Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kathleen's Irish Pub

511 Reviews

$$

90 Lake St

Bristol, NH 03222

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beer Battered Pickles
Buffalo Wrap
Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

In compliance with the food code regulations, we remind you that consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase your risk of food-borne illness.

Basket of Bangers

$12.00

A basket of crispy chips topped by Irish cocktail sausages.

Basket of Chips

$7.00

Thick cut steak fries, served simple.

Basket of Onion Rings

$13.00

Thick cut Vidalia onions, Harp battered and served in a basket with our Irish Whiskey dipping sauce.

Basket of Sweet Fries

$9.00

Served in a basket with our own maple brandy dipping sauce.

Beer Battered Pickles

$9.00

Dill pickle spears, beer battered and served with our homemade dipping sauce.

Beer Kegs

$13.00

Giant Tater Tots with sour cream and bacon, served with a beer mustard cheese dipping sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Fresh filet of chicken served golden brown in a Harp crusted beer batter with our Irish whiskey dipping sauce.

Chicken Wings

$9.00+

Available Plain, BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Inferno or Salted Caramel.

Deep Fried Cheese Curds

$15.00

Wisconsin white cheddar cheese, beer battered, then coated with lightly seasoned panic bread crumbs, served with our homemade poblano dipping sauce.

Irish Boxty Wedges

$10.00Out of stock

Potato pancake wedges, fried to a golden brown, served with a cheddar cheese dip.

Irish Nachos

$13.00

Crsip potato wedges topped by diced peppers, onion, jalapenos, and black olives baked with a blend of three cheeses. Served with sour cream and our home-made salsa.

Jumbo Pretzel

$10.00

A baked pretzel as big as your plate. Serve with either our homemade beer cheese dipping sauce or our Irish Whiskey Dipping sauce.

Kathleen’s Poutine

$16.00

Poutine our way! Crispy chips, pulled corned beef, topped with smoked cheese combined withstand ground mustard, whiskey and cream.

Potato Skins

$13.00

Homemade baked potato skins topped by cheese and bacon, served with sour cream.

Reuben Spring Rolls

$16.00Out of stock

Spring rolls made with our house made corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese. Served with thousand island sauce for dipping.

Soup & Salad

In compliance with the food code regulations, we remind you that consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase your risk of food-borne illness.

Guinness Onion Soup

$5.00+

A variety of onions simmered and sautéed with a touch of our special seasonings and a bit of Guinness in a delicious broth, topped by our homemade croutons and fresh Swiss cheese.

Classic Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our homemade Caesar dressing and topped with seasoned croutons and shredded Parmesan.

Four Green Fields Salad

$5.00+

Crisp baby field greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, shredded carrot and seasoned croutons.

Heirloom Beet Salad

$9.00+

Heirloom beets are served over field greens lightly dressed in our balsamic dressing topped with fresh goat cheese.

Irish Cobb Salad

$16.00

Crisp baby field greens topped by freshly grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, warm crisp bacon, grape tomatoes and our crumbled bleu cheese. Served with our lemon-basil vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

In Ireland, French Fries are called Chips and Chips are called Crisps. In compliance with the food code regulations, we remind you that consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase your risk of food-borne illness.

Beer Battered Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Lightly marinated fresh chicken dipped in our beer batter and deep fried until crispy and golden brown. Plain or tossed in our Buffalo, BBQ or Garlic Parmesan topping and served on a brioche with lettuce, tomato and red onion with a dollop of bleu cheese dressing together with our crispy chips.

Buffalo Wrap

$13.00+

Beer battered cauliflower or beer battered chicken, deep-fried, then tossed in our home-made buffalo sauce and wrapped in a tortilla with diced tomato, shredded romaine, and home-made bleu cheese dressing. Accompanied by crispy chips.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Fresh chicken lightly marinated in rosemary, garlic and olive oil, grilled then served on a brioche with lettuce, tomato and red onion together with crispy chips.

Cliffs of Moher

$13.00

Lightly marinated fresh grilled chicken topped by sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese served on a brioche with tomato, lettuce, red onion and our crispy chips.

Conor's Pass

$14.00

Pulled corned beef, homemade horseradish cream sauce, Swiss cheese, baked in the oven and served on a Telera roll with crispy chips.

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Harp lager battered haddock served on a brioche with lettuce, tomato, onion and accompanied by traditional tartar sauce and crispy chips.

Irish Sausage Sandwich

$14.00

Three Irish sausages topped with grilled tomato and melted farmhouse cheddar, Served on a brioche with lettuce, red onion and crispy chips.

Lamb Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Fresh ground lamb infused with roasted garlic and rosemary, topped with crumbled goat cheese. Served on a focaccia with tomato, lettuce, red onion and accompanied by crispy chips.

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Portobello mushroom marinated in our homemade balsamic vinaigrette and grilled, served on a brioche with tomato, lettuce, onion and accompanied by crispy chips.

Reuben

$17.00

Slow cooked corned beef, sliced off the brisket, topped by sautéed cabbage, dressing and Swiss cheese, served on a focaccia with crispy chips.

Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled salmon served on a brioche with our homemade topping, tomato, lettuce, onion and served with crispy chips.

Burgers

In Ireland, French Fries are called Chips and Chips are called Crisps. In compliance with the food code regulations, we remind you that consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase your risk of food-borne illness.

Basic Burger

$12.00

Half-pound fresh ground black angus steak.

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

These black bean burgers have a complex, satisfying flavor and robustly meaty texture that even devout carnivores will love. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and our own Jalapeño marmalade.

Cottage Burger

$15.00

Topped by an Irish rasher and farmhouse cheddar.

Dublin Decker

$16.00

Topped by slow cooked corned beef sliced off the brisket, sautéed cabbage, dressing and Swiss cheese.

Galway Girl

$16.00

Half pound prime Black Angus burger topped by Swiss cheese and our lightly seasoned fried cheddar curds, poblano dressing and our crispy chips.

Guinness Burger

$15.00

Topped with Portobello mushrooms and red onion that have been sautéed in our own special Guinness reduction.

Rock of Cashel

$15.00

Topped with hickory smoked bacon and crumbled bleu cheese.

Swiss Burger

$15.00

Topped with Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms.

Tinker's Caravan

$16.00

Topped by a rasher of Irish bacon, farmhouse cheddar and one egg.

Entrées

In compliance with the food code regulations, we remind you that consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase your risk of food-borne illness.

Baked Haddock

$19.00

Market fresh boneless local haddock baked in a garlic lemon white wine butter served with barley rice pilaf and a field green salad.

Chicken Medallions

$19.00

Golden filet of chicken tossed with button mushrooms in a rich whiskey cream served with barley rice pilaf and fresh vegetables.

New England Boiled Dinner

$24.00

Traditional dinner of slow cooked corned beef, cabbage, boiled potato, carrot and parsnip.

Quesadilla

$11.00

A large flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, salsa and sour cream.

Salmon

$22.00

Fresh filet of salmon pan seared and topped with dill butter or hot honey. Served with barley rice pilaf and a field green salad.

Sirloin Tips

$25.00Out of stock

Aged Certified Black Angus beef tips grilled and served with your choice of toppings: Smothered with Peppers and Onions or Bleu Cheese Fondue. Served with mashed potato and fresh vegetables.

Chicken Tender Entrèe

$19.00

Fresh filet of chicken served golden brown in a Harp crusted beer batter with our Irish Whiskey dipping sauce. Served with our crispy chips. Make them Buffalo, BBQ or Inferno for a small add on.

Actually Irish

In compliance with the food code regulations, we remind you that consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase your risk of food-borne illness.

All Day Irish Breakfast

$18.00+

Bangers, Crispy Rasher, Black Pudding, White Pudding, Eggs, Grilled Tomato, Mushrooms, Baked Beans and crispy chips.

Bangers and Mash

$17.00

Irish sausages served with Bachelors Baked Beans, mashed potatoes and a touch of au jus.

Boxty

Out of stock

Potato pancakes are crispy and packed with flavor. A boxty is wonderful for all sorts of savory fillings. Enjoy this traditional famine dish with a twist. Fillings: Sautéed mushrooms with whiskey gravy, Sautéed chicken with Irish whiskey cream, Sautéed steak. Each boxty served with sautéed vegetables.

Guinness Beef Stew

$18.00

Tender chunks of beef simmered with vegetables and fresh herbs in a rich Guinness Stout reduction and topped by mashed potato.

Harp Battered Fish & Chips

$18.00

Market fresh Haddock crusted and served golden brown, set over our crispy hand cut chips and accompanied by our homemade coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Shepherd's Pie

$17.00

Fresh ground lamb combined with finely diced root vegetables in a rich rosemary gravy, topped with mashed potato and accompanied by a field green salad.

Mac & Cheese

In compliance with the food code regulations, we remind you that consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase your risk of food-borne illness.

Out of the Box

$10.00+

4 cheeses combine with heavy cream to make an "out of the box" dish.

County Kerry

$12.00+

Our fresh corned beef, beer battered and buffaloed combined with Bleu cheese and our creamy homemade Mac n Cheese.

County Kildare

$12.00+

Corned beef off the brisket, a touch of homemade sauerkraut and Swiss cheese added to our homemade Mac n Cheese.

County Meath

$12.00+

Our amazing beer battered buffalo cauliflower combined with bleu cheese and our creamy homemade Mac n Cheese..

County Wexford

$12.00+

Our delicious buffalo tenders combined with bleu cheese and our creamy homemade Mac n Cheese.

County Wicklow

$12.00+

Smoked applewood bacon and bleu cheese crumbles combine with our homemade mac n cheese.

Kids & Seniors

In compliance with the food code regulations, we remind you that consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase your risk of food-borne illness.

Kid/Sr Bangers n Chips

$7.00

Six authentic Irish miniature sausages served atop thick cut chips.

Kid/Sr Burger

$7.00

Quarter pound of Certified Black Angus beef grilled and served on a brioche with lettuce, tomato, onion and crispy chips.

Kid/Sr Baked Haddock

$9.00

Market fresh haddock with a light panko bread topping and butter, baked and served with rice pilaf.

Kid/Sr Quesadilla

$6.00+

A large flour tortilla with cheddar jack cheese.

Kid/Sr Tenders n Chips

$7.00

Large homemade golden brown chicken tenders served atop thick cut chips.

Kid/Sr Fish & Chips

$8.00+

Market fresh haddock served golden brown atop crispy chips.

Kid/Sr Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled cheese sandwich served with crispy chips. Choice of American, Farmhouse cheddar or Swiss cheese.

Kid/Sr Guinness Stew

$9.00

Tender chunks of beef steak simmered with vegetables and fresh herbs in a rich Guinness stout reduction and topped by mashed potatoes.

Kid/Sr Hot Dog

$6.00+

The all American classic, grilled and served in a bun with our crispy chips.

Kid/Sr Mac n Cheese

$6.00+

Sometimes  nothing else will do! Our homemade Mac n Cheese... no box!

Kid/Sr Pasta

$5.00+

Plain and simple pasta tossed in butter.

Dessert

In compliance with the food code regulations, we remind you that consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase your risk of food-borne illness.

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Our family recipe, direct from Ireland! Made with raisins and topped with our own Whiskey Butterscotch.

Carrot Cake

$15.00

A very generous 10" tall slice of carrot cake that’s fit for two!

Lava Cake

$9.00+

It's all about the Chocolate and it's gluten free! Available with Chocolate, Mint or Salted Caramel.

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$9.00

A very moist sponge cake, covered in a toffee sauce.

Vegan Cheese Cake

$7.00

Individually sized vegan cheese cake with a blueberry, strawberry or caramel topping.

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are New Hampshire's destination for Irish music, live entertainment, freshly prepared Irish favorites, and creative contemporary cuisine.

Website

Location

90 Lake St, Bristol, NH 03222

Directions

Gallery
Kathleen's Irish Pub image
Kathleen's Irish Pub image
Kathleen's Irish Pub image
Kathleen's Irish Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

BHOP
orange starNo Reviews
115 Lake Street Bristol, NH 03222
View restaurantnext
Sal's Express - New Hampton, NH
orange starNo Reviews
309 NH -104 New Hampton, NH 03256
View restaurantnext
Route 104 Diner
orange starNo Reviews
752 Route 104 New Hampton, NH 03256
View restaurantnext
Common Man - Ashland
orange starNo Reviews
60 Main Street Ashland, NH 03217
View restaurantnext
Sal's Express - Ashland, NH
orange starNo Reviews
162 Main St Ashland, NH 03217
View restaurantnext
Italian Farmhouse
orange star4.6 • 1,144
337 DW Highway Plymouth, NH 03264
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bristol

Village Pizza of Bristol
orange star5.0 • 52
825 Lake St Bristol, NH 03222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bristol
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Meredith
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Laconia
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Tilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Gilford
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston