Kaiyo Grill & Sushi
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Kaiyo Grill & Sushi is Islamorada’s first Asian fusion and sushi restaurant and one of the Florida Key’s preeminent culinary experiences. In 2010, Kaiyo’s celebrated chefs extended the restaurant’s signature fresh sushi fare to include Wood-Fire grilled cuisine. Whether you’re a local, or looking to complete your Islamorada vacation, Kaiyo Grill & Sushi is your destination for great food, incredible wine and sake, and the kind of night that makes memories. A “foodie’s” paradise awaits at Kaiyo Grill & Sushi. Come in and enjoy!
Location
81701 Old Highway, Islamorada, FL 33036
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Green Turtle Inn / NEST BBQ - • Online Order cut-off 75 minutes before closing time.
No Reviews
81219 Overseas Highway Islamorada, FL 33036
View restaurant