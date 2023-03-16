The Nest Kitchen & Cafe

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

BSK BREAKFAST SANDWICH
TURKEY, BACON & AVOCADO
BACON CHILI AVO

COFFEE/ESPRESSO/TEA

COFFEE/ESPRESSO

DRIP COFFEE

$2.25+

ASSORTED VERMONT ARTISAN & TEA COFFEE CO. FLAVORS

ICED COFFEE

$2.75+

ASSORTED VERMONT ARTISAN & TEA COFFEE CO. FLAVORS

CAFE AU LAIT

$3.00+

12 OZ, COFFEE WITH STEAMED MILK

RED EYE

$3.25+

12 OZ, DRIP COFFEE WITH SINGLE SHOT OF ESPRESSO

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$3.25

4 OZ, DOUBLE SHOT OF ESPRESSO

MACCHIATO

$3.45

4 OZ, DOUBLE SHOT ESPRESSO WITH A SPLASH OF STEAMED MILK

CORTADO

$3.75

8 OZ, DOUBLE SHOT OF ESPRESSO WITH EQUAL AMOUNT OF STEAMED MILK

CAPPUCCINO

$3.95

12 OZ, DOUBLE SHOT OF ESPRESSO, STEAMED MILK AND MILK FOAM

AMERICANO

$3.45+

12 OZ, DOUBLE SHOT OF ESPRESSO & WATER

LATTE

$3.70

12 OZ, DOUBLE SHOT ESPRESSO WITH FOAMED MILK

CHAI TEA LATTE

$4.25

ICED CHAI

$4.50

SINGLE SHOT ESPRESSO

$0.85

TEAS

HOT TEAS

$1.50

8 OZ ASSORTED ORGANIC TEAS FROM VERMONT ARTISAN COFFEE & TEA CO.

LONDON FOG

$2.75

12 OZ, EARL GREY TEA, STEAMED MILK

ICED TEAS

$2.00

12 OZ ASSORTED TEAS MADE WITH VERMONT ARTISAN TEA & COFFEE CO

STEAMERS/SPECIALS/HOT CHOC

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

STEAMER

$3.00+

GOLDEN MILK

$4.00

HANOVER FOG

$4.00+

VERMONT MATCHA

$4.50

Made with organic Vermont made matcha, a touch of maple, and your choice of steamed milk. 12 oz only.

COFFEE BOX (SERVES 10-12)

The coffee box includes a 12oz bottle of McNamara whole milk, 12 ~ 8 oz cups, stirrers, sugars and napkins

COFFEE BOX

$30.00

BAKERY

MUFFINS

BLUEBERRY CRUMBLE MUFFIN

$2.50

MADE WITH KING ARTHUR FLOUR AND CABOT BUTTER

LEMON CRUMB MUFFIN

$2.50

MADE WITH KING ARTHUR FLOUR AND CABOT BUTTER

BANANA CHOCOLATE CHIP MUFFIN

$2.50

MADE WITH ORGANIC BANANAS

APPLE CARROT & ALMOND MUFFIN (VEGAN)

$3.25

MADE WITH ORGANIC CARROTS, HONEY CRISP APPLES, ORGANIC COCONUT OIL AND ALMOND MILK

CINNAMON BUNS

$3.25Out of stock

PUMPKIN STREUSEL MUFFIN

$2.50Out of stock

HONEY CORN MUFFIN

$2.50Out of stock

Made with Nitty Gritty Cornmeal (grown in Vermont)

SCONES & BISCUITS

CHOCOLATE CREAM SCONE

$2.75Out of stock

MADE WITH KING ARTHUR FLOUR, CABOT BUTTER AND CALLEBAUT CHOCOLATE CHIPS

WHOLE WHEAT MAPLE BLUEBERRY SCONE

$3.75Out of stock

MADE WITH KING ARTHUR FLOUR, CABOT BUTTER AND VERMONT MAPLE SYRUP

CHEDDAR CHIVE BISCUIT

$3.75Out of stock

MADE WITH KING ARTHUR FLOUR, CABOT BUTTER & GRAFTON FARMS AGED CHEDDAR

VEGAN CRANBERRY ORANGE

$3.75Out of stock

GLUTEN FREE BAKERY ITEMS

GLUTEN FREE RASPBERRY LEMON CHIA MUFFIN

$3.25

GLUTEN FREE BLACKBERRY ALMOND MUFFIN

$3.50

MADE WITH GF FLOUR, ALMOND FLOUR, SUGAR, LIME ZEST, EGGS, MILK, VANILLA & BLACKBERRIES

GLUTEN FREE OREO

$3.50Out of stock

GLUTEN FREE PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

$2.50

CROISSANTS

BUTTER CROISSANT

$3.25

ALMOND CROISSANT

$4.50Out of stock

BREADS & BARS

BANANA HAZELNUT BREAD

$4.25

MADE WITH ORGANIC BANANAS, HAZELNUTS, KING ARTHUR FLOUR, CABOT BUTTER

CHOCOLATE MARBLED PUMPKIN BREAD

$4.25

MADE WITH CALLEBAUT CHOCOLATE, PUMPKIN, KING ARTHUR FLOUR, CABOT BUTTER

VEGAN BROWNIE

$3.50Out of stock

MADE WITH VALRHONA & CALLEBAUT CHOCOLATE, CABOT BUTTER, KING ARTHUR FLOUR

LEMON POPPY SEED OLIVE OIL CAKE

$3.75Out of stock

CHOCOLATE OLIVE OIL CAKE

$4.25

MADE WITH ZOE EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

GF TAHINI PISTACHIO BROWNIE

$3.50

MAPLE WALNUT BUNDT CAKE

$3.50

COOKIES

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.25

MADE WITH CABOT BUTTER, KING ARTHUR FLOUR, CALLEBAUT CHOCOLATE

CHAI-SPICED SUGAR COOKIE

$1.75

MADE WITH KING ARTHUR FLOUR & CABOT BUTTER

CHO-CO-PE COOKIE

$2.50

MADE WITH CALLEBAUT CHOCOLATE, COCONUT, & PECANS

CHOCOLATE HAZELNUT COOKIE

$2.50

MADE WITH CALLEBAUT CHOCOLATE, HAZELNUTS, CABOT BUTTER & KING ARTHUR FLOUR

MALTED CHOCOLATE PECAN COOKIES

$1.75

MADE WITH MALTED MILK POWDER, CALLEBAUT MILK CHOCOLATE, PECANS, CABOT BUTTER & KING ARTHUR FLOUR

MOCHA CHIP COOKIE

$2.50

MADE WITH KING ARTHUR FLOUR, RYE FLOUR, CABOT BUTTER, ESPRESSO, CALLEBAUT CHOCOLATE

MOLASSES CLOVE COOKIE

$1.75Out of stock

MADE WITH KING ARTHUR FLOUR, CABOT BUTTER, MOLASSES, & GROUND CLOVES

SPICY HOT CHOCOLATE COOKIE

$2.25

MADE WITH KING ARTHUR FLOUR, CABOT BUTTER, VALRHONA CHOCOLATE, CAYENNE

MAPLE SANDWICH

$2.50

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

BSK BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$4.95

Local egg & Cabot cheddar on a buttered, toasted English muffin...Add another egg, sausage or bacon and add veggies - that would be good!

BACON CHILI AVO

$8.95

Add some bacon, avocado and our maple chili sauce to the BSK breakfast sandwich and you get this spicy sweet treat

SPICY RAVEN

$8.95

Local egg, BSK chorizo sausage, gruyere and pickled jalapenos on a buttered, toasted English muffin

SALSA & EGG SANDWICH

$7.95

Local egg, Cabot cheddar, avocado, house winter salsa on a buttered, toasted English muffin

GREEN HERON

$8.95

Multi-grain toast topped with Cabot cheddar & a local egg topped with organic spinach, tomato, avocado & a little Parmesan cheese

"THE REGULAR"

$8.45

This sandwich is the creation of our most devoted customers, Reeve & Sandie. Its truly their daily "regular" order! Multigrain buttered toast, local egg, bacon, avocado & sriracha - YUM!!

ARUGULA, EGG & PROSCIUTTO

$10.95

Baby arugula dressed with sherry vinaigrette, prosciutto, parmesan & local egg served on a toasted English muffin.

BLT & EGG SANDWICH

$9.95

4 slices of North Country bacon, lettuce, tomato and a local egg on toasted sourdough bread with your choice of house sriracha mayo or house mayo

BAGEL & LOX

$11.95

Toasted plain bagel with our chive & onion cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers, red onion, and avocado

BAGEL

$3.45

Toasted bagel of your choice with butter or cream cheese.

CROISSANT BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$9.95

Nellie's scrambled eggs, Cabot cheddar served on a butter croissant.

TOAST

$0.75

BREAKFAST BURRITO & QUESADILLAS

SALSA EGG & CHEESE BURRITO

$9.95

2 local eggs, scrambled and wrapped in a flour tortilla with house salsa & Jack cheese

CHORIZO JACK & JALAPENO BURRITO

$12.95

2 local eggs, scrambled and wrapped in a flour tortilla with our house chorizo, roasted onions, pickled jalapenos & Jack cheese

HUEVOS RANCHEROS BURRITO

$11.95

2 local eggs, scrambled and wrapped in a flour tortilla with organic black beans, crumbled tortilla chips, Cabot Monterey jack and house salsa

STEAK & EGG BURRITO

$14.95

Our thin sliced sirloin from Tinkhamtowne Farm, Nellie's local eggs, Grafton aged cheddar, sautéed red peppers, roasted onions in a flour tortilla

SALSA, EGG & CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.95

2 local eggs, scrambled and grilled on a tortilla with fresh house salsa & jack cheese. Add some sausage +3.50 or bacon $3

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$6.45

One slice of multigrain bread topped with 1/2 an avocado and our everything spice.

AVOCADO TOAST WITH A LOCAL EGG

$7.45

One slice of multigrain bread topped with 1/2 an avocado, our everything spice, and a local egg.

AVOCADO TOAST WITH SMOKED SALMON

$9.95

One slice of multigrain bread topped with 1/2 an avocado, our everything spice and some smoked salmon.

AVOCADO TOAST WITH VT CREAMERY CHEVRE AND TOMATO

$8.45

One slice of multigrain bread topped with 1/2 an avocado, our everything spice, Vermont Creamery chevre and sliced tomato.

A LA CARTE ITEMS

SIDE OF HOUSE CHORIZO (MADE WITH VT GROUND PORK)

$3.50

SIDE OF HOUSE MAPLE SAUSAGE (MADE WITH VT GROUND TURKEY)

$3.50

SIDE OF NORTH COUNTRY BACON (2 SLICES)

$3.50

SIDE OF SCRAMBLED EGGS

$2.00

Side Of Cream Cheese

$1.50

LUNCH MENU

LUNCH SANDWICHES

TURKEY, BACON & AVOCADO

$13.95

All-natural turkey, North Country bacon, Cabot cheddar, avocado, lettuce & tomato on toasted sourdough with house sriracha mayo

TURKEY APPLE

$12.95

All-natural turkey, Cabot cheddar, honey crisp apple and baby arugula on your choice of bread

ITALIAN

$13.95

Top-quality meats including mortadella with pistachios, sopressata and hot capocollo with Italian sharp provolone, banana peppers, and lettuce on a demi-baguette (available toasted)

ROAST BEEF WITH ONIONS

$13.95Out of stock

McKenzie roast beef, roasted onions, pickled onions, Maui onion potato chips and house smoked Russian dressing on a demi baguette

HAM & SWISS

$7.95

Madrange French ham & Swiss gruyere with dijon on a baguette - add apple & get it toasted - yum!

HAM CLUB

$12.95

Madrange French ham, North Country bacon & Cabot cheddar toasted in the oven, then topped with lettuce, tomato & banana peppers (no condiments unless you add them).

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN WRAP

$13.95

Roasted Misty Knoll chicken breast mixed with herbs & Zoe EVOO, our Jasper Hill Farm blue cheese mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon & avocado in a flour tortilla

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$12.95Out of stock

Our chicken salad is made with Misty Knoll chicken breast, red onion, celery, parsley, house mayo, relish, salt & pepper served on a whole wheat wrap

GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN & BROCCOLI WRAP

$13.95

Roasted Misty Knoll chicken breast with house slaw, roasted broccoli, our General Tso's sauce and our ginger-peanut dressing

GOLDFINCH

$11.95

All-natural turkey, our veggie cream cheese, lettuce, tomato & banana peppers on a toasted asiago bagel

ROAST BEEF WITH BLUE CHEESE MAYO

$10.95

McKenzie roast beef, arugula, tomato and our blue cheese mayo made with Jasper Hill's baley hazen blue cheese

SIGNATURE MEATLESS SANDWICHES

Vermont Farmstead brie with honey crisp apple with arugula on a demi baguette.

BBQ TEMPEH SANDWICH (VEGAN)

$11.95

Rhapsody of VT organic tempeh, roasted in a house bbq sauce, served cold on toasted multigrain bread with lettuce, pickled onions & sriracha aquafaba mayo

ROASTED SWEET POTATO & CHEVRE WRAP

$9.95

Roasted organic sweet potatoes, chevre and baby arugula with our maple balsamic dressing in a wrap - or a bowl-great either way!!

BRIE & APPLE

$8.95

GENERAL TSO'S VEGAN ROASTED BROCCOLI WRAP

$13.95

Another twist on our original but this one is vegan! Our General Tso's sauce is mixed with our organic ginger sesame baked tofu & roasted broccoli and wrapped in a flour tortilla with our slaw mix with Asian peanut dressing- want it gluten free? Have it as a salad!

TOFU CLUB (VEGAN)

$13.95

Our marinated baked organic tofu, organic avocado, lettuce, tomato & house aquafaba sriracha mayo on toasted mulitgrain

SMASHBURGERS

Our smashburgers are 4oz of crispy local, pasture raised beef smashed thin on our hot grill! All burgers are served with Deep River potato chips & a pickle!!

BASIC BURGER

$10.95

Our smashburger served with Vermont cheddar, on a buttered bun - you choose your condiment

COWBOY BURGER

$12.95

CLASSIC BURGER

$11.95

What is it? a 4 oz patty of OUR beef blend made with Shire Farms sirloin, brisket, chuck AND short rib, placed on a hot grill, smashed thin and cooked until a crunchy crust develops and served on a burger bun - absolutely addictive!! We add our special sauce, house made melty cheese (asiago, fontina, chicken stock & soy sauce) dill pickles, lettuce, tomato & red onion served between our buttered bun

BLUE CHEESE BURGER

$12.95

This version of our smashburger simply has house blue cheese sauce, roasted onions and arugula and is surprisingly delicious!

GRILLED HOT LUNCH SANDWICHES

STEAK & CHEESE WITH SHISHITO PEPPER SAUCE

$13.95Out of stock

Local Tinkhamtowne sirloin shaved thin and grilled and put on a toasted sub roll with Italian provolone and our shishito pepper sauce made with Edgewater Farm shishito pepper. A good ole Upper Valley steak bomb!

CUBAN

$14.95Out of stock

Local pork shoulder in our mojo marinade, Madrange French ham, cured sopressata, Gruyere, house honey mustard, dill pickles on a buttered bun.

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR

$14.95

Misty Knoll chicken grilled and served on a buttered bun with our fennel slaw, tomato, house Caesar dressing

TURKEY REUBEN

$12.45

McKenzie all-natural turkey on buttered seeded rye with house 1000 island, Swiss gruyere & sauerkraut toasted until melty hot

BLT

$8.95

Four slices of North Country Smokehouse applewood smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato with house mayo

BACON APPLE GRILLED CHEESE

$12.95

VT cheddar, North Country applewood bacon, organic honey crisp apples and Wood's cider jelly grilled on buttered sourdough

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.95

Fontina & Cabot cheddar on buttered sourdough - we can add everything spice if you'd like!

MEATLESS HOT SANDWICHES

SMOKEY BEET REUBEN

$12.95

A perfect vegetarian version of a Reuben. Roasted beets, gruyere, sauerkraut, & house thousand island on buttered, toasted rye bread - served hot from the oven

BROCCOLI CHEDDAR MELT

$10.95Out of stock

Vermont cheddar, provolone, & our broccoli mix (broccoli, lemon zest, red pepper flakes, garlic powder, salt) grilled on buttered multigrain bread

SUNDRIED TOMATO PESTO & MOZZARELLA

$11.95

House sundried tomato pesto with Maplebrook Farms fresh mozzarella and baby spinach on our focaccia - served hot from the oven

OYSTER MUSHROOM POBOY

$13.95Out of stock

Battered & fried oyster mushrooms served hot on a hoagie roll with with our fennel slaw mix with maple mustard dressing and house relish

JACKFRUIT BBQ

$13.95Out of stock

Battered & fried oyster mushrooms served hot on a hoagie roll with with our fennel slaw mix with maple mustard dressing and house relish

CAULIFLOWER SHAWARMA (VEGAN)

$12.95Out of stock

Cauliflower baked with our shawarma spice mix served in a pita with house organic hummus, tahini sauce, lettuce & tomato

KIDS MENU

TOASTED CHEESE

$7.95

Your choice of bread with Cabot cheddar toasted, warm & melty in the oven

BASIC BURGER

$9.95

TURKEY OR HAM SANDWICH

$7.95

LUNCH SALADS

BEET & CHEVRE SALAD WITH PISTACHIOS

$12.95

THAI NOODLE SALAD WITH CHICKEN

$14.95

Rice vermicelli, house slaw mix, house marinated organic tofu, cilantro, house peanut ginger dressing (vegan) topped with peanuts & roasted Misty Knoll Farm chicken breast.

THAI NOODLE SALAD WITH TOFU

$14.95

Rice vermicelli, house slaw mix, house marinated organic tofu, cilantro, house peanut ginger dressing (vegan) topped with peanuts & house sesame ginger organic tofu

FARRO, BEET AND ARUGULA SALAD

$13.95

Whole grain farro sweetened with local apple cider and a lemon dressing, tossed with baby arugula, beets,herbs & toasted pistachios

KALE AND QUINOA SALAD

$13.95

Organic Root 5 Farm kale, organic quinoa, celery & toasted almonds mixed with our house maple vinaigrette.

SPECIAL: CURRIED CHICKPEA SALAD OVER SPINACH (VEGAN)

$10.95Out of stock

For a limited time, enjoy our curried chickpea salad over baby spinach. The curried chickpea salad is made with organic chickpeas, house organic aquafaba mayo, celery, shallots, parsley, curry powder, turmeric, red wine vinegar, salt & pepper.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a creative sandwich shop and coffee bar! We serve breakfast and lunch, and are located right next to The Nugget movie theater in downtown Hanover.

Website

Location

57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover, NH 03755

Directions

