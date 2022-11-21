Restaurant header imageView gallery

My Brigadeiro Hanover, NH

95 Reviews

$$

33 South Main Street #3

Hanover, NH 03755

Order Again

Popular Items

BRIE CRANBERRY PANINI
GRILLED CHEESE
Size

ACAI BOWLS

Size

$5.00+

SANDWICHES & PANINIS

BREAKFAST FRIED EGG, SMOKED SALMON

$11.50

BREAKFAST SCRAMBLE EGG BETWEEN TOMATOES SLICES

$5.75

BREAKFAST SCRAMBLE EGG AND CHEESE CROISSANT

$7.00

This Item is available for BREAKFAST ONLY

BREAKFAST SCRAMBLE EGG, HAM AND CHEESE CROISSANT

BREAKFAST SCRAMBLE EGG, HAM AND CHEESE CROISSANT

$8.50

This Item is available from 8am to 11am

BRIE CRANBERRY PANINI

$12.75

CAPREASE PANINI

$12.50

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.50
GREEK PLATTER

GREEK PLATTER

$14.75Out of stock
HAM & CHEESE GRILLED

HAM & CHEESE GRILLED

$11.75

HAM & SWISS DELI

$11.75

MEDITERRANEAN PANINI

$11.75
OPEN FACE AVOCADO TOAST

OPEN FACE AVOCADO TOAST

$13.75
OPEN FACE CHOCOLATE TOAST WITH FRUIT

OPEN FACE CHOCOLATE TOAST WITH FRUIT

$11.75
OPEN FACE SMOKED SALMON

OPEN FACE SMOKED SALMON

$13.75Out of stock

ROASTED VEGGIE PANINI

$13.75Out of stock

TURKEY BRAVO

$13.25

TURKEY DELI

$11.75

VEGETARIAN PANINI

$12.75

TURKEY BRIE APPLE

$12.75Out of stock

BLT

$12.75

Espresso Drinks

AMERICANO

$3.00+

CAFE AU LAIT

$3.75+

CAPPUCCINO

$3.75+

CHAI LATTE

$3.75+

CORTADO 10oz

$3.75

DIRTY CHAI

$5.25

DRIP COFFEE

$1.95+

ESPRESSO

$1.95+

FRENCH PRESS 16oz

$5.00

ICE AMERICANO

$4.35

ICE CAPPUCCINO

$4.35

ICE CHAI LATTE

$4.35

ICE DIRTY CHAI

$5.25

ICE LATTE

$4.35

ICE MACCHIATO

$3.50

ICE MOCHA

$4.75

ICE MOCHACCINO

$4.75

ICED COFFEE

$3.50+

LATTE

$3.75+

MACCHIATO

$3.50

MIEL

$4.00+

MOCHA

$3.85+

MOCHACCINO

$4.00+

RED EYE

$2.98+

Herbal Drinks

Hot Tea

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

LONDON FOG ( TEA WITH STEAM MILK)

$3.75

MATCHA

$4.50+

Juices

APPLE CIDER

$4.50

LEMONADE 24oz

$4.00Out of stock

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

PASSION FRUIT JUICE

$4.00Out of stock

SLUSH

$4.50Out of stock

Smoothies

Acai smoothie

$5.75

Berries smoothie

$4.75

Carrots, Spinach, Apple, Ginger smoothie

$5.50Out of stock

Canned Drinks

CORINA - SWITCHY

$3.00

GUARANA

$3.00

Other Drinks

GLASS OF MILK

$2.85+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50+

WATER BOTTLE

$2.00

1 LB Coffee Bag

$19.75

PREMIUM BOXES

Please choose your flavors and We will do our best to accommodate your chosen flavors!

FLAT BOX (09)

$21.65

FLAT BOX (15)

$34.75

FLAT BOX (30)

$65.25

ULTIMATE GIFT SET BOXES

Please choose your flavors and We will do our best to accommodate your chosen flavors!

MAGNETIC (04)

$15.39

TIER BOX (08)

$26.84

TIER BOX (12)

$30.15Out of stock

TIER BOX (16)

$46.28

TIER BOX (18)

$53.75

TIER BOX (36)

$94.75

TO GO BOXES

TO GO BOX WITH 6 BRIGADEIRO FLAVORS ( CHEF SELECTION)

$11.88

TO GO BOX WITH 12 BRIGADEIRO FLAVORS (CHEF SELECTION)

$23.76
check markSeating
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 5:00 pm
My Brigadeiro is an authentic Brazilian bakery, with a European and American flair. We offer Brigadeiros, pastries, cakes, savories & beyond. Come in and enjoy!

33 South Main Street #3, Hanover, NH 03755

