Hanover bars & lounges you'll love

Hanover restaurants
Must-try bars & lounges in Hanover

Still North Books & Bar image

 

Still North Books & Bar

3 Allen St., Hanover

Avg 4.9 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Beet & Goat Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
Breakfast sandwich with egg, goat cheese, arugula, house-made beet hot sauce, and topped with a balsamic reduction.
Latte$4.00
12 oz. or 16 oz.
Arugula Salad$7.00
Arugula with shredded parmesan, sliced radish, lemon olive oil dressing, and sprinkled with bread crumbs. Served with homemade GF multiseed crackers.
More about Still North Books & Bar
Dunk's Sports Grill image

 

Dunk's Sports Grill

7 Lebanon Street Suite #103, Hanover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Grains$16.00
grilled chicken, chilled quinoa, cucumber, tomato, bell pepper, onion, goat cheese, asparagus; tossed with lemon vinaigrette and roasted chickpeas
Double$13.00
served like a single with two patties instead of one
Cajun Chicken$15.00
Webb's recipe, seared blackened chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo, and pepper jack
More about Dunk's Sports Grill
Candela Tapas Lounge image

TAPAS

Candela Tapas Lounge

15 Lebanon St, Hanover

Avg 4.3 (274 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Arroz Mamposteao$14.00
Puerto Rican Style Yellow Rice, Red Beans, Sweet Plantains
Chori Sliders$11.00
Two Grilled Chorizo & Beef Sliders, Manchego Cheese, Apple Cabbage Slaw, Sofrito Aioli & Chimichurri
Taco Tuesday Chicken Ropa Vieja Taco
Cuban Style Shredded Chicken, Chimichurri Sauce, Manchego Cheese
More about Candela Tapas Lounge

