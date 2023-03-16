- Home
The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
57 South Main St Suite 101
Hanover, NH 03755
COFFEE/ESPRESSO/TEA
COFFEE/ESPRESSO
DRIP COFFEE
ASSORTED VERMONT ARTISAN & TEA COFFEE CO. FLAVORS
ICED COFFEE
ASSORTED VERMONT ARTISAN & TEA COFFEE CO. FLAVORS
CAFE AU LAIT
12 OZ, COFFEE WITH STEAMED MILK
RED EYE
12 OZ, DRIP COFFEE WITH SINGLE SHOT OF ESPRESSO
DOUBLE ESPRESSO
4 OZ, DOUBLE SHOT OF ESPRESSO
MACCHIATO
4 OZ, DOUBLE SHOT ESPRESSO WITH A SPLASH OF STEAMED MILK
CORTADO
8 OZ, DOUBLE SHOT OF ESPRESSO WITH EQUAL AMOUNT OF STEAMED MILK
CAPPUCCINO
12 OZ, DOUBLE SHOT OF ESPRESSO, STEAMED MILK AND MILK FOAM
AMERICANO
12 OZ, DOUBLE SHOT OF ESPRESSO & WATER
LATTE
12 OZ, DOUBLE SHOT ESPRESSO WITH FOAMED MILK
CHAI TEA LATTE
ICED CHAI
SINGLE SHOT ESPRESSO
TEAS
STEAMERS/SPECIALS/HOT CHOC
COFFEE BOX (SERVES 10-12)
BAKERY
MUFFINS
BLUEBERRY CRUMBLE MUFFIN
MADE WITH KING ARTHUR FLOUR AND CABOT BUTTER
LEMON CRUMB MUFFIN
MADE WITH KING ARTHUR FLOUR AND CABOT BUTTER
BANANA CHOCOLATE CHIP MUFFIN
MADE WITH ORGANIC BANANAS
APPLE CARROT & ALMOND MUFFIN (VEGAN)
MADE WITH ORGANIC CARROTS, HONEY CRISP APPLES, ORGANIC COCONUT OIL AND ALMOND MILK
CINNAMON BUNS
PUMPKIN STREUSEL MUFFIN
HONEY CORN MUFFIN
Made with Nitty Gritty Cornmeal (grown in Vermont)
SCONES & BISCUITS
CHOCOLATE CREAM SCONE
MADE WITH KING ARTHUR FLOUR, CABOT BUTTER AND CALLEBAUT CHOCOLATE CHIPS
WHOLE WHEAT MAPLE BLUEBERRY SCONE
MADE WITH KING ARTHUR FLOUR, CABOT BUTTER AND VERMONT MAPLE SYRUP
CHEDDAR CHIVE BISCUIT
MADE WITH KING ARTHUR FLOUR, CABOT BUTTER & GRAFTON FARMS AGED CHEDDAR
VEGAN CRANBERRY ORANGE
GLUTEN FREE BAKERY ITEMS
BREADS & BARS
BANANA HAZELNUT BREAD
MADE WITH ORGANIC BANANAS, HAZELNUTS, KING ARTHUR FLOUR, CABOT BUTTER
CHOCOLATE MARBLED PUMPKIN BREAD
MADE WITH CALLEBAUT CHOCOLATE, PUMPKIN, KING ARTHUR FLOUR, CABOT BUTTER
VEGAN BROWNIE
MADE WITH VALRHONA & CALLEBAUT CHOCOLATE, CABOT BUTTER, KING ARTHUR FLOUR
LEMON POPPY SEED OLIVE OIL CAKE
CHOCOLATE OLIVE OIL CAKE
MADE WITH ZOE EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL
GF TAHINI PISTACHIO BROWNIE
MAPLE WALNUT BUNDT CAKE
COOKIES
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
MADE WITH CABOT BUTTER, KING ARTHUR FLOUR, CALLEBAUT CHOCOLATE
CHAI-SPICED SUGAR COOKIE
MADE WITH KING ARTHUR FLOUR & CABOT BUTTER
CHO-CO-PE COOKIE
MADE WITH CALLEBAUT CHOCOLATE, COCONUT, & PECANS
CHOCOLATE HAZELNUT COOKIE
MADE WITH CALLEBAUT CHOCOLATE, HAZELNUTS, CABOT BUTTER & KING ARTHUR FLOUR
MALTED CHOCOLATE PECAN COOKIES
MADE WITH MALTED MILK POWDER, CALLEBAUT MILK CHOCOLATE, PECANS, CABOT BUTTER & KING ARTHUR FLOUR
MOCHA CHIP COOKIE
MADE WITH KING ARTHUR FLOUR, RYE FLOUR, CABOT BUTTER, ESPRESSO, CALLEBAUT CHOCOLATE
MOLASSES CLOVE COOKIE
MADE WITH KING ARTHUR FLOUR, CABOT BUTTER, MOLASSES, & GROUND CLOVES
SPICY HOT CHOCOLATE COOKIE
MADE WITH KING ARTHUR FLOUR, CABOT BUTTER, VALRHONA CHOCOLATE, CAYENNE
MAPLE SANDWICH
BREAKFAST
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
BSK BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Local egg & Cabot cheddar on a buttered, toasted English muffin...Add another egg, sausage or bacon and add veggies - that would be good!
BACON CHILI AVO
Add some bacon, avocado and our maple chili sauce to the BSK breakfast sandwich and you get this spicy sweet treat
SPICY RAVEN
Local egg, BSK chorizo sausage, gruyere and pickled jalapenos on a buttered, toasted English muffin
SALSA & EGG SANDWICH
Local egg, Cabot cheddar, avocado, house winter salsa on a buttered, toasted English muffin
GREEN HERON
Multi-grain toast topped with Cabot cheddar & a local egg topped with organic spinach, tomato, avocado & a little Parmesan cheese
"THE REGULAR"
This sandwich is the creation of our most devoted customers, Reeve & Sandie. Its truly their daily "regular" order! Multigrain buttered toast, local egg, bacon, avocado & sriracha - YUM!!
ARUGULA, EGG & PROSCIUTTO
Baby arugula dressed with sherry vinaigrette, prosciutto, parmesan & local egg served on a toasted English muffin.
BLT & EGG SANDWICH
4 slices of North Country bacon, lettuce, tomato and a local egg on toasted sourdough bread with your choice of house sriracha mayo or house mayo
BAGEL & LOX
Toasted plain bagel with our chive & onion cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers, red onion, and avocado
BAGEL
Toasted bagel of your choice with butter or cream cheese.
CROISSANT BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Nellie's scrambled eggs, Cabot cheddar served on a butter croissant.
TOAST
BREAKFAST BURRITO & QUESADILLAS
SALSA EGG & CHEESE BURRITO
2 local eggs, scrambled and wrapped in a flour tortilla with house salsa & Jack cheese
CHORIZO JACK & JALAPENO BURRITO
2 local eggs, scrambled and wrapped in a flour tortilla with our house chorizo, roasted onions, pickled jalapenos & Jack cheese
HUEVOS RANCHEROS BURRITO
2 local eggs, scrambled and wrapped in a flour tortilla with organic black beans, crumbled tortilla chips, Cabot Monterey jack and house salsa
STEAK & EGG BURRITO
Our thin sliced sirloin from Tinkhamtowne Farm, Nellie's local eggs, Grafton aged cheddar, sautéed red peppers, roasted onions in a flour tortilla
SALSA, EGG & CHEESE QUESADILLA
2 local eggs, scrambled and grilled on a tortilla with fresh house salsa & jack cheese. Add some sausage +3.50 or bacon $3
AVOCADO TOAST
AVOCADO TOAST
One slice of multigrain bread topped with 1/2 an avocado and our everything spice.
AVOCADO TOAST WITH A LOCAL EGG
One slice of multigrain bread topped with 1/2 an avocado, our everything spice, and a local egg.
AVOCADO TOAST WITH SMOKED SALMON
One slice of multigrain bread topped with 1/2 an avocado, our everything spice and some smoked salmon.
AVOCADO TOAST WITH VT CREAMERY CHEVRE AND TOMATO
One slice of multigrain bread topped with 1/2 an avocado, our everything spice, Vermont Creamery chevre and sliced tomato.
A LA CARTE ITEMS
LUNCH MENU
LUNCH SANDWICHES
TURKEY, BACON & AVOCADO
All-natural turkey, North Country bacon, Cabot cheddar, avocado, lettuce & tomato on toasted sourdough with house sriracha mayo
TURKEY APPLE
All-natural turkey, Cabot cheddar, honey crisp apple and baby arugula on your choice of bread
ITALIAN
Top-quality meats including mortadella with pistachios, sopressata and hot capocollo with Italian sharp provolone, banana peppers, and lettuce on a demi-baguette (available toasted)
ROAST BEEF WITH ONIONS
McKenzie roast beef, roasted onions, pickled onions, Maui onion potato chips and house smoked Russian dressing on a demi baguette
HAM & SWISS
Madrange French ham & Swiss gruyere with dijon on a baguette - add apple & get it toasted - yum!
HAM CLUB
Madrange French ham, North Country bacon & Cabot cheddar toasted in the oven, then topped with lettuce, tomato & banana peppers (no condiments unless you add them).
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN WRAP
Roasted Misty Knoll chicken breast mixed with herbs & Zoe EVOO, our Jasper Hill Farm blue cheese mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon & avocado in a flour tortilla
CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
Our chicken salad is made with Misty Knoll chicken breast, red onion, celery, parsley, house mayo, relish, salt & pepper served on a whole wheat wrap
GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN & BROCCOLI WRAP
Roasted Misty Knoll chicken breast with house slaw, roasted broccoli, our General Tso's sauce and our ginger-peanut dressing
GOLDFINCH
All-natural turkey, our veggie cream cheese, lettuce, tomato & banana peppers on a toasted asiago bagel
ROAST BEEF WITH BLUE CHEESE MAYO
McKenzie roast beef, arugula, tomato and our blue cheese mayo made with Jasper Hill's baley hazen blue cheese
SIGNATURE MEATLESS SANDWICHES
BBQ TEMPEH SANDWICH (VEGAN)
Rhapsody of VT organic tempeh, roasted in a house bbq sauce, served cold on toasted multigrain bread with lettuce, pickled onions & sriracha aquafaba mayo
ROASTED SWEET POTATO & CHEVRE WRAP
Roasted organic sweet potatoes, chevre and baby arugula with our maple balsamic dressing in a wrap - or a bowl-great either way!!
BRIE & APPLE
GENERAL TSO'S VEGAN ROASTED BROCCOLI WRAP
Another twist on our original but this one is vegan! Our General Tso's sauce is mixed with our organic ginger sesame baked tofu & roasted broccoli and wrapped in a flour tortilla with our slaw mix with Asian peanut dressing- want it gluten free? Have it as a salad!
TOFU CLUB (VEGAN)
Our marinated baked organic tofu, organic avocado, lettuce, tomato & house aquafaba sriracha mayo on toasted mulitgrain
SMASHBURGERS
BASIC BURGER
Our smashburger served with Vermont cheddar, on a buttered bun - you choose your condiment
COWBOY BURGER
CLASSIC BURGER
What is it? a 4 oz patty of OUR beef blend made with Shire Farms sirloin, brisket, chuck AND short rib, placed on a hot grill, smashed thin and cooked until a crunchy crust develops and served on a burger bun - absolutely addictive!! We add our special sauce, house made melty cheese (asiago, fontina, chicken stock & soy sauce) dill pickles, lettuce, tomato & red onion served between our buttered bun
BLUE CHEESE BURGER
This version of our smashburger simply has house blue cheese sauce, roasted onions and arugula and is surprisingly delicious!
GRILLED HOT LUNCH SANDWICHES
STEAK & CHEESE WITH SHISHITO PEPPER SAUCE
Local Tinkhamtowne sirloin shaved thin and grilled and put on a toasted sub roll with Italian provolone and our shishito pepper sauce made with Edgewater Farm shishito pepper. A good ole Upper Valley steak bomb!
CUBAN
Local pork shoulder in our mojo marinade, Madrange French ham, cured sopressata, Gruyere, house honey mustard, dill pickles on a buttered bun.
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR
Misty Knoll chicken grilled and served on a buttered bun with our fennel slaw, tomato, house Caesar dressing
TURKEY REUBEN
McKenzie all-natural turkey on buttered seeded rye with house 1000 island, Swiss gruyere & sauerkraut toasted until melty hot
BLT
Four slices of North Country Smokehouse applewood smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato with house mayo
BACON APPLE GRILLED CHEESE
VT cheddar, North Country applewood bacon, organic honey crisp apples and Wood's cider jelly grilled on buttered sourdough
GRILLED CHEESE
Fontina & Cabot cheddar on buttered sourdough - we can add everything spice if you'd like!
MEATLESS HOT SANDWICHES
SMOKEY BEET REUBEN
A perfect vegetarian version of a Reuben. Roasted beets, gruyere, sauerkraut, & house thousand island on buttered, toasted rye bread - served hot from the oven
BROCCOLI CHEDDAR MELT
Vermont cheddar, provolone, & our broccoli mix (broccoli, lemon zest, red pepper flakes, garlic powder, salt) grilled on buttered multigrain bread
SUNDRIED TOMATO PESTO & MOZZARELLA
House sundried tomato pesto with Maplebrook Farms fresh mozzarella and baby spinach on our focaccia - served hot from the oven
OYSTER MUSHROOM POBOY
Battered & fried oyster mushrooms served hot on a hoagie roll with with our fennel slaw mix with maple mustard dressing and house relish
JACKFRUIT BBQ
Battered & fried oyster mushrooms served hot on a hoagie roll with with our fennel slaw mix with maple mustard dressing and house relish
CAULIFLOWER SHAWARMA (VEGAN)
Cauliflower baked with our shawarma spice mix served in a pita with house organic hummus, tahini sauce, lettuce & tomato
KIDS MENU
LUNCH SALADS
BEET & CHEVRE SALAD WITH PISTACHIOS
THAI NOODLE SALAD WITH CHICKEN
Rice vermicelli, house slaw mix, house marinated organic tofu, cilantro, house peanut ginger dressing (vegan) topped with peanuts & roasted Misty Knoll Farm chicken breast.
THAI NOODLE SALAD WITH TOFU
Rice vermicelli, house slaw mix, house marinated organic tofu, cilantro, house peanut ginger dressing (vegan) topped with peanuts & house sesame ginger organic tofu
FARRO, BEET AND ARUGULA SALAD
Whole grain farro sweetened with local apple cider and a lemon dressing, tossed with baby arugula, beets,herbs & toasted pistachios
KALE AND QUINOA SALAD
Organic Root 5 Farm kale, organic quinoa, celery & toasted almonds mixed with our house maple vinaigrette.
SPECIAL: CURRIED CHICKPEA SALAD OVER SPINACH (VEGAN)
For a limited time, enjoy our curried chickpea salad over baby spinach. The curried chickpea salad is made with organic chickpeas, house organic aquafaba mayo, celery, shallots, parsley, curry powder, turmeric, red wine vinegar, salt & pepper.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
We are a creative sandwich shop and coffee bar! We serve breakfast and lunch, and are located right next to The Nugget movie theater in downtown Hanover.
57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover, NH 03755