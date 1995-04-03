Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Pizza

Molly's Restaurant

No reviews yet

43 South Main Street

Hanover, NH 03755

Order Again

Popular Items

THE COBB
BUDDHA BOWL
CHEESEBURGER

STARTERS

ARTICHOKE SPINACH DIP

$13.00

gluten-free, hot out of the wood-fired oven, served with pita bread

BASKET OF FRIES

$6.00

BASKET OF ONION RINGS

$7.00

BASKET OF SWEET POTATO FRIES

$8.00

with honey mustard

BRICK OVEN NACHOS

$15.00

gluten-free, black bean corn salsa, guacamole, pico, chipotle ranch, cheddar

CHILI

$7.00

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$7.00

topped with toasted focaccia and bubbling Swiss cheese

MADDY'S BONELESS WINGS

$15.00

deep-fried chicken strips dipped in spicy hot sauce and served with bleu cheese dressing

MS. J'S BUFFALO WINGS

$16.00

rolled in spicy hot sauce served with bleu cheese dressing

SIDE QUINOA

$3.00

SIDE SLAW

$3.00

SIDE TRUFFLE FRIES

$4.00

SPICY TUNA AVOCADO

$17.00

gluten-free, tobiko, avocado, spicy mayo, sweet sesame, wasabi, cucumbers

TRUFFLE FRIES

$9.00

truffle oil, parmesan, herbs, Aleppo

WOOD-FIRED CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$15.00

cheddar, black bean corn salsa, caramelized onions, side of chipotle ranch, and rustic salsa

SIDE RICE

$3.00

SEASONAL SALADS

THE COBB

$19.00

gluten-free, grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, bacon, hard-boiled egg, over mixed greens, topped with feta

SESAME GINGER SALAD

$15.00

gluten-free, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, avocado, sesame seeds, chili almonds, creamy ginger dressing

BRUSSELS SPROUTS SALAD

$16.00

gluten-free, shaved brussels sprouts, bacon, butternut squash, grape tomatoes, arugula, quinoa

AVOCADO APPLE

$16.00

gluten-free, mixed greens with citrus vinaigrette, grape tomatoes, maple walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles

FIRE ROASTED VEGETABLE

$15.00

gluten-free, warm vegetables basted with balsamic vinaigrette served over mixed greens

CAESAR

$6.00+

romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese with homemade dressing

HOUSE

$7.00+

gluten-free, mixed greens, shaved parmesan, sliced cucumbers, grape tomatoes, and carrots

NOODLES

BANG BANG SHRIMP

$19.00

fresh garlic, herbs, olive oil, and fettuccine tossed in a spicy cream sauce

CARBONARA NO CHICKEN NO CHICKEN

$13.00

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$17.00

chicken strips, garlic, and broccoli sauteed in olive oil finished with parmesan and seasoned cream

CHICKEN CARBONARA

$18.00

sauteed chicken strips with bacon, garlic, and basil; tossed in parmesan cream sauce and rigatoni

CREAMY SHERRY TOMATO RIGATONI

$15.00

grape tomatoes sauteed in sherry cream sauce, fresh garlic & basil over rigatoni

ROBIE FARM MAC & CHEESE

$18.00

featuring local cheeses topped with bread crumbs and served with a balsamic dressed garden salad

STEAK & ZUCHINNI NOODLES

$18.00

gluten-free, medium-rare tenderloin, pesto, tomato, roasted peppers, quinoa, parmesan

SUMPTUOUS SANDWICHES

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$16.00

French roll stuffed with shredded Angus beef, sauteed onions, mushrooms, peppers, and American cheese

C.B.C.

$15.00

grilled chicken breast with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, and bbq sauce on a brioche roll

AVOCADO TOAST

$15.00

open-faced grilled sourdough, avocado, roasted tomato, parmesan, basil, olive oil, cracked pepper; served with lemon basil dressed garden salad

CHICKEN AVOCADO

$15.00

a grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, guacamole, Swiss, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche roll

TURKEY BLT

$15.00

with maple aioli on grilled brioche

VEGGIE GRILLED CHEESE

$15.00

Fried zucchini, tomato, onion jam, fresh mozzarella, pesto and arugula on grilled sourdough.

MOLLY'S FAVORITES

ALMOND SALMON

$25.00

gluten-free, baby arugula, toasted almonds, lemon basil quinoa, herb honey glaze

BUDDHA BOWL

$18.00

gluten-free, quinoa, broccoli, carrot, Brussels, roasted red peppers, sesame seeds, avocado, grilled chicken, side Dijon yogurt sauce

FISH & CHIPS

$19.00

beer-battered North Atlantic cod served with French fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce

GOCHUJANG CHICKEN BOWL

$17.00

Crispy fried chicken tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce, with steamed broccoli over confetti rice topped with pickled carrots, scallions and sesame seeds.

STEAK TIPS

$23.00

beef tenderloin tips, grilled peppers, crispy onions, over confetti rice

HADDOCK TACOS

$16.00

fried haddock with shredded cabbage, cheddar, guacamole, sides of chipotle ranch, rustic salsa; served with Mexican rice

PAN-SEARED THAI CHICKEN

$18.00

sauteed chicken strips with coconut milk, green curry, ginger, scallions, sweet bell peppers; served over confetti rice

SHRIMP TACOS

$18.00

sauteed shrimp with shredded cabbage, cheddar, guacamole, sides of chipotle ranch, rustic salsa; served with Mexican rice

STEAK TACOS

$18.00

sliced medium-rare tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, red onion; served with Mexican rice, rustic salsa, guacamole

TUNA TACO

$19.00

WOOD-FIRED STIR FRY

$15.00

gluten-free, a sizzling medley of roasted vegetables with sesame ginger sauce served over confetti rice

EXTRA BREAD ONLINE

One portion of our homemade bread and honey butter is included with every online order. If you want additional bread and butter please order it here.

EXTRA BREAD AND BUTTER

$3.00

One portion of our homemade bread and honey butter is included with every online order. If you want additional bread and butter please order it here.

JUICY BURGERS

HALF-POUND BEEF BURGER

$15.00

Angus beef burger served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and a toasted brioche roll

CHEESEBURGER

$16.00

Angus beef burger topped with cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and a toasted brioche roll

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$17.00

Angus beef burger topped with smoked bacon and cheese; served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and a toasted brioche roll

BEYOND

$16.00

plant-based patty, bbq sauce, cheddar, avocado, crispy onions

MAPLE TURKEY BURGER

$15.00

blended with corn, red peppers, and basil, glazed with maple syrup; topped with cheddar, maple aioli, baby arugula

HOMEMADE BLACK BEAN BURGER

$13.00

mixed with corn, peppers, onions, cheddar, and a blend of Mexican spices; topped with tomato, arugula, fresh guacamole

WOOD-FIRED THIN CRUST PIZZA

THE CLASSIC

$14.00

fresh mozzarella, parmesan, tomato sauce, fresh basil

PEPPERONI

$15.00

the Classic with sliced pepperoni

WILD MUSHROOM TRUFFLE

$17.00

four cheeses, balsamic grilled onions, portabella, and button mushrooms, drizzled with truffle oil

T.P.R. CHICKEN BARBECUE

$17.00

This Pie Rocks! cheddar, bacon, grilled onions, portabella mushrooms, fresh scallions

THE MARGHERITA

$16.00

ripe tomato, roasted garlic, fontina, fresh mozzarella, finished with balsamic dressed arugula

KIDS

KIDS MAC

$6.00

KIDS BISTRO STEAK

$10.00

fries and broccoli

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.00

rice and broccoli

KIDS VEGGIES

$3.00

with ranch

KIDS APPLES

$3.00

with peanut butter

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

fries

KIDS HOT DOG

$7.00

fries

KIDS PIZZA

$6.00

half cheese pizza

KIDS BILLY BURGER

$7.00

with fries

KIDS CHICKEN TENDER

$7.00

with fries

KIDS RIGATONI

$5.00

butter or marinara

KIDS FETTUCINE

$5.00

butter or marinara

SWEETS

HOT FUDGE SUNDAE

$7.00

MILKSHAKE - CHOC

$7.00

MILKSHAKE - COFFEE

$7.00

MILKSHAKE - VANILLA

$7.00

MONSTER MUD PIE

$8.00

MORGAN'S MAGIC BROWNIE

$8.00

OLD FASHIONED CARROT CAKE

$9.00

thick layers of cream cheese frosting and spiced cake baked with golden raisins, sweet coconut, fresh carrots, crushed pineapple, and walnuts

SPECIALS

ROBIE BURGER

$18.00

STREET CORN PIZZA

$16.00

MUSHROOM RISSOTTO

$18.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
At Molly's, guests enjoy freshly baked bread with honey butter, wonderful finger foods and appetizers, wood-fired thin-crust pizzas, fresh seasonal salads, our favorite entrees, pasta dishes, delicious burgers, sandwiches, and homemade desserts. Molly's is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

43 South Main Street, Hanover, NH 03755

