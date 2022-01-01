Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Seafood
American

SNAX

18 Centerra Parkway

Lebanon, NH 03766

SNAX

KOREAN BBQ RIBS

$13.00

slow roasted and chargrilled, topped with sesame seeds and scallions

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.00

guacamole, grilled corn salsa and chipotle aioli on a toasted baguette

STICKY SHRIMP

$12.00

breaded fried shrimp topped with sweet Thai chili sauce, sesame seeds and scallions

9 LAYER DIP

$12.00

chilled black beans, guacamole, sour cream, tomato, cheddar, corn salsa, black olives, and green onion in a fried tortilla bowl; served with corn chips

BACKYARD BURGER

$6.00

a fresh made quarter pounder; ketchup, mustard pickle, diced onions and American

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$11.00

sauteed Brussels sprouts topped with maple mustard and chopped bacon

SHEET PAN NACHOS

$17.00

corn chips, taco beef, sharp cheddar, black beans, tomato jam, fresh jalapeno, guacamole, cilantro, sour cream

POKE TACOS

$23.00

tuna poke and scallions in a fried wonton shells

WALKING TACO

$5.00

taco beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, taco sauce and sour cream in a bag of Nacho Cheese Doritos

VEGGIE WALKER

$5.00

a Walking Taco with black bean chili instead of beef

LETTUCE WRAPS

$13.00

minced chicken, fresh vegetables, fried wontons, and bibb lettuce

ONION RINGS

$8.00

beer battered and served with chipotle aioli

STEAK SKEWERS

$19.00

skewered and grilled cilantro lime marinated tenderloin with a veggie kabob

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$9.00

grilled until blistered, seasoned with olive oil and sea salt; side lemon herb aioli

GUACAMOLE

$7.00

with corn chips

CARNITAS

$14.00

grilled flour tortillas, slow-roasted pork, lime, onion, cilantro, green salsa

JUST SOME FRIES

$6.00

some ketchup, too

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$8.00

served with maple mustard

MAPLE GLAZED SALMON

$14.00

fresh pan-seared salmon and snow peas finished with ginger infused maple

WINGS

traditional wings have bones, boneless wings are all white meat, vegetarian wings are fried cauliflower florets

6 PIECE WINGS

$10.00

12 PIECE WINGS

$18.00

24 PIECE WINGS

$30.00

SOUP & SALAD

BLACK BEAN CHILI

$4.00+

corn, green chiles, Mexican spices

VT BEER CHEESE SOUP

$5.00+

made with local cheese and local beer; pretzel on side

TOMATO BASIL SOUP

$4.00+

pairs perfectly with a Cheese Frenchee

SANTA FE SHRIMP

$13.00+

corn salsa, tortilla strips, avocado, cheddar, cilantro lime vinaigrette

APPLE PECAN

$8.00+

dried cranberries, Gorgonzola, red onion and maple vinaigrette

GRLLED CHICKEN CAESAR

$12.00+

traditional with homemade dressing

SANDWICHES

PLEASE NOTE THAT SANDWICHES DO NOT COME WITH SIDES. ORDER AN ITEM FROM THE SNAX SECTION OF THE MENU TO ACCOMPANY YOUR SANDWICH.

TOMATO JAM BURGER

$12.00

chargrilled burger with bacon, cheddar, tomato jam, iceberg, tomato, onion, and pickles - SIDE NOT INCLUDED

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$12.00

braised pork smothered with BBQ and cheddar, topped with fried onions - SIDE NOT INCLUDED

CALI CHICK

$12.00

grilled chicken, fresh guac, Swiss, lemon herb aioli, tomato, just one piece of bacon, and iceberg - SIDE NOT INCLUDED

PORTABELLA BURGER

$11.00

vegetarian, panko-breaded deep-fried mushroom cap topped with cheddar, tomato jam, iceberg, tomato, red onion and pickles - SIDE NOT INCLUDED

CHEESE FRENCHEE

$10.00

battered, breaded, and fried grilled cheese sandwich - SIDE NOT INCLUDED

PLAIN BURGER

$12.00

fresh ground beef on a toasted bun with lettuce. tomato, onion and pickle - SIDE NOT INCLUDED

CHEESE BURGER

$12.00

fresh ground beef on a toasted bun with your choice of cheddar, Swiss, or American;lettuce. tomato, onion and pickle - SIDE NOT INCLUDED - SIDE NOT INCLUDED

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$12.00

fresh ground beef on a toasted bun with bacon and your choice of Swiss, Cheddar, or American;lettuce. tomato, onion and pickle - SIDE NOT INCLUDED

STEAK AND CHEESE

$12.00Out of stock

DESSERT

BIG COOKIE

$8.00

a chocolate chip cookie baked in a cast-iron skillet, topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

SKILLET BROWNIE

$8.00

baked in cast iron for crispy edges with a gooey middle, topped with vanilla ice cream

APPLE CRISP

$9.00

Granny Smith apples, dried cranberries, candied pecan crumble; topped with vanilla ice cream and apple cider caramel

VANILLA ICECREAM

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Snacks are the specialty as SNAX! Enjoy a variety of appetizers, small plates and finger foods in half or full portions. There are also soups, salads, sandwiches and dinner entrees. Bartenders pour from a premium well and serve your favorite cocktails, beer and wine.

18 Centerra Parkway, Lebanon, NH 03766

