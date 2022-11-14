Restaurant header imageView gallery

KIN Thai Street Eatery Midtown

review star

No reviews yet

1050 20th St. Suite 180

Sacramento, CA 95816

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Ga Prao (Spicy Holy Basil)
Massaman Curry

DO YOU NEED ANY UTENSILS?

UTENSILS

CHOPSTICKS

HOT SAUCE/ CHILI PASTE

SPECIALS

Issan Sausage

Issan Sausage

$10.00

Grilled Banana

$6.00

Fried Banana

$8.00Out of stock

Pandan Crepe Cake

$13.00

Tony Hawk IPA Beer

$6.00

Pupil

$6.00

Pa Nang Short Rib

$35.00Out of stock

Turnip Cake

$10.00

Larb Moo ( Spicy Pork Salad )

$18.00

InLaws

$21.00Out of stock

Gieow Tod

$6.00Out of stock

Egg Custard W/ Sticky Rice (Dessert)

$8.00Out of stock

Duck Noodle Soup

$20.00Out of stock
Fermented Pork Ribs

Fermented Pork Ribs

$12.00

KHAO NHA GAI

$15.00Out of stock

Stew Pig Leg

$17.00Out of stock

Egg Custard W/ Sticky Rice (Dessert) (Copy)

$8.00Out of stock

Starters

Chive Cake

$9.00

Pan Fried chive cake, fried garlic, sweet chill vinaigrette soy sauce. ( Vegetarian )

Curry Roti

$9.00

Crispy Roti flatbread, grilled eggplant, sweet pepper, Massaman curry dip, Green curry dip.

Corn Fritters

$8.00

Crispy fried corn fritters, cucumber vinaigrette sauce.

Fried Calamari

$11.00

Salt and pepper fried calamari, Tom Yum aioli sauce.

Thai Ravioli

$11.00

Seasoned ground chicken steamed dumplings, crab meat, baby bok choy, house sweet soy sauce.

The Roots

$9.00

Golden fried taro root, pumpkin, sweet potato and black bean cake, tangy tamarind sauce, roasted peanuts.

Praw Crackers

$5.00

Prawn crackers, sweet chili jam.

The Rolls

$8.00

Cripsy rolls, glass noodles, carrots, cabbage, mushrooms, sweet and sour sauce.

Chicken Curry Puffs

$12.00

Vegan Curry Puffs

$12.00

Salads

Papaya Salad

$10.00

Shredded green papaya, string beans, carrots, tomatoes, roasted cashew nuts, spicy garlic lime dressing.

Eggplant Salad

$13.00

Grilled eggplant, ground chicken, prawns, spicy coconut dressing, chilies, lime juice, fish sauce, palm sugar, sliced boiled egg, shallots, crispy garlic, seasonal mixed green.

Mushroom Naam Tok

$12.00

Fresh oyster mushroom, tofu, lime juice and chili powder dressing, shallots, mint, cilantro, roasted rice powder, seasonal mixed green.

House Salad

$5.00

Seasonal mixed green, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, carrot, peanut dressing.

Soups

COCONUT SOUP

$7.00

The original ingredients of Thai famous soup. Coconut broth, young galangal, banana blossom, fresh oyster mushroom, cilantro, kaffir lime leaves, lime juice, with chicken

Tom Yum Soup

$7.00

Hot and spicy broth, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, fresh oyster mushrooms, lime juice, with chicken.

Skewers

Fish Balls

$5.00

Grilled Thai fish balls skewers, spicy tangy tamarind sauce.

Moo Ping / Pork Skewers

$6.00

Grilled marinated pork on skewers, house chili tamarind sauce.

Satay Chicken

$6.50

Satay Beef

$6.50

Rice Plate

Ga Prao (Spicy Holy Basil)

$16.00

The original street version of Thailand staple dish. Stir-fired holy basil, spicy garlic- chili soy sauce, fried egg, with choice of ground chicken, crispy pork belly or impossible meat.

Crab Omelette

Crab Omelette

$30.00

As featured on Netflix series ‘Street Food’. Thai-style omelette with crab meat, Sriracha sauce, side of chicken broth

Chicken n' Rice / Kao Mun Gai

Chicken n' Rice / Kao Mun Gai

$15.00

Poached chicken breast, ginger-garlic infused jasmine rice, chicken broth, garlic-ginger-chili fermented soy bean sauce.

Tom Yum Fried Rice

Tom Yum Fried Rice

$20.00

Hot and spicy fried rice with Tom Yum flavor, herbs, fresh king mushroom, jumbo prawns.

Crab Fried Rice

$30.00

Crab meat fried rice with egg, green onions

Green Curry

Green Curry

$15.00

Choice of Homemade fish balls or sliced chicken breast, coconut milk, green curry, Thai round eggplant, pea eggplant, purple eggplant, chili, sweet basil

Massaman Curry

$16.00

Aromatic creamy mild curry with cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, cumin, bay leaves, nutmeg, and mace, coconut milk, onions, potatoes, peanuts, wtih stewed chicken leg or stewed beef

Yellow Curry

$14.00

Grilled assorted vegetables, potatoes, coconut milk mild yellow curry.

Pad Ka Naa

$14.00

Chinese broccoli, garlic with tofu or crispy pork belly.

Vegan Prik King

Vegan Prik King

$14.00

Crunchy soy proteins, string beans, red curry paste, Market lime leaf chiffonade.

Seafood Pad Cha

$22.00

Catfish, calamari, shrimps, mussels, whole peppercorn, finely chopped krachai fingerroots, holy basil, kaffir lime leaves, red chili in spicy garlic sauce

Utensils

Noodles

Egg Wrapped Pad Thai

$21.00

The great Thai classic. Rice noodles in tangy tamarind sauce, prawns, tofu, egg, peanuts, bean sprouts, shallots, chives, wrapped in thin egg crepe

Pad Thai

$15.00

Rice noodles in tangy tamarind sauce, chicken, tofu, egg, peanuts, bean sprouts, shallots, chives

Mee Pad See Ew

$15.00

Fine rice noodles, sweet black bean sauce, Chinese broccoli, egg

Spaghetti Kee Mao

Spaghetti Kee Mao

$16.00

Spaghetti noodles, garlic chili sauce, peppercorns, long beans, fresh chili, sweet basil, choice of Northern style herb spice pork sausage, Mixed Seafood or Impossible meat.

Clay Pot Shrimp

$20.00

Shrimps baked in a clay pot, bean thread noodles, soy, ginger, cilantro root, black pepper, celery, house chili lime dipping sauce.

Khao Soi

Khao Soi

$17.00

Northern style curry sauce, wide egg noodles, pickled mustard greens, shallots, roasted chili paste with slow braised chicken, braised beef, or tofu and vegetables.

Boat Noodle Soup

$17.00

Herb infused broth, thin sliced beef, beef balls, morning glory, rice noodles, green onions, cilantro, crispy pork skin, fried garlic, bean sprouts, sweet basil.

utensils

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Black Sticky Rice

$4.00

Rice Noodle

$4.00

Roti

$4.00

Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Cucumber Relish

$4.00

Fried Egg

$3.50

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Chicken N' Rice Sauce

$1.00

Daikon Radish Broth

$2.50

Boat Noodle Broth

$4.00

Specialty

Hat Yai Fried Chicken

$18.00

Southern Region Specialty. Deep fried chicken leg quarters, seasoned fried shallots, black sticky rice, yellow curry dipping sauce, cucumber relish.

Isan Steak

$30.00

North-Eastern Region Specialty. Grilled marinated 10 oz. USDA Choice Ribeye, house spicy tamarind dipping sauce, seasonal greens, seared black sticky rice.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda

$4.50

Nham Matoom ( Bael Fruit Tea )

$5.00Out of stock

Nham Lam Yai ( Longan )

$6.00

Fentimans Elderflower Sparking

$4.00

Fentimans Ginger Beer

$4.00

Fentimans Lemonade

$4.00

Fentimans Rose Lemonade

$4.00

Saratoga Still Water

$3.00

Lime Thai Iced Tea

$6.00

Thai Iced Tea

$6.00

Thai Iced Green Tea

$6.00

Thai Roselle Juice (Hibiscus)

$6.00

Chrysanthemum Ice Tea

$4.00

NC Kombuchary

$9.00

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$9.50

Sweet Rice, coconut milk, fresh mango

Coconut Ice Cream

$5.50

Coconut ice cream, toasted coconut flakes

Sweet Roti

$6.00

Caramelized crispy Roti flatbread, sugar, condensed milk

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1050 20th St. Suite 180, Sacramento, CA 95816

Directions

Gallery
KIN Thai Street Eatery image
KIN Thai Street Eatery image
KIN Thai Street Eatery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,376
1801 L St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates
orange starNo Reviews
1801 L St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Delilah's Hawaiian Poke Market - Delilah's Hawaiian Poke Market
orange starNo Reviews
1801 L St, Suite 50 Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Tapa the World - 2115 J St
orange starNo Reviews
2115 J St Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurantnext
45 Beach Hut Deli - 45 Vacaville
orange starNo Reviews
2091 B-2 Harbison Dr Vacaville, CA 95867
View restaurantnext
Kasbah - 2115 J Street STE 101
orange star4.2 • 1,414
2115 J Street STE 101 Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
orange star4.5 • 12,706
1230 20th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Broderick Roadhouse Midtown
orange star4.5 • 8,423
1820 L St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 4,369
1801 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
The Porch Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.0 • 4,134
1815 K St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Beast+Bounty
orange star4.4 • 3,407
1701 R St Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurantnext
Paesanos Midtown Sacramento
orange star4.0 • 3,329
1806 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Natomas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
East Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston