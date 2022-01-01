Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bristol restaurants you'll love

Go
Bristol restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Bristol

Bristol's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Italian
Greek
Greek
Scroll right

Must-try Bristol restaurants

BHOP image

 

BHOP

115 Lake Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small French Fries$4.99
Fried Mozzarella$9.99
Chicken Tenders Basket$13.99
More about BHOP
Kathleen's Irish Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Kathleen's Irish Pub

90 Lake St, Bristol

Avg 4.4 (511 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Basket of Onion Rings$13.00
Thick cut Vidalia onions, Harp battered and served in a basket with our Irish Whiskey dipping sauce.
All Day Irish Breakfast$17.00
Bangers, Crispy Rasher, Black Pudding, White Pudding, Eggs, Grilled Tomato, Mushrooms, Baked Beans and crispy chips.
County Wexford
Our delicious buffalo tenders combined with bleu cheese and our creamy homemade Mac n Cheese.
More about Kathleen's Irish Pub
Village Pizza of Bristol image

PIZZA

Village Pizza of Bristol

825 Lake St, Bristol

Avg 5 (52 reviews)
More about Village Pizza of Bristol

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bristol

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Chicken Wraps

Chocolate Cake

Pudding

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Bristol to explore

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Meredith

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Tilton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Gilford

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston