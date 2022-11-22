JJWINNS
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
JJWINNS Restaurant & Lounge A casual restaurant that prides itself on creative entrees and great service!
Location
13508 ST RT 15, Montpelier, OH 43543
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Churn Gourmet & Handcrafted - St RT 15 - Holiday City, Oh 43543
4.8 • 190
12909 OH-15 Montpelier, OH 43543
View restaurant
Kora Brew House & Wine Bar - On the Square
No Reviews
120 South Lynn Street Bryan, OH 43506
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Montpelier
More near Montpelier