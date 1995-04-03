Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

DUNK'S SPORTS GRILL

review star

No reviews yet

7 Lebanon Street Suite #103

Hanover, NH 03755

Popular Items

Single
Fried Chicken Sandwich
All-American

STARTERS

Basket of Fries

$7.00

our house-made fries

Chicken Strips

$15.00

Fresh white meat chicken breaded and fried to order. Served with our famous Dunk's sauce.

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

house made corn chips with salsa

Fried Mozzarella

$11.00

Deep Fried Mozzarella served with a side of warm marinara for dipping.

FULL Wings

$18.00

served with carrots, celery, and bleu cheese

HALF Wings

$10.00

served with carrots, celery, and bleu cheese

Homemade Hummus

$11.00

served with warm pita bread and fresh vegetables

Loaded Fries

$11.00

House punched fries topped with melted cheddar, bacon, onion, sour cream, and scallions.

Nachos

$16.00

House fried corn chips topped with melted cheddar and pepper jack, Tailgate Chili, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, shredded iceberg, and sour cream.

Queso Blanco

$10.00

topped with cilantro, tomato, and fresh jalapenos; side of corn chips

Soft Pretzels

$11.00

salted pretzel sticks with local IPA and Cabot cheddar beer cheese for dipping

Tailgate Chili

$7.00

traditional ground beef chili simmered for hours; topped with Cabot cheddar and sour cream

Add On Queso

$4.00

SALADS

Crispy Chicken Salad

$17.00

mixed greens, fried chicken, Cabot cheddar, onion, tomato, scallions, tortilla strips; side of buttermilk ranch

Full Bacon Chopped Wedge

$14.00

a slice of iceberg, topped with bleu cheese, bacon, bell peppers, onion, tomato, and cucumbers

Half Bacon Chopped Wedge

$8.00

a slice of iceberg, topped with bleu cheese, bacon, bell peppers, onion, tomato, and cucumbers

Half Garden Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, onions, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette.

Full Garden Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, onions, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette.

GRIDDLE BURGERS

All-American

$17.00

a double with bacon, American, cheese, and caramelized onions. Topped with leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$17.00

half-pound of choice ground beef chargrilled with Swiss, caramelized onions, and sauteed mushrooms: topped with leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Falafel Burger

$14.00

a crispy falafel patty with tzatziki sauce. Topped with leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.

Single

$10.00

a seared 4 ounce patty of seasoned choice beef on a country white roll with leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles

Double

$14.00

two seared 4 ounce patty's of seasoned choice beef on a country white roll with leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles

Triple

$17.00

three seared 4 ounce patty's of seasoned choice beef on a country white roll with leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles

Quad

$20.00

four seared 4 ounce patty's of seasoned choice beef on a country white roll with leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles

SANDWICHES

Cajun Chicken

$15.00

Webb's recipe, seared blackened chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo, and pepper jack

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Freshly breaded and fried to order, topped with pickles and Dunk's sauce.

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

buttered and grilled bread with melted American; served with fries

North Country BLT

$15.00

four pieces of local smokehouse bacon on grilled artisan bread with Hellman's mayo, crunchy iceberg, Cabot cheddar, salted tomato

Pepper Jack Philly

$16.00

thinly sliced choice sirloin, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and pepper jack cheese in a grilled hoagie

Shrimp Po Boy

$17.00

deep-fried large shrimp drizzled with hot sauce on a grilled hoagie with Old Bay mayo, shredded iceberg, and pickles

SWEETS

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.00

a big cookie loaded with chunks of semisweet and milk chocolate

Hockey Puck

$9.00

an ice cream sandwich made with your choice of cookies and premium vanilla ice cream

Fried Cheesecake

$6.00

a deep-fried flaky tortilla filled with creamy cheesecake; finished with strawberry reduction

Ice Cream

$4.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Dunk’s Sports Grill is a food-forward sports bar located in downtown Hanover, NH. Enjoy high-definition televisions, handcrafted cocktails, an everchanging beer list, and amazing food cooked to order in our scratch kitchen.

Location

7 Lebanon Street Suite #103, Hanover, NH 03755

Directions

Gallery
Dunk's Sports Grill image
Dunk's Sports Grill image
Dunk's Sports Grill image

