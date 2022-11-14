  • Home
King Arthur Baking Company Bakery and Cafe

1,165 Reviews

$$

135 US Route 5 South

Norwich, VT 05055

Popular Items

Chocolate Croissant
Blueberry Muffin
Cinnamon Roll

Thanksgiving Menu

How does Thanksgiving ordering work?

Start with selecting "Schedule for later" and then select either, Tuesday 11/22, or Wednesday 11/23. Then select a convenient pickup time that will work best for you to pick up your holiday order. From there, you will click on the "Thanksgiving Pre-Order" menu. Within each of these Thanksgiving items, you will be asked to confirm again which pick-up date you are picking these items up for. Once all your items have been added to your cart, go to your cart and add your preferred payment.

When can I order Thanksgiving Items?

Thanksgiving ordering will be open from November 3rd - November 18th. The two days for pick up will be Tuesday, November 22nd, and Wednesday, November 23rd.

What if I need to modify my Thanksgiving order?

If you need to make a change to your Thanksgiving order please reach out to the cafe directly at (802)-526-1845.

How does pick up work?

Pick-up will be at King Arthur Baking in Norwich, Vermont. When picking up your holiday order, park in the small parking lot closest to route 5. Once you enter the cafe, your holiday order will be on the shelving on the right in alphabetical order by last name.

What time can I pick up my Thanksgiving order?

Thanksgiving orders will be available for pick up on Tuesday, November 22nd, and Wednesday, November 23rd from 8:00 am-4:00 pm.

Sage and Onion Stuffing 28oz

$12.95

A New England tradition, King Arthur Baking bread, sauteed sage, onion, and chicken broth.

Cranberry Sauce 16oz

$6.95

A perfect blend of fresh cranberries and ginger.

Cider Butternut Soup 16oz

$6.00

A puree of butternut, apples, leeks, carrots, onions with local cider, and warm fall spices.

Cider Butternut Soup 32oz

$11.50

A puree of butternut, apples, leeks, carrots, onions with local cider, and warm fall spices.

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$24.00

Made with local Champlain Orchard Apples and Wood's Boiled Cider.

Maple Bourbon Pecan Pie

Maple Bourbon Pecan Pie

$24.00
Mixed Berry Pie

Mixed Berry Pie

$20.00

A single-crust pie with tart and juicy blueberry and raspberry filling.

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$24.00

A lightly spiced seasonal pie finished with roasted pepitas.

Soft White Dinner Rolls

$4.50

A 6 pack of soft white dinner rolls.

Soft Wheat Dinner Rolls

$4.50

A 6 pack of soft wheat dinner rolls.

Bread

Baguette

Baguette

$3.95

Classic hand shaped baguette with a slightly sweet flavor and thin crisp crust.

French Loaf

French Loaf

$5.95

Tender white pan loaf with mild flavors that lends itself well to all sandwiches

Organic 5 Seed Sourdough Pan Loaf

Organic 5 Seed Sourdough Pan Loaf

$5.95

Organic, seeded sourdough pan loaf which includes fresh milled wheat grown in VT Packed with organic flax seeds, sunflower seeds, rye chops, and oats. Earthy and nutty with a deeply caramelized, crunchy exterior.

Organic 5 Seed Sourdough Boule

Organic 5 Seed Sourdough Boule

$5.95

Organic, seeded sourdough Boule which includes fresh milled wheat grown in VT Packed with organic flax seeds, sunflower seeds, rye chops, and oats. Earthy and nutty with a deeply caramelized, crunchy exterior.

Vermont Country Pan Loaf

Vermont Country Pan Loaf

$5.95

A robust, long-fermented country bread with a crisp crust. Mildly sour taste with the flavor of organic whole wheat flour and organic rye flour.

Vermont Country Batard

Vermont Country Batard

$5.95

A robust, long-fermented country bread with a crisp crust. Mildly sour taste with the flavor of organic whole wheat flour and organic rye flour.

Just Bread (Sliced)

Just Bread (Sliced)

$5.25

Soft, wheat-sliced sandwich bread with a long shelf life, made with 70% white whole wheat flour. Sandwich bread has officially been perfected.

French Batard

French Batard

$5.95

Hearth baked bread with a crusty exterior and a soft, pillowy interior.

Organic Vollkornbrot

Organic Vollkornbrot

$5.50Out of stock

100% rye sourdough bread, with sunflower seeds. Made with fresh milled VT rye flour.

Organic Currant Volkornbrot

Organic Currant Volkornbrot

$5.95Out of stock

100% rye sourdough bread, with sunflower seeds and currants. Made with fresh milled VT rye flour.

Rolls

Ciabatta Roll

Ciabatta Roll

$1.10Out of stock

Versatile roll with a crisp crust and chewy texture.

Ciabatta Rolls (Package of 6)

Ciabatta Rolls (Package of 6)

$4.00Out of stock

Versatile roll with a crisp crust and chewy texture

Brioche Hamburger Buns (Package of 6)

Brioche Hamburger Buns (Package of 6)

$6.25Out of stock

Soft burger or sandwich rolls made with McNamara cream. Sold as a pack of 6.

Pastry

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Moist and tender muffin, filled with blueberries. Sparkling sugar topping.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

The French classic, with chocolate. 100% European butter lamination. Tender pastry, European dark chocolate, confectioner’s sugar dusting.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

Paired with classic bold cinnamon flavor and rich vanilla icing, the result is truly the ultimate cinnamon roll.

Sticky Bun

Sticky Bun

$4.00

Hand-rolled pastry with cinnamon-brown sugar spiral. Decadent honey and brown sugar glaze with pecans and cinnamon.

Handcrafted Marshmallows

Handcrafted Marshmallows

$8.95

Light-as-air marshmallows, scented with pure vanilla.

Packaged Maple Granola

Packaged Maple Granola

$8.95

What a pleasure, to start your day with a tummy-filling bowl of delicious whole-grain granola with dried fruits, nuts and a hint of Vermont maple syrup.

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.00

The french classic with laminated Cabot butter.

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.75

Flaky croissant filled with ham and VT Farmstead Tilset cheese.

Buttermilk Biscuits

Buttermilk Biscuits

$2.00

Our flaky & buttery biscuits are excellent with butter and jam or just on their own.

Kouign-Amman (Available Friday-Sunday)

Kouign-Amman (Available Friday-Sunday)

$4.50Out of stock

A classic French pastry made with layers of butter and maple sugar, along with freshly milled VT rye flour in the dough. The result is a flaky pastry with a deep caramelized maple flavored exterior and a sweet buttery interior.

Whole Meat Quiche

Whole Meat Quiche

$36.00

A savory custard in a crisp buttery crust filled with maple ham, roasted onions and parmesan cheese.

Slice of Meat Quiche

Slice of Meat Quiche

$4.50

A savory custard in a crisp buttery crust filled with maple ham, roasted onions and parmesan cheese.

Slice of Vegetable Quiche

Slice of Vegetable Quiche

$4.25

A savory custard in a crisp buttery crust filled with roasted garlic, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers and parmesan cheese.

Whole Vegetable Quiche

Whole Vegetable Quiche

$34.00

A savory custard in a crisp buttery crust filled with roasted garlic, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers and parmesan cheese.

Savory Brioche Bun

Savory Brioche Bun

$4.25

Brioche dough filled with garlic roasted cherry tomatoes, arugula and Parmesan cheese

Sweet Brioche Bun

Sweet Brioche Bun

$4.25

Brioche dough filled with a vanilla bean and honey creme fraiche and plums, topped with a cardamon streusel.

Cardamon Bun

Cardamon Bun

$4.00

A traditional Swedish yeasted pastry with a sweet cardamon filling, topped with pearl sugar and a cardamon simple syrup.

Cookies & Bars

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

The classic favorite. Vermont Cabot Butter. King Arthur Sir Galahad Flour, Callebaut chocolate chips.

Rye Sea Salt Brownie

Rye Sea Salt Brownie

$4.00

A rich and fudgy chocolate brownie made with rye flour and topped with Maldon Sea Salt.

Almond Cloud Cookies (6 Pack)

Almond Cloud Cookies (6 Pack)

$15.00

Chewy-crisp and intensely almond, King Arthur Bakery's best-selling cookie.

Chocolate Chip Cookies (6 Pack)

Chocolate Chip Cookies (6 Pack)

$15.00

One our favorites: Our chocolate chip cookies boast lots of chocolate chips, a crispy outside and chewy center.

Dark Chocolate Pistachio Sea Salt Cookie

Dark Chocolate Pistachio Sea Salt Cookie

$2.50

A sophisticated dark chocolate chunk cookie with the addition of pistachios and a sprinkling of sea salt.

Flourless Buckwheat Chocolate Cookie

Flourless Buckwheat Chocolate Cookie

$2.50

A soft, rich chocolate buckwheat cookie topped with sea salt

Maple Pecan Blondie Bar

Maple Pecan Blondie Bar

$4.00

Sweet browned butter pecan bar with a maple frosting

Pies, Tarts and Desserts

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$24.00

Made with local Champlain Orchard Apples and Wood's Boiled Cider.

Caramel Nut Tart (Whole)

Caramel Nut Tart (Whole)

$24.00

Sweet tart shell filled with caramelized mixed nuts.

Individual Caramel Nut Tart

Individual Caramel Nut Tart

$4.00

Sweet tart shell filled with caramelized mixed nuts.

Mixed Berry Pie

Mixed Berry Pie

$20.00

Single crust pie with tart and juicy blueberry and raspberry filling

Maple Bourbon Pecan Pie

Maple Bourbon Pecan Pie

$24.00

Single crust pie with a sweet maple bourbon pecan filling.

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$24.00

A lightly spiced seasonal pie finished with roasted pepitas.

Cakes

Half Sheet Cake

$140.00

Your choice of a golden vanilla cake or chocolate cake with either vanilla or chocolate frosting. Serves 40-50 pieces. *THIS CAKE MUST BE ORDERED A MINIMUM OF 48 HOURS PRIOR TO PICK UP TIME*

Celebration Cake

Celebration Cake

$32.00

Chocolate on Vanilla duo, golden-hued, moist tender vanilla cake with layers of rich chocolate frosting.

Rich Chocolate Cake

Rich Chocolate Cake

$32.00

Rich chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream.

Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Frosting

Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Frosting

$3.50

A vanilla cake topped with classic buttercream frosting and sprinkles.

Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Frosting

Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Frosting

$3.50

A rich chocolate cake topped with classic buttercream frosting and sprinkles.

Vanilla Cupcake with Chocolate Frosting

Vanilla Cupcake with Chocolate Frosting

$3.50

A vanilla cake topped with classic buttercream frosting and sprinkles.

Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Frosting

Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Frosting

$3.50

A rich chocolate cake topped with classic buttercream frosting and sprinkles.

Sweet Potato Spice Cake Slice

Sweet Potato Spice Cake Slice

$4.00

A sweet potato spice cake, brushed with cardamon simple syrup

Maple Cake with Apple Butter

Maple Cake with Apple Butter

$38.00

A tender cake made with fresh milled VT wheat, layered with Blake Hill Heirloom Apple Butter and Maple, enrobed with Vermont Maple Swiss meringue buttercream, finished with toasted almonds, caramel drizzle and dried apple slice

Take & Bake

Frozen Cheese Pizza

Frozen Cheese Pizza

$15.00

House-made tomato sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese. Ready to heat, instructions included.

Frozen White Pizza

Frozen White Pizza

$19.00

Bechamel cheese sauce, Mozzarella, Norwich Farm Creamery Ricotta, garlic oil, fresh basil. Ready to heat, instructions included.

Frozen Pepperoni Pizza

Frozen Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

House made tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, Green Mountain Smokehouse pepperoni. Ready to heat, instructions included.

Frozen Pizza Dough

Frozen Pizza Dough

$6.95

Delicious pizzas are a few simple steps away with our made-from-scratch dough. Simply thaw our frozen dough, stretch, add your favorite toppings and bake. Detailed instructions for use are on the label.

Frozen Pie Crust

Frozen Pie Crust

$5.95

Traditional pie crust using KAB flour and Cabot butter – ready to take home and fill with your favorite pie ingredients!

Frozen Pie Crust with Lid

Frozen Pie Crust with Lid

$7.95

Traditional pie crust using KAB flour and Cabot butter – ready to take home and fill with your favorite pie ingredients!

Frozen Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Frozen Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$9.95

1 lb. frozen chocolate chip cookie dough. Vermont Cabot Butter. King Arthur Sir Galahad Flour, Callebaut chocolate chips.

Frozen Sugar Cookie Dough

Frozen Sugar Cookie Dough

$9.95

1 lb. frozen sugar cookie dough. Vermont Cabot Butter. King Arthur Sir Galahad Flour. Contains almond extract.

Packaged Pastry

4 Pack Chocolate Croissants

$18.00Out of stock

4 Pack Plain Croissants

$16.00Out of stock

4 Pack Blueberry Muffins

$15.00Out of stock

4 Pack Cinnamon Buns

$17.00Out of stock

4 Pack Sticky Buns

$16.00Out of stock

Cheeses

Great Hill Blue Cheese -6oz

Great Hill Blue Cheese -6oz

$9.95

This cheese is from Great Hill Dairy in Maron Massachusetts, and is a delicate golden white with deep striations and cavities of blue, gray , green mold. The texture is moist yet crumbly

Vermont Creamy Goat Cheese- 4oz

Vermont Creamy Goat Cheese- 4oz

$4.95

From Vermont Creamery is a certified B Corporation from Brookfield Vt, this award-winning fresh goat cheese is distinguished by its fresh milk taste, mild flavor and smooth texture

Salumi

VT Salumi Fennel -4oz

VT Salumi Fennel -4oz

$9.99

VT Salumi from the Vermont Countryside this Salumi is aromatic and sweet from a dusting of coarse- ground fennel seeds. A classic taste of the Tuscan countryside

VT Salumi Red Wine & Garlic -4oz

VT Salumi Red Wine & Garlic -4oz

$9.99

VT Salumi from the Vermont Countryside this Salumi is Simply seasoned with cracked pepper, red wine and garlic. This salami is round, earthy and studded with buttery, melt-in-your-mouth

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info

King Arthur Baking Company Cafe and Bakery

Website

Location

135 US Route 5 South, Norwich, VT 05055

Directions

