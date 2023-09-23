KickbacksCincy 8087 Vine Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8087 Vine Street, Elmwood Place, OH 45216
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Elmwood Place
More near Elmwood Place