King Arthur Baking Company Bakery and Cafe
1,165 Reviews
$$
135 US Route 5 South
Norwich, VT 05055
Thanksgiving Menu
How does Thanksgiving ordering work?
Start with selecting "Schedule for later" and then select either, Tuesday 11/22, or Wednesday 11/23. Then select a convenient pickup time that will work best for you to pick up your holiday order. From there, you will click on the "Thanksgiving Pre-Order" menu. Within each of these Thanksgiving items, you will be asked to confirm again which pick-up date you are picking these items up for. Once all your items have been added to your cart, go to your cart and add your preferred payment.
When can I order Thanksgiving Items?
Thanksgiving ordering will be open from November 3rd - November 18th. The two days for pick up will be Tuesday, November 22nd, and Wednesday, November 23rd.
What if I need to modify my Thanksgiving order?
If you need to make a change to your Thanksgiving order please reach out to the cafe directly at (802)-526-1845.
How does pick up work?
Pick-up will be at King Arthur Baking in Norwich, Vermont. When picking up your holiday order, park in the small parking lot closest to route 5. Once you enter the cafe, your holiday order will be on the shelving on the right in alphabetical order by last name.
What time can I pick up my Thanksgiving order?
Thanksgiving orders will be available for pick up on Tuesday, November 22nd, and Wednesday, November 23rd from 8:00 am-4:00 pm.
Sage and Onion Stuffing 28oz
A New England tradition, King Arthur Baking bread, sauteed sage, onion, and chicken broth.
Cranberry Sauce 16oz
A perfect blend of fresh cranberries and ginger.
Cider Butternut Soup 16oz
A puree of butternut, apples, leeks, carrots, onions with local cider, and warm fall spices.
Cider Butternut Soup 32oz
A puree of butternut, apples, leeks, carrots, onions with local cider, and warm fall spices.
Apple Pie
Made with local Champlain Orchard Apples and Wood's Boiled Cider.
Maple Bourbon Pecan Pie
Mixed Berry Pie
A single-crust pie with tart and juicy blueberry and raspberry filling.
Pumpkin Pie
A lightly spiced seasonal pie finished with roasted pepitas.
Soft White Dinner Rolls
A 6 pack of soft white dinner rolls.
Soft Wheat Dinner Rolls
A 6 pack of soft wheat dinner rolls.
Bread
Baguette
Classic hand shaped baguette with a slightly sweet flavor and thin crisp crust.
French Loaf
Tender white pan loaf with mild flavors that lends itself well to all sandwiches
Organic 5 Seed Sourdough Pan Loaf
Organic, seeded sourdough pan loaf which includes fresh milled wheat grown in VT Packed with organic flax seeds, sunflower seeds, rye chops, and oats. Earthy and nutty with a deeply caramelized, crunchy exterior.
Organic 5 Seed Sourdough Boule
Organic, seeded sourdough Boule which includes fresh milled wheat grown in VT Packed with organic flax seeds, sunflower seeds, rye chops, and oats. Earthy and nutty with a deeply caramelized, crunchy exterior.
Vermont Country Pan Loaf
A robust, long-fermented country bread with a crisp crust. Mildly sour taste with the flavor of organic whole wheat flour and organic rye flour.
Vermont Country Batard
A robust, long-fermented country bread with a crisp crust. Mildly sour taste with the flavor of organic whole wheat flour and organic rye flour.
Just Bread (Sliced)
Soft, wheat-sliced sandwich bread with a long shelf life, made with 70% white whole wheat flour. Sandwich bread has officially been perfected.
French Batard
Hearth baked bread with a crusty exterior and a soft, pillowy interior.
Organic Vollkornbrot
100% rye sourdough bread, with sunflower seeds. Made with fresh milled VT rye flour.
Organic Currant Volkornbrot
100% rye sourdough bread, with sunflower seeds and currants. Made with fresh milled VT rye flour.
Rolls
Ciabatta Roll
Versatile roll with a crisp crust and chewy texture.
Ciabatta Rolls (Package of 6)
Versatile roll with a crisp crust and chewy texture
Brioche Hamburger Buns (Package of 6)
Soft burger or sandwich rolls made with McNamara cream. Sold as a pack of 6.
Pastry
Blueberry Muffin
Moist and tender muffin, filled with blueberries. Sparkling sugar topping.
Chocolate Croissant
The French classic, with chocolate. 100% European butter lamination. Tender pastry, European dark chocolate, confectioner’s sugar dusting.
Cinnamon Roll
Paired with classic bold cinnamon flavor and rich vanilla icing, the result is truly the ultimate cinnamon roll.
Sticky Bun
Hand-rolled pastry with cinnamon-brown sugar spiral. Decadent honey and brown sugar glaze with pecans and cinnamon.
Handcrafted Marshmallows
Light-as-air marshmallows, scented with pure vanilla.
Packaged Maple Granola
What a pleasure, to start your day with a tummy-filling bowl of delicious whole-grain granola with dried fruits, nuts and a hint of Vermont maple syrup.
Plain Croissant
The french classic with laminated Cabot butter.
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Flaky croissant filled with ham and VT Farmstead Tilset cheese.
Buttermilk Biscuits
Our flaky & buttery biscuits are excellent with butter and jam or just on their own.
Kouign-Amman (Available Friday-Sunday)
A classic French pastry made with layers of butter and maple sugar, along with freshly milled VT rye flour in the dough. The result is a flaky pastry with a deep caramelized maple flavored exterior and a sweet buttery interior.
Whole Meat Quiche
A savory custard in a crisp buttery crust filled with maple ham, roasted onions and parmesan cheese.
Slice of Meat Quiche
A savory custard in a crisp buttery crust filled with maple ham, roasted onions and parmesan cheese.
Slice of Vegetable Quiche
A savory custard in a crisp buttery crust filled with roasted garlic, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers and parmesan cheese.
Whole Vegetable Quiche
A savory custard in a crisp buttery crust filled with roasted garlic, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers and parmesan cheese.
Savory Brioche Bun
Brioche dough filled with garlic roasted cherry tomatoes, arugula and Parmesan cheese
Sweet Brioche Bun
Brioche dough filled with a vanilla bean and honey creme fraiche and plums, topped with a cardamon streusel.
Cardamon Bun
A traditional Swedish yeasted pastry with a sweet cardamon filling, topped with pearl sugar and a cardamon simple syrup.
Cookies & Bars
Chocolate Chip Cookie
The classic favorite. Vermont Cabot Butter. King Arthur Sir Galahad Flour, Callebaut chocolate chips.
Rye Sea Salt Brownie
A rich and fudgy chocolate brownie made with rye flour and topped with Maldon Sea Salt.
Almond Cloud Cookies (6 Pack)
Chewy-crisp and intensely almond, King Arthur Bakery's best-selling cookie.
Chocolate Chip Cookies (6 Pack)
One our favorites: Our chocolate chip cookies boast lots of chocolate chips, a crispy outside and chewy center.
Dark Chocolate Pistachio Sea Salt Cookie
A sophisticated dark chocolate chunk cookie with the addition of pistachios and a sprinkling of sea salt.
Flourless Buckwheat Chocolate Cookie
A soft, rich chocolate buckwheat cookie topped with sea salt
Maple Pecan Blondie Bar
Sweet browned butter pecan bar with a maple frosting
Pies, Tarts and Desserts
Apple Pie
Made with local Champlain Orchard Apples and Wood's Boiled Cider.
Caramel Nut Tart (Whole)
Sweet tart shell filled with caramelized mixed nuts.
Individual Caramel Nut Tart
Sweet tart shell filled with caramelized mixed nuts.
Mixed Berry Pie
Single crust pie with tart and juicy blueberry and raspberry filling
Maple Bourbon Pecan Pie
Single crust pie with a sweet maple bourbon pecan filling.
Pumpkin Pie
A lightly spiced seasonal pie finished with roasted pepitas.
Cakes
Half Sheet Cake
Your choice of a golden vanilla cake or chocolate cake with either vanilla or chocolate frosting. Serves 40-50 pieces. *THIS CAKE MUST BE ORDERED A MINIMUM OF 48 HOURS PRIOR TO PICK UP TIME*
Celebration Cake
Chocolate on Vanilla duo, golden-hued, moist tender vanilla cake with layers of rich chocolate frosting.
Rich Chocolate Cake
Rich chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream.
Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Frosting
A vanilla cake topped with classic buttercream frosting and sprinkles.
Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Frosting
A rich chocolate cake topped with classic buttercream frosting and sprinkles.
Vanilla Cupcake with Chocolate Frosting
A vanilla cake topped with classic buttercream frosting and sprinkles.
Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Frosting
A rich chocolate cake topped with classic buttercream frosting and sprinkles.
Sweet Potato Spice Cake Slice
A sweet potato spice cake, brushed with cardamon simple syrup
Maple Cake with Apple Butter
A tender cake made with fresh milled VT wheat, layered with Blake Hill Heirloom Apple Butter and Maple, enrobed with Vermont Maple Swiss meringue buttercream, finished with toasted almonds, caramel drizzle and dried apple slice
Take & Bake
Frozen Cheese Pizza
House-made tomato sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese. Ready to heat, instructions included.
Frozen White Pizza
Bechamel cheese sauce, Mozzarella, Norwich Farm Creamery Ricotta, garlic oil, fresh basil. Ready to heat, instructions included.
Frozen Pepperoni Pizza
House made tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, Green Mountain Smokehouse pepperoni. Ready to heat, instructions included.
Frozen Pizza Dough
Delicious pizzas are a few simple steps away with our made-from-scratch dough. Simply thaw our frozen dough, stretch, add your favorite toppings and bake. Detailed instructions for use are on the label.
Frozen Pie Crust
Traditional pie crust using KAB flour and Cabot butter – ready to take home and fill with your favorite pie ingredients!
Frozen Pie Crust with Lid
Traditional pie crust using KAB flour and Cabot butter – ready to take home and fill with your favorite pie ingredients!
Frozen Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
1 lb. frozen chocolate chip cookie dough. Vermont Cabot Butter. King Arthur Sir Galahad Flour, Callebaut chocolate chips.
Frozen Sugar Cookie Dough
1 lb. frozen sugar cookie dough. Vermont Cabot Butter. King Arthur Sir Galahad Flour. Contains almond extract.
Packaged Pastry
Cheeses
Great Hill Blue Cheese -6oz
This cheese is from Great Hill Dairy in Maron Massachusetts, and is a delicate golden white with deep striations and cavities of blue, gray , green mold. The texture is moist yet crumbly
Vermont Creamy Goat Cheese- 4oz
From Vermont Creamery is a certified B Corporation from Brookfield Vt, this award-winning fresh goat cheese is distinguished by its fresh milk taste, mild flavor and smooth texture
Salumi
VT Salumi Fennel -4oz
VT Salumi from the Vermont Countryside this Salumi is aromatic and sweet from a dusting of coarse- ground fennel seeds. A classic taste of the Tuscan countryside
VT Salumi Red Wine & Garlic -4oz
VT Salumi from the Vermont Countryside this Salumi is Simply seasoned with cracked pepper, red wine and garlic. This salami is round, earthy and studded with buttery, melt-in-your-mouth
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
