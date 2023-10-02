New York Style Pizzas

NY Small 14" Pizza

$14.99

cheese pizza + additional toppings of your choice

NY Large 16" Pizza

$16.99

cheese pizza + additional toppings of your choice

NY XL 20" Pizza

$22.99

cheese pizza + additional toppings of your choice

Specialty Pizzas

The Brooklyn

$19.99

cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onions, black olives

Midtown Pizza

$19.99

ricotta, mozzarella, feta, and parmesan cheeses no red sauce

Rockefeller Pizza

$19.99

alfredo sauce, garlic, and mozzarella cheese

Manhattan

$19.99

tomatoes, basil, garlic, and mozzarella cheese

The Bronx

$19.99

artichoke hearts, Canadian bacon, black olives, mushrooms, and mozzarella

Grand Central

$19.99

ricotta and mozzarella cheese and garlic no red sauce

East Village

$19.99

spinach, mushrooms, onions, feta and mozzarella cheese

Chelsea

$19.99

wing sauce, ranch, chicken, and mozzarella cheese

Uptown

$19.99

chicken, onions, BBQ sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Queens

$19.99

marinara, penne, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Meatpacking

$19.99

canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, and mozzarella cheese

Fifth Avenue

$19.99

tomatoes, onions, spinach, jalapenos, Feta cheese

Pizza Pockets

Calzone

$11.99

with sausage, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce

Stromboli

$11.99

with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce

Veggie Calzone

$11.99

with black olives, mushrooms, spinach, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce

Appetizers

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Fried Ravioli

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Meatball with Marinara

$8.99

$7.99

Homemade Pastas

All pastas are served with a fresh homemade garlic roll.

Meat Lasagna

$12.99

Manicotti al Forno

$12.99

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$12.99

beef cannelloni

$12.99

Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.25

House Salad

$3.25

Chef Salad

$8.99

Greek Salad

$8.99

Cold Subs

Italian

$10.99

turkey, ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and Italian dressing

The New Yorker

$10.99

salami, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and hot peppers

Turkey Pesto

$10.99

turkey, cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, feta, and pesto vinaigrette

Hot Subs

Chicken Parmigiana

$11.99

Breaded/fried chicken breast covered in marinara sauce & mozzarella & parmesan cheese

Italian Sausage

$11.99

Meatball Subs

$11.99

6 beef/pork meatballs covered in marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

8 oz. sirloin beef with sautéed green peppers and onions, white American cheese

Side Orders

Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Garlic Roll

$1.00

Garlic Knots

$7.99

Dessert

Cannoli

$4.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Cheese Cake Plain

$3.99

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$3.99

Chocolate Cheese Cake

$3.99

Kids

Served with a homemade garlic roll.

Kib Spaghetti

$5.95

Kid Ravioli

$5.95

Kid Fettuccini

$5.95

Drinks

2 Liter Coke

$3.75

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.75

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Root Beer

$2.25

2 Liter Sprite

$3.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.35