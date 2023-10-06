Specialty Rolls

Spicy Tuna Roll

$16.00

California Roll

$17.00

Mermaid Roll

$18.00

Crab Meat, Tuna, Salmon, Seaweed, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago, Green Onion, Wasabi Sauce, Spicy Mayo and Sriracha Sauce

Sakura Roll

$21.00

Deep Fried Prawns, Spicy Tuna and Cucumber topped with Chopped Scallops and Spicy Mayo

Vegetarian Roll

$16.00

Fresh Mango Cucumber,Avocado topped with Sweet Unagi and Sesame Seeds Wrapped in Soy Paper

Hot Girl Roll

$19.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Cucumber topped with Spicy Tuna, Eel Sauce and Tempura Chips

Pink Lady Roll

$19.00

Soybean Paper Rolled with Tuna, Eel, Yellowtail, Seaweed Salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Tobiko Crunch, Black Sesame Seeds and Fresh Wasabi Aioli

The Blue Marlin Lobster Roll

$28.00

Tempura Fried Lobster Tail, Jumbo Lump Crab Meat Topped with Tuna, Spicy Maiyo and Eel Sauce

Best Crunchy Roll

$18.00

Tuna, Crab, Avocado, Wrapped in Crispy Fried Panko with Spicy Mayo

Spider Roll

$18.00

Dusted Soft Shell Crab , Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Coco Loco Roll

$19.00

Coconut Shrimp,Cucumbers,Jalapeno topped with Thai Curry, Toasted Coconut and Avocado

Tiradito Roll

$19.00

Hamachi,Goat Cheese, Green Apple, Cucumber, Cilantro Pesto, Jalapeno,Sriracha, Volcano Salt,Truffle Ponzu

Rock & Roll

$22.00

Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Fresh Wahoo, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce,Wasabi Tobiko, Fried Leeks

Tuna Squared Roll

$22.00

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Topped with Tuna, Avocado, Jalapeno, Sweet Sriracha, Wasabi Aoli

Sunrise Sunset Roll

$20.00

Spicy Tuna,Cucumber,Topped with Tuna, Avocado,Jalapeno, Lemon Wheel, Black Tobiko, Sweet Sriracha

B-28 Roll

$25.00

Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Topped with Salmon, Avocado, Eel Sauce, Wasabi Honey, Spicy Mayo

Over the Rainbow Roll

$21.00

Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, topped with Chef selected Fish

Macadamia Hogfish Roll

$18.00

Mango, Pineapple, Mango Sauce

Gump Roll

$18.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese and Cucumber topped with Ebi, Avocado, Kiwi Glaze, Eel Sauce

Islamorada Roll

$17.00

Tuna, Avocado, Mango, Yuzu, Cilantro Pesto

Bubba Boat

$125.00

6 PC Nigiri Platter

$18.00

12 PC Nigiri Platter

$33.00

6PC Sashimi Platter

$20.00

12 PC Sashimi Platter

$35.00

Appetizers

Beef Carpaccio

$21.00

Exotic Pickled Mushroom, Shaved Asiago, and Black Truffle Oil. Server will present the truffle oil table side and shaved Asiago cheese

Black Grouper Cheeks

$20.00

Crispy Fried with a Kimchi Dipping Sauce

Candied Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

with Caribbean Jerk Sugar and Thai Chili Sauce

Charred Black Cod Lettuce Wrap

$18.00

Butter Lettuce, Shiitake Escabeche, Bourbon Miso, Maple Bourbon Sauce, and Fried Leeks

Creole Shrimp

$16.00

Lightly Dusted, Flash Fried, Creole Seasoned.Served with a Herbed Dip.

Edamame

$10.00

Key Lime Juice, Sea Salt

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$18.00

Served with Smoky Remoulade

Kaiyo Cracked Conch

$18.00

Crispy Fried served with Fresh Wasabi Cocktail Sauce

Korean Crispy Chicken Bao Bun

$12.00

Korean Glaze, Seasoned Cabbage, and Spicy Mayo

Panko Crusted Ribs

$18.00

Served with Sesame Honey Mustard Coleslaw and Japanese BBQ Sauce

Pork Dumpling

$12.00

Fried or Steamed served with Ponzu Dipping Sauce

Seared #1 Ahi Tuna

$23.00

Cucumber Salad, Avocado Mousse, and Rice Crackers

Spicy Roasted Cauliflower

$13.00

Oven Char served with a Cucumber Yogurt Dip

Tuna Tataki

$18.00

Seared Tuna, Scallions, Sesame seeds, Cilantro Pesto, Garlic Ginger Dressing

Tuna Nachos

$18.00

Stuffed Avocado

$18.00

Yellowtail Tiradito

$9.00

Wakame Salad

$11.00

Kimchee

$6.00

Salads

Blueberry Salad

$11.00

Fresh Baby Spinach, Goat Cheese, Blueberries, Candied Walnuts, with a Blueberry Balsamic Reduction

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Baby gem Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, White Anchovies, Croutons, and Parmesan Cheese

Kaiyo Grill Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Cucumber and Carrot with Asian Ginger Dressing

Soups

Organic Miso Soup

$8.00

Shiitake, Wakame, Tofu, and Scallion

Wonton Soup

$8.00

House-made Chicken Stock, Wonton, and Scallions

Local Fresh Fish Selections

Alligator Lighthouse Stuffed Hogfish

$60.00

Jumbo Lump Crab, Lime Creme Served with White Rice, and Vegetable Medley

Catch-n-Cook

$38.00

Our Catch of the Day

$42.00

Selection of Blackened, Fried, Grilled or Pan Seared served with White Rice and Vegetable Medley

Whole Fried Hogfish

$59.00

Sweet Thai Chili Served with White Rice, and Vegetable Medley

Yellow Edge Grouper

$49.00

Capers, Lemon Beurre Blanc Served with White Rice, and Vegetable Medley

Other Seafood Suggestions

Ginger Lime Alaskan Sable Fish

$52.00

Oven Baked Served with with Quinoa Jasmine Rice and Fresh Vegetable

Patagonian Sea Bass

$58.00

Pan Seared served with Herbed Compound Butter and Exotic Mushroom Risotto

Seared Ahi #1 Tuna Entree

$46.00

Wasabi Crema Served Asparagus, and Quinoa Jasmine Rice

Teriyaki Marinated Charred Octopus

$35.00

Grilled -Teriyaki Glaze Served with Bok Choy, and Jasmine Rice

Off the Wood Burning Grill

8 Oz Caribbean Lobster Tail

$65.00

Served with Drawn Butter, Quinoa Rice and Vegetable

Filet Mignon

$49.00

Served with Roasted Baby Yukon and Fresh Vegetable

Thick Cut Strip Steak

$46.00

Served with Roasted Baby Yukon and Fresh Vegetable

Chef's Butchers Table

See A La Carte for Side Options

A5 Wagyu Filet Mignon

$80.00

A5 Wagyu Strip Steak

$75.00

Hand Cut Bone-In Prime Ribeye

$90.00

Sides

Asparagus with Hollandaise

$8.00

Exotic Mushroom Blend

$8.00

Island Rice

$6.00

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Mushroom Risotto

$7.00

Quinoa Rice

$3.00

Roasted Baby Yukon Potato

$5.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Truffle Steak Cut Fries

$5.00

Vegetables of the Day

$3.00

Will Always Include Bok Choy (cut in 4 pieces), Snow Pea, Red Bell Pepper, Broccoli, Pettit Carrot and a Button Mushroom

Kid's Menu

Crunchy Fried Fish Fingers

$9.00

House Specialty served with Jean's Famous Mango Sauce

Fried Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Batter Dipped and Golden Fried - 3 pieces!

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Pasta with a White Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Sushi Shrimp

$9.00

Three Pieces of Chilled Shrimp over Sushi Rice

Tempura Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Batter Dipped and Golden Fried - 3 pieces!

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Caramel Cheese Cake

$11.00

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Key Lime Creme Brulee

$15.00

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$11.00