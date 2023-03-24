Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paddy’s Pub & Boxty House - River Falls

review star

No reviews yet

212 S Main St

River Falls, WI 54022

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

LAMB BOXTY
REUBEN SANDWICH
JAMESON MEDALLIONS BOXTY

Food

Share

BOXTY CAKES

$5.00

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$10.00

CHICKEN SHOTS

$13.00

IRISH SAUSAGE ROLLS

$13.00Out of stock

REUBEN DIP

$13.00Out of stock

WINGS BONE-IN

$14.00

Coconut Shrimp

$8.00

Handhelds

BLT (E&C)

$16.00

BRAISED BEEF SANDWICH

$16.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$16.00
REUBEN SANDWICH

REUBEN SANDWICH

$17.00

TURKEY BACON CLUB

$18.00

PUB BURGER

$14.00

COD SANDWICH

$14.00

Boxty

BRAISED BEEF BOXTY

$17.00

CHICKEN BOXTY

$16.00

CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE BOXTY

$18.00

JAMESON MEDALLIONS BOXTY

$19.00

LAMB BOXTY

$17.00

PULLED PORK BOXTY

$16.00

BOXTY SPECIAL

$15.00

SEAFOOD BOXTY

$20.00

Entrees

SAUSAGE & CHAMPS

$15.00Out of stock

MONDAY Meatballs

$14.00

TUESDAY Pasty

$14.00Out of stock

FRIDAY FISH FRY - WALLEYE

$17.00Out of stock

Satuday Mahi

$17.00Out of stock

Chef Special

$16.00

Kids Menu

Cheese Burger - Kids

$7.00

Chicken Boxty - Kids

$7.00

Chicken Shots - Kids

$7.00

Fish & Chips - Kids

$7.00

Grilled Cheese - Kids

$7.00

Mac N Cheese - Kids

$7.00

PB & J - Kids

$7.00

Sausage & Champs - Kids

$7.00Out of stock

Worms & Dirt - Kids

$4.00

Desserts

Bailey's Irish Cream Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Sticky Toffee

$9.00Out of stock

N/A Drinks

N/A Beverages

Arnie Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Goslings

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Hot Cider

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

ST PATRICK’S DAY

APPS

IRISH STEW BOWL

$11.00Out of stock

MAIN

Irish Dinner CB & CABBAGE

$18.00

BOXTY

CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE BOXTY

$18.00

LAMB BOXTY

$17.00

DESSERT

GUINNESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

212 S Main St, River Falls, WI 54022

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tattersall Distilling Craft Cocktail Bar & Eatery - River Falls, WI
orange starNo Reviews
1777 PAULSON RD River Falls, WI 54022
View restaurantnext
Paddy’s Pub and Boxty House - 709 Rodeo Dr
orange starNo Reviews
709 Rodeo Dr Hudson, WI 54016
View restaurantnext
Agave 2 GoGo
orange star5.0 • 3
606 Brakke Drive suite A Hudson, WI 54016
View restaurantnext
Pedro’s del Este - 212 Walnut Street
orange starNo Reviews
212 Walnut Street Hudson, WI 54016
View restaurantnext
San Pedro Cafe
orange star4.7 • 979
426 2nd St Hudson, WI 54016
View restaurantnext
Barker’s Bar & Grill - 413 2nd St
orange star4.7 • 776
413 2nd St Hudson, WI 54016
View restaurantnext
Map
More near River Falls
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Red Wing
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (399 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston