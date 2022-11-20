Restaurant header imageView gallery

LowBrau 1050 20th St Suite 100

2,068 Reviews

$$

1050 20th St Suite 100

Sacramento, CA 95811

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sausages

Bratwurst

$10.50

GLUTEN FREE. PORK, CORIANDER

Polish

$10.50

GLUTEN FREE. PORK, MUSTARD SEED, HUNGARIAN PAPRIKA

Frankfurter

$8.50

GLUTEN FREE. 100% ALL NATURAL BEEF

Spicy Andouille

$10.50

GLUTEN FREE. PORK, CHILI PUREE, CAYENNE

Vegan Smoked Apple

$10.50Out of stock

POTATO, SAGE

Vegan Italian

$10.50

EGGPLANT, OREGANO

Side Sausages

$6.00

A LA CARTE SAUSAGE

3 Sausage Board

$22.00

6 Sausage Board

$40.00

Sides

Duck Fat Fries (large)

$6.00

SERVED WITH CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE

Duck Fat Fries (small)

$4.00

SERVED WITH CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE

Vegan Fries (small)

$4.00

Vegan Fries (large)

$6.00

Dirty Duck Fat Fries

$9.00

HOUSE FRIES, ONIONS, HOT PEPPERS, BIER CHEESE

Mini Corn Dogs (7)

$9.00

SERVED WITH CURRY KETCHUP

Hot Fried Mushroom Nuggets

$6.00

OYSTER MUSHROOMS, TOP RAMEN SEASONING

Bavarian Pretzel

$6.00

SERVED WITH CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE

Grilled Chicken Side

$6.00

Fried Chicken Side

$6.00

Avocado Side

$3.00

Burger Patty

$6.00

Sauce (Side)

Toppings (Side)

Side Sausage

$6.00

Soup Of The Week

$7.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

CHICKEN BREAST, ARUGULA, PICKLED RED ONION, BACON, AVOCADO, GOAT CHEESE, GREEN GODDESS, SWEET BUN

Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN THIGH, LOWBRAU HOT SAUCE, SLAW, BREAD AND BUTTER PICKLES, SWEET BUN

LB Burger

$15.00

HOUSE GROUND BEEF, GRILLED RED ONION, BREAD AND BUTTER PICKLES, ROMAINE, SPICY AIOLI, PRETZEL BUN

BBQ Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Vegan Double Double

$13.00

MUSHROOM LENTIL PATTY, "CHEDDAR SLICES", HOUSE SPREAD, SWEET BURGER BUN

Hot Fried Mushroom Sandwich

$13.00

OYSTER MUSHROOMS, SLAW, PICKLES, TOP RAMEN SEASONING, SWEET BURGER BUN

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

ROMAINE HEARTS, BOQUERONES, PARMIGIANO, GRILLED LEMON, CROUTONS, CAESAR DRESSING

Caesar (Small)

$4.00

Kale Cobb

$15.00

BACON, EGG, AVOCADO, BLUE CHEESE, PICKLED RED ONIONS, GREEN GODDESS DRESSING

Mixed Greens Salad (Full)

$13.00

APPLES, PICKLED SHALLOTS, GOAT CHEESE, CANDIED PEPITAS, HOUSE VINAIGRETTE

Mixed Greens Salad (Small)

$4.00

APPLES, PICKLED SHALLOTS, GOAT CHEESE, CANDIED PEPITAS, HOUSE VINAIGRETTE

Specials

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

$13.00

Tomato Soup

$7.00

Brunch

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

FRIED EGG, ARUGULA, BACON, SRIRACHA AIOLI, WHITE AMERICAN CHEESE, ITALIAN BREAD

Chicken And Waffles

$14.00

HOUSE-MADE BUTTERMILK WAFFLE, FRIED CHICKEN, MAPLE SYRUP

Sausage Burrito

$15.00

HASHBROWNS, SAUSAGE, SCRAMBLED EGGS, CHEESE, JALAPENO CREMA

Bacon Burrito

$15.00

HASHBROWNS, BACON, SCRAMBLED EGGS, CHEESE, JALAPENO CREMA

Vegan Burrito

$14.00

VEGAN SOYRIZO, QUINOA, ONIONS, PEPPERS, "QUESO FRESCO", AVOCADO CREMA

The Standard

$12.00

TWO EGGS, CHOICE OF BACON OR SAUSAGE, TOAST, HASHBROWNS

Lox And Italian

$12.00

LOX, DILL CREAM CHEESE, CUCUMBER, ONION, CHARRED LEMON, TOAST

Benedict

$13.00

HOUSEMADE BANGER, HOUSEMADE BISCUIT, POACHED EGGS, HOLLANDAISE, HASHBROWNS

Special

$13.00

Chicken And Pumpkin Waffle

$15.00

Donut

$4.00

Brunch Sides

SIDE WAFFLE

$5.00

SIDE BACON

$4.00

SIDE FRIED CHICKEN

$6.00

SIDE HOUSEMADE BANGER

$5.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$6.00

SIDE HASHBROWNS

$4.00

SIDE EGGS (2)

$2.50

SIDE TOAST

$2.50

SIDE BISCUIT

$3.00

SIDE LOX

$3.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SIDE HOLLANDAISE

$1.50

SIDE BUTTER

SIDE PRESERVES

SIDE DILL SMEAR

$1.50

Special Waffle

$8.00

Brunch Drinks

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Red Snapper

$10.00

Megamosa

$11.00

Champagne Bottle

$25.00

Michelada

$9.00

Coffee

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Bomani

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Modern-rustic German inspired Beer-hall offering draft brews & pub grub, included various sausages

Location

1050 20th St Suite 100, Sacramento, CA 95811

Directions

Gallery
LowBrau image
LowBrau image
LowBrau image

Similar restaurants in your area

KIN Thai Street Eatery - Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
1050 20th St. Suite 180 Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurantnext
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,376
1801 L St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates
orange starNo Reviews
1801 L St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Delilah's Hawaiian Poke Market - Delilah's Hawaiian Poke Market
orange starNo Reviews
1801 L St, Suite 50 Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Tapa the World - 2115 J St
orange starNo Reviews
2115 J St Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurantnext
45 Beach Hut Deli - 45 Vacaville
orange starNo Reviews
2091 B-2 Harbison Dr Vacaville, CA 95867
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
orange star4.5 • 12,706
1230 20th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Broderick Roadhouse Midtown
orange star4.5 • 8,423
1820 L St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 4,369
1801 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
The Porch Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.0 • 4,134
1815 K St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Beast+Bounty
orange star4.4 • 3,407
1701 R St Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurantnext
Paesanos Midtown Sacramento
orange star4.0 • 3,329
1806 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Natomas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
East Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston