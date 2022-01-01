Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Hanover

Hanover restaurants
Hanover restaurants that serve salmon

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe image

 

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe

57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
AVOCADO TOAST WITH SMOKED SALMON$8.95
One slice of multigrain bread topped with 1/2 an avocado, our everything spice and some smoked salmon.
More about The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
Molly's Restaurant image

 

Molly's Restaurant

43 South Main Street, Hanover

No reviews yet
Takeout
ALMOND SALMON$25.00
gluten-free, baby arugula, toasted almonds, lemon basil quinoa, herb honey glaze
MAPLE SALMON$11.00
More about Molly's Restaurant
Lou's Restaurant & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Lou's Restaurant & Bakery

30 South Main Street, Hanover

Avg 4.5 (1039 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Bagel$16.00
A local Goose & Willie’s Plain, Sesame, or Everything bagel with Ducktrap smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, capers, and a lemon wedge.
Salmon Benedict$18.00
Spinach, Tomato, Smoked Salmon, Hollandaise (+$1)
More about Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
Jesse's Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jesse's Steakhouse

224 Lebanon Street, Hanover

Avg 4.5 (1682 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CITRUS SALMON$28.00
topped with citrus beurre blanc; served with organic brown rice and seasonal vegetables
BOURBON LIME SALMON$17.00
served with organic brown rice and broccoli
KIDS SALMON 5OZ$10.00
More about Jesse's Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Still North Books & Bar

3 Allen St., Hanover

Avg 4.9 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon and Lemon Dill Spread$6.00
Smoked salmon, lemon dill cream cheese, and egg on a portuguese muffin.
More about Still North Books & Bar

