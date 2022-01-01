Tapa the World 2115 J St
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come enjoy a little bit of Spain to your table! Serving up Tapas, Sangria and Paella in Sacramento for over 25yrs.
Location
2115 J St, Sacramento, CA 95816
