Kathleen's Irish Pub
511 Reviews
$$
90 Lake St
Bristol, NH 03222
Popular Items
Appetizers
Basket of Bangers
A basket of crispy chips topped by Irish cocktail sausages.
Basket of Chips
Thick cut steak fries, served simple.
Basket of Onion Rings
Thick cut Vidalia onions, Harp battered and served in a basket with our Irish Whiskey dipping sauce.
Basket of Sweet Fries
Served in a basket with our own maple brandy dipping sauce.
Beer Battered Pickles
Dill pickle spears, beer battered and served with our homemade dipping sauce.
Beer Kegs
Giant Tater Tots with sour cream and bacon, served with a beer mustard cheese dipping sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Fresh filet of chicken served golden brown in a Harp crusted beer batter with our Irish whiskey dipping sauce.
Chicken Wings
Available Plain, BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Inferno or Salted Caramel.
Deep Fried Cheese Curds
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese, beer battered, then coated with lightly seasoned panic bread crumbs, served with our homemade poblano dipping sauce.
Irish Boxty Wedges
Potato pancake wedges, fried to a golden brown, served with a cheddar cheese dip.
Irish Nachos
Crsip potato wedges topped by diced peppers, onion, jalapenos, and black olives baked with a blend of three cheeses. Served with sour cream and our home-made salsa.
Jumbo Pretzel
A baked pretzel as big as your plate. Serve with either our homemade beer cheese dipping sauce or our Irish Whiskey Dipping sauce.
Kathleen’s Poutine
Poutine our way! Crispy chips, pulled corned beef, topped with smoked cheese combined withstand ground mustard, whiskey and cream.
Potato Skins
Homemade baked potato skins topped by cheese and bacon, served with sour cream.
Reuben Spring Rolls
Spring rolls made with our house made corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese. Served with thousand island sauce for dipping.
Soup & Salad
Guinness Onion Soup
A variety of onions simmered and sautéed with a touch of our special seasonings and a bit of Guinness in a delicious broth, topped by our homemade croutons and fresh Swiss cheese.
Classic Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our homemade Caesar dressing and topped with seasoned croutons and shredded Parmesan.
Four Green Fields Salad
Crisp baby field greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, shredded carrot and seasoned croutons.
Heirloom Beet Salad
Heirloom beets are served over field greens lightly dressed in our balsamic dressing topped with fresh goat cheese.
Irish Cobb Salad
Crisp baby field greens topped by freshly grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, warm crisp bacon, grape tomatoes and our crumbled bleu cheese. Served with our lemon-basil vinaigrette.
Sandwiches
Beer Battered Chicken Sandwich
Lightly marinated fresh chicken dipped in our beer batter and deep fried until crispy and golden brown. Plain or tossed in our Buffalo, BBQ or Garlic Parmesan topping and served on a brioche with lettuce, tomato and red onion with a dollop of bleu cheese dressing together with our crispy chips.
Buffalo Wrap
Beer battered cauliflower or beer battered chicken, deep-fried, then tossed in our home-made buffalo sauce and wrapped in a tortilla with diced tomato, shredded romaine, and home-made bleu cheese dressing. Accompanied by crispy chips.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fresh chicken lightly marinated in rosemary, garlic and olive oil, grilled then served on a brioche with lettuce, tomato and red onion together with crispy chips.
Cliffs of Moher
Lightly marinated fresh grilled chicken topped by sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese served on a brioche with tomato, lettuce, red onion and our crispy chips.
Conor's Pass
Pulled corned beef, homemade horseradish cream sauce, Swiss cheese, baked in the oven and served on a Telera roll with crispy chips.
Fish Sandwich
Harp lager battered haddock served on a brioche with lettuce, tomato, onion and accompanied by traditional tartar sauce and crispy chips.
Irish Sausage Sandwich
Three Irish sausages topped with grilled tomato and melted farmhouse cheddar, Served on a brioche with lettuce, red onion and crispy chips.
Lamb Burger
Fresh ground lamb infused with roasted garlic and rosemary, topped with crumbled goat cheese. Served on a focaccia with tomato, lettuce, red onion and accompanied by crispy chips.
Portobello Mushroom Sandwich
Portobello mushroom marinated in our homemade balsamic vinaigrette and grilled, served on a brioche with tomato, lettuce, onion and accompanied by crispy chips.
Reuben
Slow cooked corned beef, sliced off the brisket, topped by sautéed cabbage, dressing and Swiss cheese, served on a focaccia with crispy chips.
Salmon Sandwich
Grilled salmon served on a brioche with our homemade topping, tomato, lettuce, onion and served with crispy chips.
Burgers
Basic Burger
Half-pound fresh ground black angus steak.
Black Bean Burger
These black bean burgers have a complex, satisfying flavor and robustly meaty texture that even devout carnivores will love. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and our own Jalapeño marmalade.
Cottage Burger
Topped by an Irish rasher and farmhouse cheddar.
Dublin Decker
Topped by slow cooked corned beef sliced off the brisket, sautéed cabbage, dressing and Swiss cheese.
Galway Girl
Half pound prime Black Angus burger topped by Swiss cheese and our lightly seasoned fried cheddar curds, poblano dressing and our crispy chips.
Guinness Burger
Topped with Portobello mushrooms and red onion that have been sautéed in our own special Guinness reduction.
Rock of Cashel
Topped with hickory smoked bacon and crumbled bleu cheese.
Swiss Burger
Topped with Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms.
Tinker's Caravan
Topped by a rasher of Irish bacon, farmhouse cheddar and one egg.
Entrées
Baked Haddock
Market fresh boneless local haddock baked in a garlic lemon white wine butter served with barley rice pilaf and a field green salad.
Chicken Medallions
Golden filet of chicken tossed with button mushrooms in a rich whiskey cream served with barley rice pilaf and fresh vegetables.
New England Boiled Dinner
Traditional dinner of slow cooked corned beef, cabbage, boiled potato, carrot and parsnip.
Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, salsa and sour cream.
Salmon
Fresh filet of salmon pan seared and topped with dill butter or hot honey. Served with barley rice pilaf and a field green salad.
Sirloin Tips
Aged Certified Black Angus beef tips grilled and served with your choice of toppings: Smothered with Peppers and Onions or Bleu Cheese Fondue. Served with mashed potato and fresh vegetables.
Chicken Tender Entrèe
Fresh filet of chicken served golden brown in a Harp crusted beer batter with our Irish Whiskey dipping sauce. Served with our crispy chips. Make them Buffalo, BBQ or Inferno for a small add on.
Actually Irish
All Day Irish Breakfast
Bangers, Crispy Rasher, Black Pudding, White Pudding, Eggs, Grilled Tomato, Mushrooms, Baked Beans and crispy chips.
Bangers and Mash
Irish sausages served with Bachelors Baked Beans, mashed potatoes and a touch of au jus.
Boxty
Potato pancakes are crispy and packed with flavor. A boxty is wonderful for all sorts of savory fillings. Enjoy this traditional famine dish with a twist. Fillings: Sautéed mushrooms with whiskey gravy, Sautéed chicken with Irish whiskey cream, Sautéed steak. Each boxty served with sautéed vegetables.
Guinness Beef Stew
Tender chunks of beef simmered with vegetables and fresh herbs in a rich Guinness Stout reduction and topped by mashed potato.
Harp Battered Fish & Chips
Market fresh Haddock crusted and served golden brown, set over our crispy hand cut chips and accompanied by our homemade coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Shepherd's Pie
Fresh ground lamb combined with finely diced root vegetables in a rich rosemary gravy, topped with mashed potato and accompanied by a field green salad.
Mac & Cheese
Out of the Box
4 cheeses combine with heavy cream to make an "out of the box" dish.
County Kerry
Our fresh corned beef, beer battered and buffaloed combined with Bleu cheese and our creamy homemade Mac n Cheese.
County Kildare
Corned beef off the brisket, a touch of homemade sauerkraut and Swiss cheese added to our homemade Mac n Cheese.
County Meath
Our amazing beer battered buffalo cauliflower combined with bleu cheese and our creamy homemade Mac n Cheese..
County Wexford
Our delicious buffalo tenders combined with bleu cheese and our creamy homemade Mac n Cheese.
County Wicklow
Smoked applewood bacon and bleu cheese crumbles combine with our homemade mac n cheese.
Kids & Seniors
Kid/Sr Bangers n Chips
Six authentic Irish miniature sausages served atop thick cut chips.
Kid/Sr Burger
Quarter pound of Certified Black Angus beef grilled and served on a brioche with lettuce, tomato, onion and crispy chips.
Kid/Sr Baked Haddock
Market fresh haddock with a light panko bread topping and butter, baked and served with rice pilaf.
Kid/Sr Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla with cheddar jack cheese.
Kid/Sr Tenders n Chips
Large homemade golden brown chicken tenders served atop thick cut chips.
Kid/Sr Fish & Chips
Market fresh haddock served golden brown atop crispy chips.
Kid/Sr Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich served with crispy chips. Choice of American, Farmhouse cheddar or Swiss cheese.
Kid/Sr Guinness Stew
Tender chunks of beef steak simmered with vegetables and fresh herbs in a rich Guinness stout reduction and topped by mashed potatoes.
Kid/Sr Hot Dog
The all American classic, grilled and served in a bun with our crispy chips.
Kid/Sr Mac n Cheese
Sometimes nothing else will do! Our homemade Mac n Cheese... no box!
Kid/Sr Pasta
Plain and simple pasta tossed in butter.
Dessert
Bread Pudding
Our family recipe, direct from Ireland! Made with raisins and topped with our own Whiskey Butterscotch.
Carrot Cake
A very generous 10" tall slice of carrot cake that’s fit for two!
Lava Cake
It's all about the Chocolate and it's gluten free! Available with Chocolate, Mint or Salted Caramel.
Sticky Toffee Pudding
A very moist sponge cake, covered in a toffee sauce.
Vegan Cheese Cake
Individually sized vegan cheese cake with a blueberry, strawberry or caramel topping.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We are New Hampshire's destination for Irish music, live entertainment, freshly prepared Irish favorites, and creative contemporary cuisine.
