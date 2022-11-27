Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Johnny's Sub Shop

608 Reviews

$

1124 E Main St

Salisbury, MD 21804

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Scrapple Egg & Cheese
Bacon Egg & Cheese
Home Fries

SANDWICHES

Scrapple Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Ham Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Steak Egg & Cheese

$7.75

Scrapple & Egg

$5.75

Bacon & Egg

$5.75

Sausage & Egg

$5.75

Ham & Egg

$5.75

Steak & Egg

$7.00

Steak & Cheese

$7.00

Meat Sandwich

$5.25

Egg Sandwich

$3.75

Turkey Sausage Egg & Cheese

$7.75

Turkey Egg & Cheese

$7.75

Breakfast Ham & Cheese

$6.55

Turkey Sausage & Egg

$7.00

TURKEY & EGG

$7.00

PLATTERS

Ham & Eggs Platter

$9.00

Bacon & Eggs Platter

$9.00

Sausage & Eggs Platter

$9.00

Scrapple & Eggs Platter

$9.00

French Toast w/ Meat and Eggs

$9.25

Pancakes w/ Meat and Eggs

$9.25

Chipped Beef over Toast

$9.25

Steak & Eggs Platter

$10.00

Turkey Sausage & Eggs Platter

$10.00

Eggs Platter

$6.50

Chip Beef no Home Fries

$8.25

Chip Beef no toast

$8.25

French Toast Sandwich

$9.25

SUBS

Breakfast Super Sub

$9.00

SIDE ORDERS

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Scrapple

$5.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

X Bacon

$2.25

X Sausage

$2.50

X Scrapple

$2.50

X Turkey Sausage

$3.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.50

X Egg

$1.00

Side French Toast

$6.75

Side Pancakes

$6.75

Side ONE French Toast

$3.75

Side ONE Pancake

$3.75

One Piece of Bacon

$0.75

Side of Turkey Sausage

$6.00

Side of Steak

$5.00

CHEESE

$0.75

OMELETTES

Omelette

$6.50

PIG BURRITO

Pig Burrito w/ Fried Onions and G.P.

$9.50

Pig Burrito Plain

$9.00

Pig Burrito PLATTER w/ F/O and G.P.

$11.00

Pig Burrito PLATTER Plain

$10.50

SANDWICHES / WRAPS

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Hamburger

$9.00

Turkey Club

$9.00

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Turkey

$9.00

Cheddar Chicken

$9.00

BLT

$9.00

Hot Dog

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Ham

$9.00

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

SUBS

10" Cheesesteak

$11.00

10" Cold Cut

$11.00

10" Hamburger

$11.00

10" Cheeseburger

$11.00

10" Turkey Club

$11.00

10" Cheddar Chicken

$11.00

10" Grilled Chicken

$11.00

10" BLT

$11.00

10" Ham

$11.00

10" Turkey

$11.00

16" Cheesesteak

$17.00

16" Ham

$17.00

16" Hamburger

$16.00

16" Cheeseburger

$17.00

16" Turkey Club

$17.00

16" Cheddar Chicken

$17.00

16" Grilled Chicken

$17.00

16" Cold Cut

$17.00

16" BLT

$17.00

16" Turkey

$17.00

SIDES

Small Soup

$5.50

Large Soup

$9.50

Small Fries

$4.00

Large Fries

$5.00

Small Onion Rings

$5.00

Large Onion Rings

$8.00

WING DING DINNER

Wing Ding Dinner

$9.25

X Wing Ding

$2.25

DAILY SPECIALS - SANDWICHES

Turkey Club Special

$13.00

Cheddar Chicken Special

$13.00

Cheeseburger Special

$13.00

Hamburger Special

$13.00

BLT Special

$13.00

Grilled Cheese Special

$7.50

Hot Dog Special

$8.50

Reuben Special

$13.00

Grilled Ham and Cheese Special

$13.00

Turkey Special

$13.00

DAILY SPECIALS - 10" SUBS

10" Cheese Steak Special

$13.00

10" Steak Sub Special

$13.00

10" Cold Cut Special

$13.00

10" Grilled Chicken Sub Special

$13.00

10" Cheeseburger Sub Special

$13.00

10" Hamburger Sub Special

$13.00

10" Cheddar Chicken Sub

$14.50

10" Turkey Club Sub Special

$14.50

10" Turkey Sub Special

$13.00

10" Ham Sub Special

$13.00

KIDS

Smiley Faced Pancakes w/ Choice of Meat

$7.00

One Piece French Toast w/ Choice of Meat

$7.00

One Egg, Toast & Choice of Meat

$7.00

Hot Dog w/ Kids Fry

$7.00

Grilled Cheese w/ Kids Fry

$7.00

One Chicken Tender w/ Kids Fry

$7.00

CHEESEBURGER SLIDER W/FRY

$7.00

Drinks

Lg Fountain

$3.00

Sm Fountain

$2.50

Sm Coffee

$1.25

Lg Coffee

$1.25

Small gatorade

$2.09

Big gatorade

$2.59

Gift Card

Gift Card

$10.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1124 E Main St, Salisbury, MD 21804

Directions

Gallery
Johnny's Sub Shop image
Johnny's Sub Shop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sub Runners
orange star3.9 • 337
901 N Salisbury Blvd Salisbury, MD 21801
View restaurantnext
Roadie Joes
orange starNo Reviews
213 W Main Street Salisbury, MD 21801
View restaurantnext
Two Meatballs Italian Deli And Pizza
orange star4.4 • 121
36932 Silicato Dr Millsboro, DE 19966
View restaurantnext
Taste Of The South Bistro - 36908 Silicato Drive, Suite 13
orange starNo Reviews
36908 Silicato Drive, Suite 13 Long Neck, DE 19966
View restaurantnext
The General Store
orange starNo Reviews
20750 John J Williams Highway Unit 8 Lewes, DE 19958
View restaurantnext
Abbott's on Broad Creek - 111 Delaware Ave - Laurel DE 19956 - 302 280 6172
orange star4.4 • 767
111 Delaware Ave Laurel, DE 19956
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Salisbury

Evolution Craft Brewing Co. & Public House - EVO
orange star4.3 • 778
201 E Vine St Salisbury, MD 21801
View restaurantnext
Mogan's Oyster House
orange star4.8 • 459
100 E Main st Salisbury, MD 21801
View restaurantnext
MayaBella's Room & Board - Downtown Salisbury
orange star4.6 • 298
212 w main st Salisbury, MD 21801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salisbury
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston