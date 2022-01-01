Salmon in Hanover
The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover
|AVOCADO TOAST WITH SMOKED SALMON
|$8.95
One slice of multigrain bread topped with 1/2 an avocado, our everything spice and some smoked salmon.
Molly's Restaurant
43 South Main Street, Hanover
|ALMOND SALMON
|$25.00
gluten-free, baby arugula, toasted almonds, lemon basil quinoa, herb honey glaze
|MAPLE SALMON
|$11.00
Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
30 South Main Street, Hanover
|Salmon Bagel
|$16.00
A local Goose & Willie’s Plain, Sesame, or Everything bagel with Ducktrap smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, capers, and a lemon wedge.
|Salmon Benedict
|$18.00
Spinach, Tomato, Smoked Salmon, Hollandaise (+$1)
Jesse's Steakhouse
224 Lebanon Street, Hanover
|GRILLED CITRUS SALMON
|$28.00
topped with citrus beurre blanc; served with organic brown rice and seasonal vegetables
|BOURBON LIME SALMON
|$17.00
served with organic brown rice and broccoli
|KIDS SALMON 5OZ
|$10.00