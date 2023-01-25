  • Home
A map showing the location of Kiko’s Peruvian Kitchen 624 Collings Ave.View gallery

Kiko’s Peruvian Kitchen 624 Collings Ave.

No reviews yet

624 Collings Avenue

Oaklyn, NJ 08107

Main Dishes

Whole Chicken, fries & salads

$25.00

Whole Chicken & fries

$21.00

Whole Chicken and Salads

$21.00

Whole Chicken

$16.00

1/2 Chicken, fries & salad

$15.00

1/4 Chicken, fries and salad

$12.00

Lomo Saltado

$20.00

Chaufa de Pollo

$14.00

Chaufa de chancho asado

$15.00

Chaufa de camarones

$16.00

Chaufa de mariscos

$18.00

Aji de gallina

$16.00

Frejoles con seco

$17.00

Veggie saltado

$15.00

Veggie Chaufa

$14.00

Veggie Causa

$9.00

Small Plates

Papa a la huancaina

$10.00

Causa

$10.00

Ceviches

Clásico Ceviche

$18.00

Ají amarillo ceviche

$19.00

Rocoto ceviche

$19.00

Sides

Potato fries Large

$8.00

Potato fries Small

$5.00

Yuca fries

$6.00

House salad

$4.00

Plain chaufa

$6.00

Rice and beans

$6.00

White rice

$3.00

Beans

$4.00

Ají pollero 2oz

$2.00

Rocoto crema 2oz

$2.00

Aji amarillo 2oz

$2.00

Rocoto 2oz

$2.00

Chimichurri 2oz

$1.00

Beverages

Ltr. Chicha morada

$6.00

1/2 ltr. Chicha morada

$4.00

Inca Kola

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Desserts

Crema volteada

$6.00

Picarones

$8.00

Kids

Salchipapas

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
624 Collings Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ 08107

