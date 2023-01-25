Kiko’s Peruvian Kitchen 624 Collings Ave.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
624 Collings Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ 08107
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Olive Pizza - 602 W Colling Ave
No Reviews
602 W Colling Ave Collingswood, NJ 08107
View restaurant