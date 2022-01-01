Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Active Passion

120 Reviews

$

803 Usener Street

Suite 100

Houston, TX 77009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Americano
Drip Coffee

Classics

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

Double shot of single origin espresso

Americano

Americano

$3.25

Double shot of espresso cut with hot or iced water. 12 oz

Macchiato

$3.50

Double shot of espresso with a spoonful of steamed milk foam

Cortado

Cortado

$3.75

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25

Double shot of espresso with 4oz steamed milk foam

Flat White

Flat White

$4.25

Double shot of espresso with 4oz steamed milk (less foam than cappuccino)

Latte

Latte

$4.75

Double shot of espresso with 10oz of steamed milk

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.60

Chai tea with 10oz steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

House made mocha with steamed milk. 8oz or 12oz

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Seasonal blend drip coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50

Cold brewed coffee

Cafe au Lait

Cafe au Lait

$3.75

Two parts drip coffee and one part steamed milk

Red Eye

$4.65

14 oz of drip coffee topped with a double shot of espresso

Steamer

$3.25+

Steamed milk with your choice of flavor

Undertow

$3.50

Doggoccino - Whipped Cream & Milk Bone

Iced Coffee

$4.00

House Specials

Spiced Tie Dye

$6.50

Carrot, Green Apple, Beet, and Lime juice with spiced root syrup and Coconut Milk

Morning Brew

$6.00

Cold Brew and orange juice

Tropical Passion

$6.50

Passion fruit, Butterfly Pea Flower tea, Mint, Coconut Milk

Hibiscus Berry

$5.50

Hibiscus Berry Tea, Lime juice, Cinnamon syrup

Apple Cider

$6.00

Freshly juiced green apples mixed with our house made spiced root syrup and lemon juice

Witch's Brew

$5.00

Xela roasted Ecuadorian iced coffee, house made smoked sage and pear simple syrup shaken and served over ice.

Tea & Cold Drinks

unsweetened organic Matcha

Matcha Latte

$4.75

Organic Rishi Matcha with milk

Matcha Tea

$4.25

Unsweetened organic Matcha tea with hot or iced water

Loose Leaf Tea

$4.25

Organic Rishi Tea

Bao Zhong

$5.00

Loose leaf tea

London Fog

$4.75

Earl grey tea with vanilla and your choice of steamed milk

Topo Chico

$2.50

12oz glass bottle

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Your choice of milk with mocha

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice - Fresh Squeezed

$3.70

8 oz fresh squeezed Orange Juice. No added sugar, no dilution, no preservatives. Med-high pulp.

Kombucha - Wide Eyed

$5.00

Kickin' Kombucha - ginger, lemon, cayenne, ginsing, guarana

Kombucha - Passionate Pineapple

$5.00

Kickin' Kombucha - beet, turmeric, carrot, ginger, lemon

Kombucha - Blueberry Mojito

$5.00

Kickin' Kombucha - blueberry, lime, mint

Breakfast

Overnight oats

$6.00Out of stock

Hot Oats

$5.00

Side of Granola

$1.00

Lunch

Southwest Quinoa Salad

$8.00

Romaine, quinoa blend, roasted corn with green onions, fresh jalapenos, heirloom tomatoes, black beans, shaved red onions, cilantro lime yogurt ranch.

Herb Roasted Chicken

$4.00

Goat Cheese Croissant Sandwich

$10.00

Whipped goat cheese, roasted beets, balsamic reduction, candied walnuts, and arugula.

Lox Everything Bagel

$11.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, dill and shaved shallots.

Prosciutto de Parma Baguette

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, arugula and pistachio pesto.

Miso Kale Salad

$8.00

Morrocan Chicken Salad

$6.50

Moroccan Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Power Green Chicken Pozole

$6.50

Sports Drink

In house made electrolyte beverage perfect for replenishment during and after a workout. Made with real fruit, honey, and pink Himalayan sea salt

Strawberry Electrolyte

$5.00

Pink Grapefruit Electrolytes

$5.00

Snacks

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25
Cranberry Walnut Cookie

Cranberry Walnut Cookie

$3.25

Fruit Bowl

$3.25Out of stock

Banana

$1.00

Orange

$1.00

Apple

$1.00

Side of Granola

$1.00

A mix of almonds, walnuts, cashews, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, oats, weetabix, dried cherries, dried pineapple, coconut oil, maple syrup and vanilla

Snack Pack

$7.00Out of stock

Boiled egg, smoked cheddar, almonds, seed crackers, roasted beet hummus, cherry tomatoes and grapes

Granola Bag

$3.50

Protein Bar - Peanut Butter

$5.00Out of stock

Off The Farm - protein bar. 22g protein

P.B. Chocolate

$5.00

Mango Coconut

$5.00

Banana Walnut

$5.00

Gingerbread

$5.00

Pastry

Plain Bagel

$4.50

Everything Bagel

$4.50
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.65

Ham, Cheese & Jalapeno Croissant

$6.30

Vegan Chocolate Zucchini Muffin

$5.00

Cranberry Scone

$3.50

Blueberry Danish

$4.95

Retail Coffee/Tea

Cleo Retail Beans - 300g single origin

Cleo Retail Beans - 300g single origin

$17.00

Double Wall glass mug

$20.00

1000ml Tea Brew set

$28.00

400ml Tea Brew set

$20.00

Tea Sachet Canister

$12.00

Tea Sachet Canister w/ Sachets

$20.00

Individual Sachets

$1.00

Xela 2nd Ward

$18.00

Xela Ecuador

$21.00
Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$9.50

Rishi Tea - 15 individual tea sachets in retail box

Blueberry Hibiscus

Blueberry Hibiscus

$9.50

Rishi Tea - 15 individual tea sachets in retail box

Merchandise

Pink Tank

$46.80

Turquoise tank

$46.80
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$19.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee, Salads & Pastries

Website

Location

803 Usener Street, Suite 100, Houston, TX 77009

Directions

Gallery
Active Passion image
Active Passion image
Active Passion image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kolache Shoppe - Heights
orange star4.7 • 961
1031 Heights Blvd Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Canary Cafe
orange star4.7 • 259
4928 Fulton St. Ste A Houston, TX 77009
View restaurantnext
Earthcraft Juicery - Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
midtown Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Boomtown Coffee Heights
orange star4.0 • 809
242 W 19th St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Boomtown Coffee Understory
orange star4.3 • 35
800 Capitol Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee - Gray St
orange starNo Reviews
218 Gray Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Coltivare
orange star4.4 • 3,927
3320 White Oak Drive Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering - 2912 White Oak Dr
orange star4.6 • 3,594
2912 White Oak Dr Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go Heights - 2912 White Oak Dr. - 713-864-8226
orange star4.6 • 3,594
2912 White Oak Dr Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Squable
orange star5.0 • 3,586
632 W 19th St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Voodoo Doughnut - Houston - Washington & Waugh
orange star4.7 • 3,261
3715 Washington Avenue Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Jenni’s Noodle House Heights
orange star4.5 • 2,412
602 E 20th St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Greenspoint
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Rice Military
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
EaDo
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Sixth Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Alief
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Highland Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
West University
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Spring Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston