Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Kolache Shoppe - Heights

961 Reviews

$

1031 Heights Blvd

Houston, TX 77008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

-Sausage, Egg & Cheese-
-Bacon, Egg & Cheese-
-Kiolbassa, Cheese & Jalapeno-

Breakfast Style

-Bacon, Egg & Cheese-

-Bacon, Egg & Cheese-

$3.45

Breakfast Style with bacon, scrambled egg, & American cheese.

-Sausage, Egg & Cheese-

-Sausage, Egg & Cheese-

$3.45

Breakfast Style with scratch-made breakfast sausage, scrambled egg, & American cheese.

-Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeno-

-Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeno-

$3.45

Breakfast Style with scratch-made breakfast sausage, scrambled egg, American cheese & jalapeno.

-Ham & Swiss-

-Ham & Swiss-

$3.45

Breakfast Style with diced ham and Swiss cheese.

-Ranchero, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeno-

$3.45

Vegetarian breakfast style with house-made ranchero salsa, scrambled egg, American cheese & jalapeno.

-Ranchero, Egg & Cheese-

-Ranchero, Egg & Cheese-

$3.45

Vegetarian breakfast style with house-made ranchero salsa, scrambled egg & American cheese.

-Spinach, Egg & Cheese-

-Spinach, Egg & Cheese-

$3.45

Vegetarian breakfast style with house-made spinach filling, scrambled eggs & American cheese.

-Potato, Egg & Cheese-

-Potato, Egg & Cheese-

$3.45

Vegetarian breakfast style with house-made potato filling, scrambled egg & American cheese.

-Brisket, Egg, & Cheddar-

-Brisket, Egg, & Cheddar-

$4.70

Breakfast Style with Pinkerton's brisket, scrambled egg, and cheddar cheese.

-Brisket, Egg, Cheddar & Jalapeno-

-Brisket, Egg, Cheddar & Jalapeno-

$4.70

Breakfast Style with Pinkerton's brisket, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese & jalapeno.

Savory

-Bacon Jalapeno Popper Sausage-

-Bacon Jalapeno Popper Sausage-

$2.10Out of stock

A collaboration with Blood Bros. BBQ! The savory creation combines their spicy bacon jalapeño sausage, made with cream cheese, jalapeños, bacon and cheddar, with our signature sweet kolache dough for a spicy, smoky, sweet and savory experience!

-Small Sausage Plain-

-Small Sausage Plain-

$1.75
-Small Sausage & Cheese-

-Small Sausage & Cheese-

$1.75
-Bacon Plain-

-Bacon Plain-

$1.75
-Bacon & Cheese-

-Bacon & Cheese-

$1.75
-Kiolbassa Plain-

-Kiolbassa Plain-

$3.05

Kiolbassa Polish-Style Sausage

-Kiolbassa & Cheese-

-Kiolbassa & Cheese-

$3.05

Kiolbassa Polish-Style sausage and cheese.

-Kiolbassa, Cheese & Jalapeno-

-Kiolbassa, Cheese & Jalapeno-

$3.05

Kiolbassa Polish-Style jalapeno sausage with cheese.

-Venison & Cheese-

-Venison & Cheese-

$3.05

Prasek's venison & pork sausage with cheese.

-Venison, Cheese, & Jalapeno-

-Venison, Cheese, & Jalapeno-

$3.05

Prasek's venison & pork sausage with cheese & jalapeno.

Sweet

-Chasing the DREAMsicle-

-Chasing the DREAMsicle-

$3.05

Celebrate the Astros playoff run with this sweet-filled special! Cream cheese topped with orange curd from Just Pure Flavors.

-Cranberry & Cream-

-Cranberry & Cream-

$2.95Out of stock

Cream cheese and tart cranberry filling from Just Pure Flavors with a surprising little twist... just the right amount of cracked black pepper!

-Cherry-

-Cherry-

$1.75
-Apple-

-Apple-

$1.75
-Strawberry-

-Strawberry-

$1.75
-Blueberry-

-Blueberry-

$1.75
-Apricot-

-Apricot-

$1.75
-Peach-

-Peach-

$1.75
-Cream Cheese-

-Cream Cheese-

$1.75
-Poppy Seed-

-Poppy Seed-

$1.75
-Nutella-

-Nutella-

$2.40
-Lemon-

-Lemon-

$2.40
-Cinnamon Roll-

-Cinnamon Roll-

$2.75

Coffee Classics

-Drip Coffee-

-Drip Coffee-

$2.75+

Freshly-brewed drip coffee using locally-roasted beans from Boomtown.

-Café Au Lait-

-Café Au Lait-

$3.50

Two parts drip coffee and one part steamed milk.

-Cold Brew Iced Coffee-

-Cold Brew Iced Coffee-

$4.00

House-made cold brew.

-Vietnamese Cold Brew-

-Vietnamese Cold Brew-

$4.50

Uncut cold brew with sweetened condensed milk. Medium sweetness.

-Espresso-

-Espresso-

$3.00

Double shot of espresso.

-Americano-

-Americano-

$3.25

Two shots of espresso served over 10 ounces of hot water.

-Macchiato-

-Macchiato-

$3.75

Two shots of espresso with a dollop (1 oz) of steamed milk.

-Cortado-

-Cortado-

$3.75

Two shots of espresso with 2 ounces of milk steamed to a thinner texture.

-Cappuccino-

-Cappuccino-

$3.75

Two shots of espresso with 4 ounces of milk steamed to a thicker texture.

-Flat White-

-Flat White-

$3.75

Two shots of espresso with 6 ounces of steamed milk.

Lattes

-Latte-

-Latte-

$4.25

Two shots of espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk.

-Vanilla Latte-

$4.75

3 pumps - house made syrups

-Lavender Latte-

-Lavender Latte-

$4.75

Two shots of espresso with steamed milk and our house-made lavender syrup.

-Caramel Latte-

-Caramel Latte-

$4.75

Two shots of espresso with steamed milk and our house-made caramel syrup.

-Mocha Latte-

-Mocha Latte-

$4.75

Two shots of espresso with steamed milk and our house-made mocha syrup.

-Chai Latte-

-Chai Latte-

$4.75

House-made chai concentrate with steamed milk.

-Mixed Flavored Latte-

$4.75

Combine your favorite house syrups!

-Spiced Pumpkin Latte-

-Spiced Pumpkin Latte-

$5.00

Pumpkin purée simmered with fall spices and condensed milk, combined with Boomtown espresso.

Teas and More!

-Hot Chocolate-

$4.00

-Kid's Hot Chocolate-

$3.50

Served in an 8 ounce cup with milk steamed at kid friendly temperature.

-Hot Tea-

$4.00

-Iced Tea-

$3.00

Bottled Beverages

-Milk-

-Milk-

$2.75

Mill-King pint

-Chocolate Milk-

$2.75
-Topo Chico-

-Topo Chico-

$3.00

-Dr. Pepper-

$3.00Out of stock
-Kombucha-

-Kombucha-

$5.00

Blueberry Mojito Kombucha from local Kickin' Kombucha

-Apple Juice-

-Apple Juice-

$2.50
-Orange Juice-

-Orange Juice-

$2.50
-Bottle of Water-

-Bottle of Water-

$1.50

-Slingshot Nitro Cold Brew-

$4.00
-Cuvee Nitro Cold Brew-

-Cuvee Nitro Cold Brew-

$4.00Out of stock

-Simply Lemonade-

$2.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Shirts

Navy

Navy

$15.00
Light Blue #Kolache

Light Blue #Kolache

$15.00Out of stock
Light Blue

Light Blue

$15.00Out of stock
Grey

Grey

$15.00Out of stock
White

White

$15.00Out of stock

Tumblers

White

White

$13.00
Silver

Silver

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

50 years of scratch-made kolaches and locally-roasted coffee!

Website

Location

1031 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77008

Directions

Gallery
Kolache Shoppe image
Kolache Shoppe image
Kolache Shoppe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Studewood Cantine
orange star4.2 • 764
1111 Studewood Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Boomtown Coffee Heights
orange star4.0 • 809
242 W 19th St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Down House
orange starNo Reviews
1801 Yale St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Heights
orange starNo Reviews
449 West 19th St Suite B-100 Houston, TX 77009
View restaurantnext
Chick'nCone - TX-Houston Heights-#02-001
orange starNo Reviews
1919b N Shepherd Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Active Passion
orange star4.9 • 120
803 Usener Street Houston, TX 77009
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Coltivare
orange star4.4 • 3,927
3320 White Oak Drive Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering - 2912 White Oak Dr
orange star4.6 • 3,594
2912 White Oak Dr Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go Heights - 2912 White Oak Dr. - 713-864-8226
orange star4.6 • 3,594
2912 White Oak Dr Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Squable
orange star5.0 • 3,586
632 W 19th St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Voodoo Doughnut - Houston - Washington & Waugh
orange star4.7 • 3,261
3715 Washington Avenue Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Jenni’s Noodle House Heights
orange star4.5 • 2,412
602 E 20th St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Greenspoint
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Rice Military
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
EaDo
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Sixth Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Alief
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Highland Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
West University
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Spring Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston