Kindred Table S214 McKay Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Kindred Table is an American Bistro that provides flavorful food made from scratch.
Location
S214 McKay Ave, Spring Valley, WI 54767
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Log Jam Bar and Eatery - 709 South Broadway
No Reviews
709 South Broadway Menomonie, WI 54751
View restaurant
Tattersall Distilling Craft Cocktail Bar & Eatery - River Falls, WI
No Reviews
1777 PAULSON RD River Falls, WI 54022
View restaurant