King Arthur Baking Company Bakery and Cafe

How does Thanksgiving ordering work?

Start with selecting "Schedule for later" and then select either, Tuesday 11/22, or Wednesday 11/23. Then select a convenient pickup time that will work best for you to pick up your holiday order. From there, you will click on the "Thanksgiving Pre-Order" menu. Within each of these Thanksgiving items, you will be asked to confirm again which pick-up date you are picking these items up for. Once all your items have been added to your cart, go to your cart and add your preferred payment.