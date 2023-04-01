Roscoe's Bar and Burgers

Restaurant info

Roscoe's Bar & Burgers is in a renovated two-story building in midtown Sacramento. We're an LGBTQ-themed/owned bar & restaurant that pays tribute to the artists and people of our community. Our promise to you, our guests, is to be hard-working, honest, dedicated, and committed to providing excellent service, tasty food, and refreshing drinks in a fun, safe, and all-inclusive environment.

Website