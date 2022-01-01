Hanover bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Hanover
More about Still North Books & Bar
Still North Books & Bar
3 Allen St., Hanover
|Popular items
|Spicy Beet & Goat Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.00
Breakfast sandwich with egg, goat cheese, arugula, house-made beet hot sauce, and topped with a balsamic reduction.
|Latte
|$4.00
12 oz. or 16 oz.
|Arugula Salad
|$7.00
Arugula with shredded parmesan, sliced radish, lemon olive oil dressing, and sprinkled with bread crumbs. Served with homemade GF multiseed crackers.
More about Dunk's Sports Grill
Dunk's Sports Grill
7 Lebanon Street Suite #103, Hanover
|Popular items
|Chicken & Grains
|$16.00
grilled chicken, chilled quinoa, cucumber, tomato, bell pepper, onion, goat cheese, asparagus; tossed with lemon vinaigrette and roasted chickpeas
|Double
|$13.00
served like a single with two patties instead of one
|Cajun Chicken
|$15.00
Webb's recipe, seared blackened chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo, and pepper jack
More about Candela Tapas Lounge
TAPAS
Candela Tapas Lounge
15 Lebanon St, Hanover
|Popular items
|Arroz Mamposteao
|$14.00
Puerto Rican Style Yellow Rice, Red Beans, Sweet Plantains
|Chori Sliders
|$11.00
Two Grilled Chorizo & Beef Sliders, Manchego Cheese, Apple Cabbage Slaw, Sofrito Aioli & Chimichurri
|Taco Tuesday Chicken Ropa Vieja Taco
Cuban Style Shredded Chicken, Chimichurri Sauce, Manchego Cheese