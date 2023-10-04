N/A Beverages

Soft Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Pellegrino

$9.00

Aqua Panna

$9.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.95

Tea

$3.95

Espresso

$4.25

Cappucino

$4.95

Double Espresso

$5.25

Macchiato

$4.95

Decaf Espresso

$4.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.95

Regular Menu

Cold Appetizers

Roasted Peppers & Anchovies

$12.95

Mozzarella, Basil & Tomatoes

$16.95

Roasted Peppers & Mozzarella

$16.95

Prosciutto & Melon

$16.95

Burrata

$16.95

Plain italian bread

Hot Appetizers

Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.95

Baked Clams Arreganata

$14.95

Grilled Portobello Mushroom

$14.95

Special Hot Antipasto

$16.95

Spedino Mozzarella Romana

$16.95

Polpetto di Vitello (Veal Meatballs)

$19.95

Fried Calamari (Appetizer)

$14.95

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Avocado Bruschetta

$12.95

Beef Meatball

$8.00

Pasta

Butter Sauce

$9.95

Tomato Sauce

$10.95

Marinara

$12.95

Mushroom Sauce

$14.95

Meat Sauce

$18.95

Garlic, Oil, Anchovies

$18.95

Homemade Manicotti

$19.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$20.95

Penne Broccoli Rabe

$20.95

Carbonara

$22.95

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$22.95

Penne Alla Vodka

$20.95

Soups

Pasta Fagioli

$11.95

Minestrone Milanese

$11.95

Seafood

Fried Calamari

$22.95

Calamari Marinara

$22.95

White or Red Clam Sauce-over linguini

$24.95

Branzino

$26.95

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$29.95

Shrimp Scampi

$29.95

Shrimp Parmigiana

$29.95

Shrimp & Calamari Marinara

$30.95

Vegetables

Escarole Sautéed with Garlic & Oil

$9.95

Fresh Mushrooms Sautéed with Garlic & Oil

$10.95

Broccoli Rabe Sautéed with Garlic & Oil

$12.95

Specialties of the House

Chicken Parmigiana with Spaghetti

$19.95

Eggplant alla Parmigiana

$19.95

Rollatina of Eggplant Parmigiana

$22.95

Sausages Broiled with Peppers

$24.95

Sausages Parmigiana with Spaghetti

$24.95

Baked Homemade Lasagna

$24.95

John's Special Chicken Arreganata

$26.95

Chicken al Limone with Spaghetti

$26.95

John's Special Chicken alla Rosa

$28.95

Polla Mimosa

$28.95

Veal Cutlet Parmigiana with Spaghetti

$29.95

Veal Scallopina al Limone with Spaghetti

$29.95

Saltimbocca alla Romana

$29.95

Tuscan Ragu over Homemade Pappardelle

$29.95

Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$9.95

Arugula

$9.95

House Special Salad

$18.95

Dessert

Cannoli (Vegan and Gluten-Free)

$10.95

Vegan Almond Coconut Panna Cotta

$10.95

John’s Homemade Vegan Ice Cream

$10.95

Sorbetto

$10.95

Vegan Tirami Su

$10.95

Cheesecake

$10.95

Tirami Su

$10.95

Panna Cotta

$10.95

Key Lime Pie

$10.95

Tartuffo

$10.95

Sorbet

$10.95

Melon, in season

$10.95

Affogato

$10.95

Chocolate Truffle Gelato

$10.95

Chocolate Cheesecake

$10.95

Ice Cream

$10.95

Vegan Menu

Soups Vegan

VEGAN Minestrone Milanese

$11.95

VEGAN Pasta Fagioli

$11.95

Appetizers Vegan

Vegan Garlic Bread

$5.00

VEGAN Mixed Greens Salad

$9.95

VEGAN Arugula Salad (O&V dressing)

$10.95

VEGAN Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.95

VEGAN Bruschetta

$12.95

Vegan Caesar Salad

$12.95

VEGAN House Special Salad w/ O & V dressing

$18.95

Vegan Meatball

$8.00

Pasta Vegan

VEGAN Marinara Sauce

$12.95

VEGAN Mushroom Sauce

$14.95

VEGAN Garlic & Oil

$14.95

VEGAN Vegan Alfredo

$20.95

VEGAN Broccoli Rabe w/ Fire-Roasted Tomatoes, Garlic & Oil

$20.95

Vegan Ravioli w/ Fire-Roasted Tomatoes, Spinach & Tofu

$23.95

Main Vegan

Grilled Portobello Mushroom w/Polenta & Greens

$18.95

Eggplant Parmigiana w/ Vegan Cheese

$19.95

Seitan Parmigiana w/ Vegan Cheese

$19.95

Spaghetti with Vegan Meatballs

$22.95

Seitan Scallopini w/ Marsala Wine Mushroom Sauce

$26.95

Seitan alla Rosa

$28.95

John’s Vegan Ragu over Housemade Vegan Pappardelle*

$29.95

Vegetables Vegan

VEGAN Escarole Sautéed with Garlic and Oil

$10.95

VEGAN Mushrooms Sautéed with Garlic & Oil

$10.95

VEGAN Broccoli Rabe - Garlic & Oil

$12.95

Dessert Vegan

Cannoli (Vegan and Gluten-Free)

$10.95

Vegan Almond Coconut Panna Cotta

$10.95

John’s Homemade Vegan Ice Cream

$10.95

Sorbetto

$10.95

Vegan Tirami Su

$10.95

Coffee (coconutmilk available)

$3.95

Tea

$3.95

Melon, in season

$10.95

Traditional Dessert