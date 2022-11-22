Restaurant header imageView gallery

JJWINNS

review star

No reviews yet

13508 ST RT 15

Montpelier, OH 43543

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Chicken Wings
American Cheeseburger
Winn Salad

Appetizers

Boneless Chicken Wings

Boneless Chicken Wings

$10.00

1/2 lb. of boneless wings tossed in your choice of plain, medium, hot, honey BBQ, spicy garlic, sweet Thai chilli, spicy ranch, smoke jumper or Tennessee whisky glaze. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.00

10 bone-in chicken wings rolled in your choice of plain, medium, hot, honey BBQ, spicy garlic, sweet Thai chili, spicy ranch, smoke jumper or Tennessee whisky glaze. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Margarita Flatbread

Margarita Flatbread

$8.00

Artisan flatbread brushed with olive oil topped with fresh mozzarella, tomato chutney, basil and pesto balsamic reduction

Mozzerella Sticks

Mozzerella Sticks

$7.00Out of stock

5 mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$10.00

Onion rings hand dipped and fried to a golden brown and served with a chipotle ranch sauce.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$8.00

Potato skins topped with monterey jack and cheddar cheese, bacon, scallions and sour cream

Pepper Jack Cheese Cubes

Pepper Jack Cheese Cubes

$6.00

Pepper cheese cubes lightly fried. Served with ranch dressing.

Deep Fried Pickles

$7.00
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.00

A plate full of tasty cheese curd perfection served with Ranch!

Sandwiches

Alaskan Pollock

Alaskan Pollock

$8.00

Alaskan Pollock fish filet, fried and served on a fresh sub roll, with lettuce and tomato. Tarter sauce on the side. Served with choice of one side.

American Cheeseburger

American Cheeseburger

$10.00

1/2 lb. Angus burger, never frozen, pattied in house daily, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and American cheese. Served with choice of one side

BLT Wrap

BLT Wrap

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado, mayo on a tomato basil wrap. Served with choice of one side.

Grilled Chicken Bacon Swiss

Grilled Chicken Bacon Swiss

$9.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, wild mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and creamy ranch dressing. Served with choice of one side.

Preakness Club

Preakness Club

$12.00

Turkey and ham stacked high, topped with tomato, lettuce, mayo, bacon and american cheese on texas toast. Served with choice of one side.

Reuben

Reuben

$9.00

Fresh cut corned beef or turkey topped with sauerkraut, swiss chesse, and thousand island dressing on a grilled swirl rye bread.

Winn Burger

Winn Burger

$11.00

1/2 lb. Angus burger topped with egg, bacon, lettuce-tomato and whole grain honey mustard aioli. Served with choice of one side.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Breaded chicken tossed to perfection in our buffalo sauce served in a tomato basil wrap with lettuce, tomato, cheese blend, and ranch dressing.

Entrees

Broasted Chicken

Broasted Chicken

$15.00

Broasted half chicken served with choice of two sides. Broasting is a variation on pressure cooking where meat and cooking oil are brought to high temperatures while pressure is held high enough to cook the food more quickly. This method leaves the meat very hot and juicy. The combination of marinating and our secret breading, you will be sure to love it!

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$17.00

8 oz. fresh cut salmon grilled and topped with your choice of a dill cream sauce, whiskey glaze or bourbon mustard glaze. Served with wild rice pilaf and choice of one side.

Pork Tenderloin Medallions

Pork Tenderloin Medallions

$14.00

Two 5 oz. pork medallions topped with wild mushroom marsala. Served with red skinned mashed potatoes and choice of one side.

Shrimp

Shrimp

$15.00

Butterflied lightly breaded jumbo shrimp served with wild rice pilaf and blend of fresh seasonal vegetables. Your choice of coconut or oriental shrimp.

Smothered Chicken

Smothered Chicken

$16.00

Two 5 oz. grilled chicken breasts, smothered with sauteed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, roma tomatoes and mozzarella cheese served with fresh garlic green beans and red skinned smashed potatoes.

Steaks

6 oz Filet

6 oz Filet

$32.00

6 oz USDA Choice tenderloin filet grilled to perfection. Served with choice of two sides. Make a great steak even better with our steak accompaniments. Go ahead, you deserve it! Shrimp Scampi $6 Blue Cheese Crumbles $3 Grilled Onions $2 Wild Mushrooms $2 Tennessee Whisky Glaze $3

8 oz Sirloin

8 oz Sirloin

$17.00

8 oz Angus sirloin. Served with choice of two sides. Make a great steak even better with our steak accompaniments. Go ahead, you deserve it! Shrimp Scampi $6 Blue Cheese Crumbles $3 Grilled Onions $2 Wild Mushrooms $2 Tennessee Whisky Glaze $3

12 oz NY Strip

12 oz NY Strip

$22.00

12 oz Angus New York strip steak. Served with choice of two sides. Make a great steak even better with our steak accompaniments. Go ahead, you deserve it! Shrimp Scampi $6 Blue Cheese Crumbles $3 Grilled Onions $2 Wild Mushrooms $2 Tennessee Whisky Glaze $3

12 oz Rib Eye

12 oz Rib Eye

$24.00

12oz Angus ribeye steak broiled to perfection. Served with choice of two sides. Make a great steak even better with our steak accompaniments. Go ahead, you deserve it! Shrimp Scampi $6 Blue Cheese Crumbles $3 Grilled Onions $2 Wild Mushrooms $2 Tennessee Whisky Glaze $3

16 oz Rib Eye

16 oz Rib Eye

$27.00

16oz Angus ribeye steak broiled to perfection. Served with choice of two sides. Make a great steak even better with our steak accompaniments. Go ahead, you deserve it! Shrimp Scampi $6 Blue Cheese Crumbles $3 Grilled Onions $2 Wild Mushrooms $2 Tennessee Whisky Glaze $3

Pasta

Lasagna

Lasagna

$12.00

6 Layers of angus beef, seasoned marinara, ricotta, and mozzarella provolone cheese Served with house salad and garlic toast.

Primavera Linguine

Primavera Linguine

$10.00

Fresh linguine tossed with grilled vegetables, tomato chutney and wild mushrooms in a light marinara sauce. Served with house salad and garlic toast.

Rigatoni Alfredo

Rigatoni Alfredo

$14.00

Fresh pasta tossed with grilled chicken. wild mushrooms and fresh spinach in a Romano cream sauce Served with house salad and garlic toast.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Served with choice of french fries, vegetables or smashed redskins and dessert cup with a fountain drink.

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Served with choice of french fries, vegetables or smashed redskins and dessert cup with a fountain drink.

Kids Chicken Chunks

Kids Chicken Chunks

$6.00

Served with choice of french fries, vegetables or smashed redskins and dessert cup with a fountain drink.

Kids Mac-n-Cheese

Kids Mac-n-Cheese

$6.00

Served with a fountain drink with choice of french fries, vegetables or smashed redskins and pudding or fruit cup.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with choice of french fries, vegetables or smashed redskins and dessert cup with a fountain drink.

Soups & Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens topped with boneless buffalo wings, monterey jack cheese, celery, scallions and roma tomatoes. Served with ranch dressing.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens topped with ham and turkey, egg, cheddar cheese, roma tomatoes, and croutons. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Caesar

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing.

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens topped with sirloin steak, broasted potato wedges, egg, cheddar cheese, scallions, roma tomatoes, Served with a creamy balsamic dressing.

Winn Salad

Winn Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens topped with egg, monterey jack cheese, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and croutons.

French Onion

French Onion

$6.00
Potato SOUP

Potato SOUP

$3.00+
Bread Bowl

Bread Bowl

$8.00

Sides

No Side

Baked Potato (available after 4pm)

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Fresh Veggies

$3.00

Caesar Side Salad

$3.00

House Salad

$3.00

Red Skin Mashed

$3.00

Sauteed Garlic Green Beans

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Wild Rice Pilaf

$3.00

FRESH CUT FRIES

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

4 O/z Beer Cheese

$1.50

2 O/z Beer Cheese

$0.75

Fresh Cut Upcharge

$1.00

Dessert

Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream

$9.00

3 Freshly baked chocolate chip cookies served with a side of vanilla ice cream.

Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$8.00

A chocolate lovers delight! Filled with warm chocolate fudge and served with a scoop of ice cream. Topped with raspberry sauce.

Buckeye Brownie

Buckeye Brownie

$8.00
Caramel Apple Cheesecake

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$8.00

Made from scratch Caramel Apple Cheesecake!

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
JJWINNS Restaurant & Lounge A casual restaurant that prides itself on creative entrees and great service!

