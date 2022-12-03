A map showing the location of Tropics Sacramento 2001 J STREETView gallery

Tropics Sacramento 2001 J STREET

2001 J STREET

SACRAMENTO, CA 95811

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

PUPUS

6pc WINGS

$12.00

10pc BONELESS

$12.00

COCNUT SHRIMP

$12.00

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

CRISPY FURIKAKI CALAMRI

$15.00

BRADDAHS BRUSSELS

$12.00

STEAMED EDAMAME

$7.00

SHAKA FRIES

$8.00

HOLO HOLO NACHOS

$16.00

SOFT PRETZELS

$10.00

HOPP'D UP JALAPENO

$12.00

FROM THE AINA

ALOHA CAESAR

$12.00

CALI CAPRESE

$12.00

B.L.T SALAD

$13.00

FARMERS SALAD

$13.00

HAND-HELDS

MAUKA (pork) TACOS

$15.00

MAKAI (fish) TACOS

$17.00

UPCOUNTRY BURGER

$16.00

MIDTOWN BURGER

$17.00

BUFF-A QUE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

DARK BREW PORK SANDWICH

$17.00

FOB SANDWICH

$17.00

BEER-IYAKI BURGER

$16.00

TRIPLE CHEESE GRILLER

$13.00

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$17.00

ALOHA INSPIRED

MINI LOCO MOCO

$11.00

MINI KALUA PORK MAC

$11.00

MINI DRUNKEN CHICKEN

$12.00

MINI DRUNKEN SHRIMP

$13.00

MINI DRUNKEN STEAK

$14.00

MINI MAKAHA MAC N CHEESE

$11.00

HAWAIIAN STYLE POKE

$17.00

SPAM MUSUBI BITES

$8.00

LRG MAKAHA MAC N CHEESE

$17.00

LRG LOCO MOCO

$17.00

SURF SESH POKE BOWL

$18.00

LRG KALUA PORK MAC

$17.00

LRG DRUNKEN CHICKEN

$17.00

LRG DRUNKEN SHRIMP

$18.00

LRG DRUNKEN STEAK

$19.00

MOANA FISH & FRIES

$17.00

PANIOLO STEAK & MUSHROOMS

$22.00

PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$18.00

ITALIAN STALLION PIZZA

$19.00

MEATZZA PIZZA

$20.00

BUFFALO SOLDIER PIZZA

$19.00

VEGGIE LOVER PIZZA

$19.00

BACON TRUFFLE PIZZA

$17.00

STONEY SALAMI

$17.00

HOT HAWAIIAN NIGHTS PIZZA

$18.00

VAMPIRE SLAYER

$18.00

CHEESE PIZZA

$15.00

PEPPERONNI PIZZA

$17.00

LUNCH SPEIALS

HAMBURGER STEAK PLATE

$13.00

HWN BBQ CHICKEN PLATE

$13.00

CHICKEN KATSU PLATE

$13.00

CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$13.00

KALUA PORK SLIDERS

$13.00

PATTY MELT

$13.00

Lunch Peach Palmer

$9.00

Lunch Blueberry Refresher

$9.00

Lunch Tropojito

$9.00

KEIKI

KEIKI CHEESE BURGER SLIDERS

$8.00

KEIKI CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

KEIKI FISH FRY

$8.00

KEIKI GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

KEIKI MAC n CHEESE

$8.00

GAME DAY-FOOD

GD EDAMAME

$6.00

GD FRIES

$6.00

GD PORK SLIDERS (2)

$7.00

GD CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS (2)

$7.00

GD NACHOS

$10.00

GD 6PC WINGS

$11.00

GAME DAY-DRINKS

GD JAMESON

$6.00

GD JAGERMEISTER

$6.00

GD KNEE DEEP DRAFTS

$6.00

GD TRULY

$5.00

GD TWISTED TEA

$5.00

MIMOSA (BRUNCH)

$5.00

TOPLESS MIMOSA (BRUNCH)

$17.00

SCREWDRIVER (BRUNCH)

$6.00

BLOODY MARY (BRUNCH)

$6.00

GD HAWAII TAI

$6.00

BEVERAGES

COFFEE

$4.00

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

FANTA

$4.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

GINGERALE

$4.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

MR. PIBB

$4.00

RED BULL

$4.00

RED BULL (SUGAR FREE)

$4.00

ROY ROGERS

$4.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

TONIC

$4.00

DRAFT

2 Towns Pineapple Cider

$7.00

AleSmith Split Aces IPA

$8.00

Pint

Bear Republic Tropical IPA

$7.00

Pint

Burning Barrel Blood of Wheat

$8.00

Pint

Burning Barrel Cherry Limeade Crusher

$8.00

CaliCraft Oaktown Brown

$7.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Pint

Coronado Palm Sway

$7.00

Crooked Lane Seltzer

$7.00

Drakes Amber Ale

$7.00

Fort Rock Fogy Gog 10oz

$6.00

Founders Rubaeus

$7.00

Grass Valley Cali Love

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Hop Valley Cryo Stash 10oz

$6.00

Hop Valley Mango Stash

$7.00

Hop Valley Pineapple Stash

$7.00

Knee Deep Fluff Nugget

$7.00

Knee Deep Oopsie DHazy

$7.00

Kona Big Wave Golden Ale

$7.00

Kyla Kombucha

$7.00

Lagunitas Contents Under Fresher

$7.00

Maui Coconut Hiwa Porter

$7.00

Morgan Territory Glorious Pina Colada 10oz

$6.00

Morgan Territory Tropidank

$7.00

New Glory Gummy Worm

$7.00

Porchlight Lazer Blowfish

$7.00

Shadow Puppet Cinch

$7.00

Shadow Puppet Enter Beast Mode 10oz

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Summer Break

$7.00

Solid Ground (Bike Dog) Hautacam

$8.00

BTL-CAN

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken Zero N/A

$6.00

Lagunitas Hop Water N/A

$6.00

Long Drink

$6.00

Maui Seltzer

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Montucky

$4.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Truly

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

GLASS WINE

JOSH CHARDONNAY

$9.00

OYSTER BAY SAUVIGNON BLANC

$9.00

SANTA CHRISTINA PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00

LA MARCA SPLIT

$9.00

JOSH CABERNET

$9.00

LUCKY ROCK PINOT NOIR

$9.00

DREAMING TREE RED BLEND

$9.00

7 DEADLY ZINS ZINFANDEL

$9.00

BTL WINE

BTL - JOSH CHARDONNAY

$34.00

BTL-OYSTER BAY SAUVIGNON BLANC

$34.00

BTL - SANTA CHRISTINA PINOT GRIGIO

$34.00

BTL - JOSH CABERNET

$34.00

BTL - LUCKY ROCK PINOT NOIR

$34.00

BTL - DREAMING TREE RED BLEND

$34.00

BTL - 7 DEADLY ZINS ZINFANDEL

$34.00

VODKA

.WELL VODKA

$7.00

.WELL VODKA db

$12.00

ABSOLUT

$8.00

ABSOLUT db

$15.00

GREY GOOSE

$9.00

GREY GOOSE db

$16.00

KETEL ONE

$9.00

KETEL ONE db

$17.00

STOLI BLUEBERRY

$9.00

STOLI BLUEBERRY db

$17.00

TITOS

$9.00

TITOS db

$17.00

Peach Vodka

$8.00

Peach Vodka db

$15.00

GIN

.WELL GIN

$7.00

.WELL GIN db

$12.00

BEEFEATER

$8.00

BEEFEATER db

$15.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$9.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE db

$17.00

HENDRICKS

$9.00

HENDRICKS db

$17.00

KUPU GIN

$9.00

KUPU GIN db

$17.00

TANQUERAY

$9.00

TANQUERAY db

$17.00

RUM

.WELL RUM

$7.00

.WELL RUM db

$12.00

BACARDI SILVER

$8.00

BACARDI SILVER db

$15.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$8.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN db

$15.00

COCONUT RUM

$8.00

COCONUT RUM db

$15.00

WHISKEY / BOURBON

.WELL WHISKEY

$7.00

.WELL WHISKEY db

$12.00

JAMESON

$8.00

JAMESON db

$15.00

JAMESON CASKMATES

$9.00

JAMESON CASKMATES db

$17.00

JAMESON STOUT

$9.00

JAMESON STOUT db

$17.00

JACK DANIELS

$8.00

JACK DANIELS db

$15.00

CROWN ROYAL

$8.00

CROWN ROYAL db

$15.00

CROWN ROYAL APPLE

$8.00

CROWN ROYAL APPLE db

$15.00

FIREBALL

$8.00

FIREBALL db

$15.00

.WELL BOURBON

$7.00

.WELL BOURBON db

$12.00

BULLEITT

$9.00

BULLEITT db

$17.00

KNOB CREEK

$9.00

KNOB CREEK db

$17.00

MAKERS MARK

$8.00

MAKERS MARK db

$15.00

Macallan 18yr

$40.00

TEQUILA

.WELL TEQUILA

$7.00

.WELL TEQUILA db

$12.00

ALTOS PLATA

$9.00

ALTOS PLATA db

$17.00

ALTOS REPO

$10.00

ALTOS REPO db

$19.00

ALTOS ANEJO

$11.00

ALTOS ANEJO db

$21.00

AVION SILVER

$11.00

AVION SILVER db

$20.00

CASADORES BLANCO

$9.00

CASADORES BLANCO db

$17.00

CASADORES REPO

$10.00

CASDAORES REPO db

$19.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$11.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO db

$21.00

CASAMIGOS REPO

$12.00

CASAMIGOS REPO db

$23.00

DEL MAGUEY MEZCAL

$10.00

DEL MAGUEY MEZCAL db

$19.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$11.00

DON JULIO BLANCO db

$21.00

DON JULIO REPO

$12.00

DON JULIO REPO db

$23.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$14.00

DON JULIIO ANEJO db

$26.00

EL SILENCIO MEZCAL

$17.00

EL SILENCIO MEZCAL db

$33.00

HORNITOS REPO

$9.00

HORNITOS REPO db

$17.00

PARTIDA BLANCO

$10.00

PARTIDA BLANCO db

$19.00

PARTIDA REPO

$11.00

PARTIDA REPO db

$21.00

PATRON SILVER

$10.00

PATRON SILVER db

$19.00

LIQUEURS

AMARRETTO

$7.00

AMARRETTO db

$13.00

APEROL

$8.00

APEROL db

$15.00

BAILEYS

$8.00

BAILEYS db

$14.00

BUTTERSHOTS

$7.00

BUTTERSHOTS db

$13.00

CAMPARI

$8.00

CAMPARI db

$15.00

CHAMBORD

$8.00

CHAMBORD db

$15.00

COINTREAU

$8.00

COINTREAU db

$15.00

FERNET

$8.00

FERNET db

$15.00

GRAND MARINIER

$8.00

GRAND MARINIER db

$15.00

JAGERMEISTER

$8.00

JAGERMEISTER db

$15.00

KAHLUA

$8.00

KAHLUA db

$15.00

MIDORI

$8.00

MIDORI db

$15.00

PEACH SCHANAPPS

$7.00

PEACHSCHNNAPS db

$13.00

RUMPLEMINZE

$8.00

RUMPLEMINZE db

$15.00

SOURAPPLE

$7.00

SOURAPPLE db

$13.00

COGNAC / RYE

HENNESSEY VS

$11.00

HENNESSEY VS db

$20.00

REMY MARTIN VSOP

$9.00

REMY MARTIN VSOP db

$17.00

KORBEL

$8.00

KORBEL db

$15.00

WHISTLE PIG RYE

$12.00

WHISTLE PIG RYE db

$20.00

KNOB CREEK RYE

$8.00

KNOB CREEK RYE db

$15.00

BULLEITT RYE

$9.00

BULLEITT RYE db

$17.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

HAWAII TAI

$11.00

LI HING MUI MARGARITA

$11.00

BLUEBERRY LEMONADE REFRESHER

$11.00

ALOHA MANHATTAN

$11.00

LYCHEE MARTINI

$11.00

HIBISCUS MULE

$11.00

WHITE LINEN

$11.00

LILIKOI MARGARITA

$11.00

PEACH PALMER

$11.00

TROPOJITO

$11.00

REGULAR COCKTAILS

AMF

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Kamikaze

$9.00

Long Island

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Scooby Snack

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

HAPPY HOUR DRAFT

HH PILSNER/LAGER

$5.00

HH PALE ALE

$5.00

HH IPA

$6.00

HH STOUT/PORTER

$6.00

HAPPY HOUR FOOD

HH MINI CORN DOGS

$5.00

HH EDAMAME

$5.00

HH CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS (2)

$6.00

HH PORK SLIDERS (2)

$6.00

HH ONION RINGS

$6.00

HH FRIES

$6.00

HH MOZZ CHEESE STICKS

$7.00

HH B.L.T SALAD

$7.00

HH VOLCANO FRIES

$7.00

HH PORK NACHOS

$9.00

HH PIZZA of the DAY

$10.00

HAPPY HOUR COCKTAIL

HH LILIKOI MARGARITA

$6.00

HH HAWAII TAI

$7.00

HH PEACH PALMER

$7.00

HH TROPOJITO

$7.00

HAPPY HOUR WINE

HH RED WINE

$6.00

HH WHITE WINE

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2001 J STREET, SACRAMENTO, CA 95811

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

