Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Active Passion
120 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Coffee, Salads & Pastries
Location
803 Usener Street, Suite 100, Houston, TX 77009
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Houston
Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering - 2912 White Oak Dr
4.6 • 3,594
2912 White Oak Dr Houston, TX 77007
View restaurant
Tacos A Go Go Heights - 2912 White Oak Dr. - 713-864-8226
4.6 • 3,594
2912 White Oak Dr Houston, TX 77007
View restaurant
Voodoo Doughnut - Houston - Washington & Waugh
4.7 • 3,261
3715 Washington Avenue Houston, TX 77007
View restaurant