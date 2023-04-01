Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roscoe's Bar and Burgers

2007 K Street

Sacramento, CA 95811

Food

Appetizers

Chips & Pico

$6.00

Guacamole

$10.00

Avocado, onion, Serrano chile, tomato, queso fresco, house-made tortilla chips

Hand Battered Onion Rings

$9.00

Roscoe's Ranch

Quesadilla

$13.00

Pepper jack & cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeno rings, green onions, guacamole, sour cream

Tempura Avocados

$9.75

Jalapeno lime aioli, chili, lime salt

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.50

Bacon, jalapenos, cream cheese, Tabasco honey drizzle

Chicken Strips

$12.75Out of stock

Cut to order organic chicken breast, cornflake breading, Tabasco honey drizzle

Roscoe's Queso Dip

$9.00

Peperjack and Cheddar cheese, House-made tortilla chips

Ahi Poke

$19.00

Meylemon, ginger dressing, cucumber, onion, cilantro, avocado, tomatoes, sesame oil, togarashi pepper, aji Amarillo sauce, tortilla chips

Roscoe's Poutine

$13.00

Sausage mushroom gravy, shredded English cheddar and pepper jack, candied bacon, spring onion, fries

Tossed Salads

Cobb

$18.50+

Grilled chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, egg, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, romaine, mixed baby greens

Asian Chicken Salad

$18.00+

Chopped romaine, shredded cabbage and carrot, Cilantro, onion, Rice noodles, ginger Sesame dressing

Roscoe's Caesar

$15.00+

Romain hearts, parmesan, garlic croutons, grilled chicken, bacon bits, caesar dressing

BBQ Chicken Salad

$18.00+

Grilled BBQ chicken, black beans, sweet corn, jicama, fresh cilantro & basil, crispy corn tortilla strips, Monterey Jack, and our housemade herb ranch on the side. Topped with tomatoes, scallions, and avocado

House Greens

$7.00

Spring mix, cucumber, cherry tomato, shredded cheddar, garlic croutons

Burgers & Sandwiches

The Roscoe

$17.95

Butter lettuce, heirloom tomato, pickle, Roscoes sauce, American cheese, red onion

The Cajun

$18.95

Cayenne seasoned, dill pickle, Fresno slaw, Chipotle aioli, tomato, pepper jack

The BBQ

$18.95

Onion rings, cheddar, bacon

The Guacamole

$18.95

Bacon, onion, Jalapeno lime aioli, lettuce, Pico, pickles, melted fontina cheese

The Blue

$18.95

Peppercorn seared melted blue cheese, bacon, mushrooms, onion, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing

The Teriyaki

$18.95

Grilled pineapple, heirloom tomato, cheddar, onion, teriyaki glaze, bacon, Aji Amarillo sauce, lettuce

The Cheese Skirt

$17.95

Cheese curd skirt, bacon, Roscoe sauce

The Mushroom Swiss

$18.95

Garlic aioli, tomato, lettuce, Sauteed onions, mushrooms, pickle

Pub Plates

Fish & Chips

$20.95

Beer battered Alaskan cod, roasted garlic malt vinegar aioli, grilled lemon, Maldonado salt

Mac n Cheese

$10.95

Pepper jack, sharp cheddar sauce, bacon parmesan breading

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.95

Dill pickle, Swiss cheese, Fresno slaw, brioche bun

Shrimp Po Boy

$19.95

Cajun Fried shrimp, Jalapeno line aioli, Fresno slaw, grilled ciabatta

Roscoe's Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.95

Organic chicken breast, cornflake breading, cheese curd skirt, bacon, Butter lettuce, pickle, Tabasco, honey drizzle, Ranch dressing

Dessert

Skillet Cookie

$9.00

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Pibb

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Reg Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Tea

$3.50

Oj

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Specialty Cocktails

Show Stopper 10oz

$15.00

Deja Brew 10oz

$15.00

Sex & The City 10oz

$14.00

The Karen Walker 10oz

$16.00

Appletini 10oz

$14.00

Roscoe's Marg 21oz

$16.00

Skinny B Marg 21oz

$16.00

Jala Rita 21oz

$16.00

Prickly Pear Paloma 21oz

$16.00

Wild Berry Spritz 21oz

$16.00

Dirty Linen 21oz

$16.00

Long Island 21oz

$16.00

Tokyo Tea 21oz

$16.00

Mixed Berry Mule

$13.00

Salty B

$13.00

Stormi Jenner

$13.00

Baby Spice Old Fashioned

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Rum Daiquiri

$13.00

The Mile High

$13.00

Vodka

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Absolut Mandrin

$10.00

Absolut Pear

$10.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose Citron

$10.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Skyy

$10.00

Skyy Blood Orange

$10.00

Skyy Peach

$10.00

Skyy Pineapple

$10.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$9.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$9.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$8.00

Tito's

$10.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Empress

$13.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Sipsmith

$11.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Gosling'S

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Repo

$12.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Herrardura Repo

$10.00

Hornitos Blanco

$10.00

Hornitos Repo

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers 46

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Old Forester

$10.00

Pendleton Rye

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Scotch/Congac

Buchanans

$10.00

Glenlevit

$12.00

Johnnie Walker BLACK

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$15.00

Laphroaig

$12.00

Well Scotch

$7.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Dekuyper Black Raspberry

$8.00

Dekuyper Peach

$8.00

Dekuyper Razzmatazz

$8.00

Dekuyper Sour Apple

$8.00

Elderflower

$9.00

Fernet

$10.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Midori

$9.00

Nonino

$9.00

X-rated

$9.00

Pimms

$9.00

Coffee Liqueur

$9.00

Beer

Draft Beer

805

$7.00+

Bud Light

$6.00+

Coors Light

$7.00+

Michelob Ultra

$7.00+

Stella

$7.00+

Modelo

$6.00+

Dust Bowl Lager Taco Truck

$7.00+

Knee Deep IPA

$7.00+

Urban Roots IPA Like Riding a Bike

$7.00+

Bike Dog DIPA

$7.00+

LIL Sumpin Pale Ale Lagunitas

$7.00+

Device Hazy IPA

$7.00+

New Glory Pale Ale Gummy Worms

$7.00+

Cali Squeeze Blood Orange

$7.00+

Nitty Cider

$7.00+

Hemly Cider

$7.00+

Bottled/ Canned Beer

Budweiser

$5.00

Montucky Lager 16oz

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

June Shine 16oz Hard Kombucha

$8.00

Heineken NA

$6.00

White Claw Watermelon

$6.00

Truly Wild Berry

$6.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Roscoe's Bar & Burgers is in a renovated two-story building in midtown Sacramento. We're an LGBTQ-themed/owned bar & restaurant that pays tribute to the artists and people of our community. Our promise to you, our guests, is to be hard-working, honest, dedicated, and committed to providing excellent service, tasty food, and refreshing drinks in a fun, safe, and all-inclusive environment.

2007 K Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

