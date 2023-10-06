Restaurant info

Kaiyo Grill & Sushi is Islamorada’s first Asian fusion and sushi restaurant and one of the Florida Key’s preeminent culinary experiences. In 2010, Kaiyo’s celebrated chefs extended the restaurant’s signature fresh sushi fare to include Wood-Fire grilled cuisine. Whether you’re a local, or looking to complete your Islamorada vacation, Kaiyo Grill & Sushi is your destination for great food, incredible wine and sake, and the kind of night that makes memories. A “foodie’s” paradise awaits at Kaiyo Grill & Sushi. Come in and enjoy!