Kindred Table S214 McKay Ave

Appetizers

a creamy blend of montery jack cheese, mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese with jalapeno peppers and spices served with warm tortilla chips

Brown Sugar Bacon Smokies

$6.00

Chip and Queso

$6.00

Chicken Bites

$7.00

Soup & Salad

Soup of the Day

$3.00+

Chef Salad

$12.00

Romaaine lettuce salad with chopped ham, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, purple onion, hard boiled egg, bacon and croutons, Served with choice of house dreesings and side of homemade bread w/ butter.

Burgers

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Seasoned ground turkey stuffed with an herb dressing (herbs, celery and onions) seared in clarified butter and finished in the oven. Topped with freshly made cranberry sauce, lettuce, tomato and turkey gravy served on a toasted brioche bun.

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$12.00

4 oz mixture of ground sausage and ground beef grilled with creamed cheese, bacon and topped with fried jalapenio rings lettuce and tomato. Served on a toasted bun.

McKay Double Burger

$14.00

Seasoned ground beef with two 3 oz patties grilled with american cheese served on a potato roll bun with special sauce, lettuce tomato and white onion.

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Thin seasoned sliced roast beef topped with grilled onions and melted provolone cheese. Served on a house made hoagie roll and horseradish sauce.

Grinder Sandwich

$14.00

House made hoagie roll with deli sliced provolone cheese, ham, turkey & salami topped with grinder lettuce salad and tomato slice

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Entre

Calzone

$13.00

Sirloin Steak 8 oz

$22.00

Creamy 5 cheese Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Sides

Mashed Potatos

$4.00

Fresh green beans roasted with yellow onion, broth seasonings and bacon

French Fries

$4.00

Our french fries are air fried for a healthier option

Fruit Cup

$4.00

A cup of seasonal fresh fruit

Garden Salad

$4.00

Fresh romaine lettuce served with seasonal fresh vegetables with a choice of housemade dressings and croutons

Potato chips

$2.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.00

House made velvety cheesecake with grahm crust. Served plain or with srawberry, caramel, fudge or cherry sauce.

Chocolate Bundt Cake

$4.00

Moist house made chocolate cake served with chocolate frosting

Ice Cream

$3.00

Vanilla bean ice cream served with a choice of house made toppings (fudge, strawberry, butterscotch, caramel, whipped topping or nuts)

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Kids

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Noodles with creamy 3 cheese blend sauce topped with toasted bread crumbs.

Hot Dog

$5.00

All beef hot dog grilled and served on bun. Served with choice of ketchup, mustard or relish

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Grilled 3 oz cheeseburger served on toasted bun with choice of ketchup, mustard or pickles.

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Beverages

12 oz Coke

$1.50

12 oz Diet Coke

$1.50

12 oz Sprite

$1.50

12 oz Root Beer

$1.50

12 oz Sunkist

$1.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Sparkling Juice

$2.00

Bar

Miller HIGH LIFE

$3.00

Leinenkugels Original

$3.00

Two Hearted IPA

$4.50

Miller Lite

$3.00

Leinenkugels Summer Shady

$4.00

Miller 64

$3.00

Loon Juice Hard Cider Honeycrisp

$4.50

Mudpuppy Porter

$3.50

Indeed Pistachio Cream Ale

$3.50

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Kindred Table is an American Bistro that provides flavorful food made from scratch.

Location

S214 McKay Ave, Spring Valley, WI 54767

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
