Hanover American restaurants you'll love

Hanover restaurants
Must-try American restaurants in Hanover

Molly's Restaurant image

 

Molly's Restaurant

43 South Main Street, Hanover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MS. J'S BUFFALO WINGS$16.00
rolled in spicy hot sauce served with bleu cheese dressing
KIDS CHICKEN TENDER$7.00
with fries
MADDY'S BONELESS WINGS$15.00
deep-fried chicken strips dipped in spicy hot sauce and served with bleu cheese dressing
Lou's Restaurant & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Lou's Restaurant & Bakery

30 South Main Street, Hanover

Avg 4.5 (1039 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Country Breakfast$14.00
Two free-range eggs, any style, served with your choice of protein. Includes choice of home fries**, baked beans or black beans. Top it off with your choice of toast, a fresh bakery muffin, or an English muffin.
Yuma Burrito$10.00
Free-range scrambled eggs, home fries**, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and your choice of spicy chorizo or bacon in a grilled flour tortilla.
Omelet - 3 Egg$16.00
A fluffy skillet prepared three free-range egg omelet served with choice of home fries**, baked or black beans, and choice of toast, english muffin or fresh bakery muffin. Egg whites available add $2.
Jesse's Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jesse's Steakhouse

224 Lebanon Street, Hanover

Avg 4.5 (1682 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HALF CAESAR$7.00
crisp romaine, homemade Caesar dressing and croutons
8 OZ PRIME$23.00
slow roasted prime rib
GRILLED CITRUS SALMON$27.00
topped with citrus beurre blanc; served with organic brown rice and seasonal vegetables
Boloco image

 

Boloco

35 South Main St, Hanover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Bowl$10.50
Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Chunk Blue Cheese Dressing. Served with Boloco Rice and with or without our House Calabacitas.
Teriyaki OG Burrito$8.25
Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice
Elote (Street Corn) Bowl$10.50
House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese. Served with farro and with or without our House Calabacitas.
