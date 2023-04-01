Roscoe's Bar and Burgers
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Roscoe's Bar & Burgers is in a renovated two-story building in midtown Sacramento. We're an LGBTQ-themed/owned bar & restaurant that pays tribute to the artists and people of our community. Our promise to you, our guests, is to be hard-working, honest, dedicated, and committed to providing excellent service, tasty food, and refreshing drinks in a fun, safe, and all-inclusive environment.
Location
2007 K Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
KIN Thai Street Eatery - Midtown
No Reviews
1050 20th St. Suite 180 Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurant
LowBrau - 1050 20th St Suite 100
3.8 • 2,068
1050 20th St Suite 100 Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurant
World Famous Hotboys - Sacramento-100% Halal Chicken
4.2 • 502
1115 21st Street #B Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurant