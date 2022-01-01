Hanover American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Hanover
More about Molly's Restaurant
Molly's Restaurant
43 South Main Street, Hanover
|Popular items
|MS. J'S BUFFALO WINGS
|$16.00
rolled in spicy hot sauce served with bleu cheese dressing
|KIDS CHICKEN TENDER
|$7.00
with fries
|MADDY'S BONELESS WINGS
|$15.00
deep-fried chicken strips dipped in spicy hot sauce and served with bleu cheese dressing
More about Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
30 South Main Street, Hanover
|Popular items
|Country Breakfast
|$14.00
Two free-range eggs, any style, served with your choice of protein. Includes choice of home fries**, baked beans or black beans. Top it off with your choice of toast, a fresh bakery muffin, or an English muffin.
|Yuma Burrito
|$10.00
Free-range scrambled eggs, home fries**, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and your choice of spicy chorizo or bacon in a grilled flour tortilla.
|Omelet - 3 Egg
|$16.00
A fluffy skillet prepared three free-range egg omelet served with choice of home fries**, baked or black beans, and choice of toast, english muffin or fresh bakery muffin. Egg whites available add $2.
More about Jesse's Steakhouse
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jesse's Steakhouse
224 Lebanon Street, Hanover
|Popular items
|HALF CAESAR
|$7.00
crisp romaine, homemade Caesar dressing and croutons
|8 OZ PRIME
|$23.00
slow roasted prime rib
|GRILLED CITRUS SALMON
|$27.00
topped with citrus beurre blanc; served with organic brown rice and seasonal vegetables
More about Boloco
Boloco
35 South Main St, Hanover
|Popular items
|Buffalo Bowl
|$10.50
Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Chunk Blue Cheese Dressing. Served with Boloco Rice and with or without our House Calabacitas.
|Teriyaki OG Burrito
|$8.25
Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice
|Elote (Street Corn) Bowl
|$10.50
House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese. Served with farro and with or without our House Calabacitas.