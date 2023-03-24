Paddy’s Pub & Boxty House - River Falls
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
212 S Main St, River Falls, WI 54022
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tattersall Distilling Craft Cocktail Bar & Eatery - River Falls, WI
No Reviews
1777 PAULSON RD River Falls, WI 54022
View restaurant