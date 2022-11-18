Johnny's Burritos of Imperial Online Ordering

- Home
470 Reviews
$
105 S Imperial Ave
Imperial, CA 92251
BREAKFAST BURRITOS
Egg Burrito
Egg, Bacon
Egg. Sausage
Chorizo & Egg
Machaca & Egg
Spinach Burrito
Scrambled Eggs mixed with spinach, tomato, onion, and shredded cheese. Customize your burrito with our Add-Ons, Condiments, Prep, and Egg Substitutions (“Egg Choices”)
Egg, Bacon, Potato
Egg, Sausage, Potato
Egg, Bean, Bacon
Chorizo, Egg, Bean
Machaca, Egg & Bean
Chorizo No Egg, Potato
LUNCH BURRITOS
Carne Asada Burrito
California Burrito
Popular Combination. Carne Asada Burrito stuffed with french fries, shredded cheese, guacamole, chunky salsa and sour cream
Chunk Meat Burrito
Seasoned juicy tender beef. Customize your burrito with our Add-Ons, Condiments, Prep, and Egg Substitutions (“Egg Choices”)
Barbacoa Burrito
Popular Combination. Seasoned juicy tender beef, cilantro, onion, and cabbage.
Machaca Burrito
Seasoned Shredded Beef mixed with bell pepper, tomato, and onion. Customize your burrito with our Add-Ons, Condiments, and Prep.
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken thigh mixed with sauteed bell pepper, tomato, and onion. Customize your burrito with our Add-Ons, Condiments, and Prep
Fish Burrito
Crispy fried Cod Fish, chunky salsa, cabbage and ranch dressing
Chile Relleno
Battered Green Chile pepper stuffed with cheese, onion and tomato. Customize your burrito with our Add-Ons, Condiments, and Prep
Calipat Special
Seasoned juicy tender beef, chorizo & egg, onions, potato & cheeese
Vegetarian Burrito
Refried beans (can substitute with pinto), shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, rice, guacamole, sour cream
BASIC BURRITOS
SANDWICHES/BURGERS
Breakfast Sandwich - Bacon
1 fried egg, 4 strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of white or wheat bread
Breakfast Sandwich - Ham
1 fried egg, sliced ham, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of white or wheat bread
Torta - Carne Asada
Carne Asada, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mayo, guacamole on a buttered Birote Bun and a side of Jalapenos
Torta - Shredded Beef
Our specialty Shredded Beef (mixed with grilled veggies), refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mayo, guacamole on a buttered Birote Bun and a side of Jalapenos
Fish Sandwich
Crispy battered Cod Fish, lettuce, tomato, ranch on a sesame seed bun
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Strips, lettuce, tomato, ranch on a sesame seed bun
B.L.T
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on your choice of white or wheat bread
Hamburger*
Beef Patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard on a sesame seed bun
Cheeseburger*
Beef Patty, American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard on a sesame seed bun
Double Burger
2 Beef Patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard on a sesame seed bun
Double Cheeseburger
2 Beef Patties, American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard on a sesame seed bun
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Ham & Cheese
FRIES
1/2 fries/Chz/Avo
Crinkle Cut Fries topped with shredded jack cheese & avocado sauce
Reg. Fries/Chz/Avo
Crinkle Cut Fries topped with shredded jack cheese & avocado sauce
Fam. Fries/Chz/Avo
Family Sized crinkle cut fries topped with shredded jack cheese & avocado sauce
1/2 fries/Chz
crinkle cut fries topped with shredded jack cheese
Reg. Fries/Chz
crinkle cut fries topped with shredded jack cheese
Fam. Fries/Chz
Crinkle Cut Fries topped with shredded jack cheese
1/2 Fries plain
Crinkle Cut Fries
Reg. Fries
Crinkle Cut Fries
Fam. Fries
Crinkle Cut Fries
Reg. Carne Asada Fries w/ Avo
Crinkle cut fries, topped with shredded jack cheese, avocado sauce, carne asada
Fam. Carne Asada Fries w/ Avo
Crinkle cut fries, topped with shredded jack cheese, avocado sauce, carne asada
Reg. Carne Asada Fries w/ Chz
Crinkle cut fries, topped with shredded jack cheese, carne asada
Fam. Carne Asada Fries w/ Chz
Crinkle cut fries, topped with shredded jack cheese, carne asada
Reg. Roberto Fries
Crinkle cut fries topped with shredded cheese, chipotle sauce & chicken strips
Fam Roberto Fries
Crinkle cut fries topped with shredded cheese, chipotle sauce & chicken strips
Reg. Tiger Fries
Crinkle Cut fries topped with shredded cheese and our juicy seasoned chunky beef
Fam. Tiger Fries
Crinkle Cut fries topped with shredded cheese, our juicy seasoned chunky beef
1/2 Fries Grande (Regular Size)
crinkle cut fries topped with refried beans, shredded beef (onion, tomato, bell pepper), sour cream, guacamole, salsa and shredded jack cheese
Fries Grande (Family Size)
crinkle cut fries topped with refried beans, shredded beef (onion, tomato, bell pepper), sour cream, guacamole, salsa and shredded jack cheese
TAQUITO/TOSTADAS/FLAUTAS
Shredded Beef Taquitos
rolled taquito stuffed with shredded beef, topped with avocado sauce and cheese
Regular Taquitos
rolled tacos stuffed with super fine shredded beef topped with avocado sauce and shredded jack cheese
Chicken Taquito
fried rolled taco stuffed with shredded chicken topped with avocado sauce and cheese
Potato Taquito
fried rolled taco stuffed with potato topped with avocado sauce and cheese
Beef Rolled Tacos
fried rolled tacos stuffed with shredded beef topped with lettuce, tomato sauce & cheese
Chicken Rolled Tacos
2 crispy taco stuffed with shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato sauce & cheese
Potato Rolled Tacos
fried rolled taco stuffed with potato topped with lettuce, tomato sauce & cheese
Combination Tostada
refried beans, juicy seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato sauce and cheese
Shredded Beef Tostada
Bean Tostada
refried beans, lettuce, tomato sauce and cheese
Breakfast Tostada
refried beans, scrambled eggs, chunky salsa and cheese
1/2 doz Flautas
skinny rolled beef tacos topped with cabbage, tomato sauce, cotija cheese
Dozen Flautas
skinny rolled beef tacos topped with cabbage, tomato sauce, cotija cheese
TACOS
Beef Taco (Crispy)
crispy folded taco stuffed with shredded beef, lettuce, tomato sauce & cheese
Chicken Taco (Crispy)
crispy folded taco stuffed with shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato sauce & cheese
Ground Beef Taco (Crispy)
crispy folded taco stuffed with ground beef, lettuce, tomato sauce, sour cream & cotija cheese
Potato Taco (Crispy)
crispy folded taco stuffed with potato, lettuce, tomato sauce & cheese
Carne Asada Taco (Classic)
carne asada, lettuce, chunky salsa & guacamole (flour or corn tortilla)
Barbacoa Taco
juicy seasoned beef, cabbage, cilantro & onion (flour or corn tortilla)
Fish Taco
crispy battered cod fish, cabbage, chunky salsa, ranch (flour or corn tortilla)
Chicken Taco
grilled chicken thigh mixed with veggies (bell pepper, tomato, onion), lettuce, chunky salsa, guacamole (flour or corn tortilla)
CHIPS/OTHER SPECIALTIES
1/2 Chips Grande
fresh tortilla chips, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa & shredded jack cheese
Chips Grande
fresh tortilla chips, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa & shredded jack cheese
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Guacamole
Family Chips & Salsa 6oz
Party Size Box of Tortilla Chips
Chimichanga
deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, shredded beef and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, salsa and shredded cheese
Pizza Pocket
Chicken Strips
Hot Dog
Mexican Hot Dog
ketchup, mustard, mayo, onion and bacon
Corn Dog
MENUDO/SOUPS
OMELETTE
Veggie Omelet
bell pepper, tomato, onion, shredded jack cheese
Spinach Omelet
spinach, bell pepper, tomato, onion, shredded jack cheese
Bacon Omelet
bell pepper, tomato, onion, shredded jack cheese
Sausage Omelet
bell pepper, tomato, onion, shredded jack cheese
Ham Omelet
bell pepper, tomato, onion, shredded jack cheese
QUESADILLAS
JR. MEALS/STUDENT SPECIALS
Jr. #1 Bean & Cheese Burrito
small bean & cheese burrito, side of fries w/ cheese, medium drink
Jr. #1 Bean & Cheese Fried
small bean & cheese fried burrito, side of fries w/ cheese, medium drink
Jr. #2 Rolled Taco (1)
one rolled taco, side of fries w/cheese, medium drink
Jr. #3 Grilled Cheese (1/2)
1/2 grilled cheese, side of fries w/ cheese, medium drink
Jr. #4 Chicken Strips (2)
2 chicken strips, side of fries w/ cheese, medium drink
Jr. #5 Taquito (1)
one taquito, side of fries w/ cheese, medium drimk
HEALTHY MENU
Soy Chorizo Meal
soy chorizo, pinto beans, sliced avocado, corn tortillas
Machaca w/ Egg Whites Meal
machaca with egg whites, pinto beans, sliced avocado, corn tortillas
Carne Asada Salad
carne asada, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, shredded jack cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, shredded jack cheese
Shredded Beef Salad
shredded beef (mixed with bell pepper, tomato,onion), lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, shredded jack cheese
Crispy Chicken Salad
chicken strips, lettuce, tomato, shredded jack cheese, ranch dressing
PLATES/ COMBO
SIDES
side of jalapenos
side of chile serreno
side of chile serrano (fried)
2oz Tomato Sauce
4oz Tomato Sauce
Chile Verde 2oz
Calabacitas Cup 8oz
8oz Bean & Cheese
16oz Bean & Cheese
24oz Bean & Cheese
32oz Bean & Cheese
44oz Bean & Cheese
Small Tray
Large Tray
8oz Bean
16oz Bean
24oz Bean
32oz Bean
44oz Bean
Small Tray
Large Tray
4oz rice
8oz rice
16oz rice
24oz rice
32oz rice
44oz rice
Small Tray rice
Large Tray rice
Shredded Jack Cheese Cup
Cotija Cheese Cup
Nacho Cheese Cup
flour tortilla
flour tortilla w/ butter
corn tortilla
corn tortilla w/ butter
tostada
hamburger patty
sausage side (3 links)
bacon side (3 strips)
frank side
2 oz Hot Sauce
4oz Hot Sauce
8oz Hot Sauce
16oz Hot Sauce
24oz Hot Sauce
32oz Hot Sauce
1/2 gallon Hot Sauce
1 gallon Hot Sauce
2oz Avo Sauce
4oz Avo Sauce
6oz Avo Sauce
8oz Avo Sauce
16oz Avo Sauce
24oz Avo Sauce
32oz Avo Sauce
1/2 gallon Avo Sauce
2oz Salsa
4oz Salsa
6oz Salsa
8oz Salsa
16oz Salsa
24oz Salsa
32oz Salsa
44oz Salsa
2oz Guacamole
6oz Guacamole
8oz Guacamole
16oz Guacamole
24oz Guacamole
32oz Guacamole
2oz Sour Cream
4oz Sour Cream
6oz Sour Cream
8oz Sour Cream
2oz Chipotle
4oz Chipotle
8oz Chipotle
24oz Chipotle
32oz Chipotle
2oz Ranch
4oz Ranch
8oz Ranch
24oz Ranch
32oz Ranch
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
105 S Imperial Ave, Imperial, CA 92251