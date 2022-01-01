Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tapa the World 2115 J St

No reviews yet

2115 J St

Sacramento, CA 95816

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bread
Tortilla
Veggies 'n Mash

Tapas

Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Sesame crusted Ahi, seared rare with a piquillo pepper & sherry coulis served with arugula & balsamic reduction

Beef Tips

$13.00

Beef tips sautéed in a spicy plum & ginger sauce

Bravas

$6.00

Crispy potato cubes, lightly salted served with a spicy tomato brava sauce

Berenjenas

$10.00

Fried eggplant topped with a chilled garlic & herb tomato compote and shredded parmesan

Bread

$3.50

Village Bakery baguette & house-made focaccia

Dip

$1.50

Olive oil, balsamic & fresh garlic

Calamares

$13.00

Calamari dusted with Spanish pimentón, lightly fried, served with romesco sauce

Combo

$20.00

Assorted olives, cured chorizo, jamon serrano, garlic crostinis, Manchego cheese, fig perserves, Marcona almonds & a slice of tortilla Española

Croquetas

$11.00

Classic Spanish fritter; crispy outside, creamy bechamel mixture inside

Empanadas

$11.00

Savory stuffed pastry

Gambas

$12.00

Rock shrimp sautéed in butter, olive oil, garlic parsley, white wine & dried red chili

Chicken Strips

$10.50

Marinated in Dijon mustard & rosemary, served w/ honey-cucumber-dijon aioli

Grilled Vegetables

$14.00

Seasonal grilled vegetables topped with balsamic reduction, Manchego cheese & romesco sauce

Jamón

$11.00

Dry cured & aged Spanish ham

Kobe Beef

$15.00

Snake River Farms beef, grilled medium-rare topped with Cabrables blue cheese butter & crispy onions

Mushrooms

$10.00

Mushrooms sautéed in olive oil, butter, garlic, parsley & white wine

Mussels

$15.00

Sherry, tomatoes, ginger, shallots and mixed fresh herbs

Olives

$7.00

Mixed olive selection: Castelvetrano, Arbequina & Niçoise

Pinchos

$12.00

Grilled pork tenderloin skewers marinated with cumin, pimentón, chilies; drizzled with garlic aioli

Queso

$11.00

Spanish cheese board w/ crostini, marcona almonds, piquillo peppers & fig preserves

Tapa del Dia

$10.50

Tortilla

$6.00

Classic Spanish potato cake cooked with onion & egg

Chefs Gumbas

$15.00

Lomo Tapa

$17.50

Sopas & Ensaladas

Madrileña

$19.00

Asparagus, olives, piquillo peppers, red onions, hardboiled egg, ahi tuna (seared rare) drizzled with shallot vinaigrette

Pollo Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens, topped with a three-bean corn & roasted pepper relish, marinated grilled chicken breast and tossed with cucumber honey-dijon vinaigrette

LG Caesar Salad

$15.00

Chopped romaine, house Ceasar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons

LG Mediterranean

$17.00

Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, red onion, cucumbers, piquillo peppers, feta and pepperoncini tossed with mixed greens in a sun-dried tomato vinaigrette

LG Mixta

$10.00

House mixed greens with apple-sherry-scallion vinaigrette, crispy shoestring carrots & sliced apple

LG Organic Arugula

$17.00

Arugula, quinoa, roasted sweet potatoes, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, dried cranberries tossed w/ maple-cider vinaigrette

SM Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, house Ceasar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons

SM Mediterranean

$13.00

Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, red onion, cucumbers, piquillo peppers, feta and pepperoncini tossed with mixed greens in a sun-dried tomato vinaigrette

SM Mixta Salad

$7.00

House mixed greens with apple-sherry-scallion vinaigrette, crispy shoestring carrots & sliced apple

SM Organic Arugula

$13.00

Arugula, quinoa, roasted sweet potatoes, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, dried cranberries tossed w/ maple-cider vinaigrette

SM Soup

$6.00

Please refer to daily specials for availability

LG Soup

$9.00

Please refer to daily specials for availability

Sandwich

Heart of Spain

$17.00

Jamón Serrano, fire-roasted piquillo peppers, melted Manchego cheese on a toasted ciabatta roll with garlic-avocado aioli

Pesto Chicken Pita

$17.00

Pesto marinated chicken breast, roasted red peppers, baby spinach, feta cheese & aioli, wrapped in a warm pita

Roasted Veggie

$16.00

Grilled eggplant, roasted red bell pepper, avocado, Manchego cheese and sprouts on toasted ciabatta with garlic aioli

Tapa Burger

$18.00

New Zealand Wagyu grass-fed beef, toasted onion roll w/ caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, Manchego cheese & aioli

Kobe Sandwich

$19.00

Grilled Kobe steak served on a toasted onion roll with Manchego cheese, crispy onions, lettuce & garlic aioli

Kiki's Blue Cheese Burger

$21.00

Plain Burger - Meat Cheese Only

$17.50

Dinner

Dinner Special

$32.50

The Chef’s Special – Available Lunch & Dinner. Please refer to the Specials for details

Fresh Fish

$27.00

Fish Special – Available Lunch & Dinner. Please refer to the Specials for details

Veggies 'n Mash

$16.00

Grilled seasonal vegetables topped with Manchego cheese, romesco sauce & balsamic reduction, served with our house sweet potato mash

Vegetarian Pasta

$16.00

Rotini pasta tossed with mixed seasonal vegetables & your choice of sauce: Garlic n’ Herb,* Tomato* or Cream

Chicken Pasta

$19.00

Gemelli pasta tossed with grilled chicken breast, asparagus, mushrooms, red onion, a Spanish cheese trio & a touch of harissa chili paste

Pimi

$18.00

Roasted Spanish red peppers stuffed with grilled eggplant, zucchini, caramelized onions & Manchego cheese; served with a citrus saffron sauce & sweet black risotto

Grilled Tri-Tip

$23.00

Served with russet & sweet potato mash, garlic vegetables, caramelized onions, mushroom and paprika sauce

Lomo de Cordero

$26.00

Marinated grilled lamb tenderloin served with saffron & wild mushroom rice, topped with Rioja wine sauce

Marcos Pollo

$20.00

Sautéed chicken breast topped with tomatoes, kalamata olives & garlic pan sauce; served over baby spinach and roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Lamb Ragout

$22.00

Simmered in Spanish red wine with sautéed spinach, potatoes, mushrooms, carrots and Israeli cous-cous Israeli cous-cous

Seafood Pasta

$23.00

Dessert

Flan

$7.00

Classic custard

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.00

topped w/ warm strawberry sangria sauce

Fruit Empanadas

$9.00

Seasonal fresh fruit empanadas (3) served with vanilla bean ice cream

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Coconut, almond & cranberry drizzled with caramel sauce

Cheesecake

$8.00

Sorbet Mixed Berry

$5.00

Changes daily, please inquire

Sorbet Mango

$5.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Changes daily, please inquire

Affogato

$8.00

A La mode

$1.50

Dessert Special

$9.00Out of stock

Sangria

16oz Sangria

$8.00

25oz Sangria

$12.00

Pitcher Sangria

$30.00

CA Whites

BTL Grgich Hills Sauvignon Blanc

$47.00

GL Periano Chardonay

$10.00

BTL Pierano Chard

$36.00

BTL Vihno Verde

$34.00

GL Vihno Verde

$9.50

BTL Sacncerre RESERVE

$60.00

BTL Stonestreet Estate Chardonnay

$72.00

Spanish Whites

BTL San Chez

$30.00

BTL Honoro Vera Verdejo

$32.00

BTL Pio del Ramo Verdejo

$34.00

BTL Kentia Albariño

$36.00

BTL Godeval Godello

$35.00

BTL Mayu

$39.00

BTL Botijo Blanco

$34.00

BTL Arinzano Chardonnay

$42.00

CA Reds

GL Dauo Cab

$14.50

BTL Sostener Pinot

$37.00

BTL Borjón Reposado

$49.00

BTL Andis Barbera

$45.00

BTL Vino de Oro Malbec

$42.00

BTL Peirano Tempranillo

$35.00

BTL Gehrecke Pinot

$51.00

BTL Noceto Riserva Sangiovese

$56.00Out of stock

BTL Capain Les Voisins Pinot

$62.00

Spanish Reds

GL Dauo Cab

$14.50

BTL Borsao

$30.00

BTL Cabriola

$38.00

BTL Clos de Nit

$35.00

BTL Bluegray

$42.00

BTL Honoro Vera RED

$32.00

BTL Juan Gil Blue Label

$68.00

BTL Gota de Arena

$34.00

BTL Rejon Tempranillo, Toro, Spain

$98.00

BTL CUNE

$41.00

BTL Chianti RESERVE

$63.00

BTL Freemark Cab RESERVE

$98.00

BTL Dauo Cab

$55.00

Rose'

BTL Vino Noceto, Rosato

$41.00Out of stock

BTL Tinto Rey Rose

$30.00

BTL Gehricke Rose

$56.00

Cava & Other Bubbles

GL Cristalino Brut – 187 ml Split

$9.00

GL Marquez Cava House

$9.00

BTL Marquez

$30.00

BTL Mas Fi Rose Cava Rose

$39.00

GL Love Prosecco Rose

$9.00

BTL Love Prsecco Rose

$35.00

GL Prosecco Benovilio (House)

$8.50

BTL Benovilio Prosecco

$28.00

BTL Reventos Blanc

$45.00

BTL Reventos Nit Rose

$52.00

CASA Exclusive Wine

Andis Semillion BTL

$40.00

GL Andis Semillion

$11.00

Mayu BTL

$40.00

GL Mayu

$11.00

Con Sur Pinot Noir BTL

$32.00

GL Con Sur Pinot Noir

$8.50

Non-Alcoholic Bev.

Fresh Mint Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Shirly Temple

$3.00

Abita Root Beer

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Juices

$4.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Roy Rodgers

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottled Club Soda

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Tickets

Flamenco Dinner Show Tickets

Chef Dinner Single Ticket (NO FLAMENCO)

$90.00Out of stock
10.24.22 Flamenco Event - Single Ticket (General Seating)

10.24.22 Flamenco Event - Single Ticket (General Seating)

$125.00

10.24.22 Flamenco Event - Single ticket (Preferred Seating)

$140.00Out of stock

12.5.22 Flamenco Event - Single Ticket (General Seating)

$125.00

12.5.22 Flamenco Event - Single Ticket (Preferred Seating)

$140.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come enjoy a little bit of Spain to your table! Serving up Tapas, Sangria and Paella in Sacramento for over 25yrs.

Location

2115 J St, Sacramento, CA 95816

Directions

