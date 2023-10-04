John's of 12th Street
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We've been serving traditional gravy and red-sauce Italian food made with the best ingredients since 1908, and we love what we do. And we are proud to offer a full VEGAN menu, crafted with care by our chef and brilliant kitchen staff.
Location
302 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10003
