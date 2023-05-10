Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Bella Vita 163 Mulberry Street

review star

No reviews yet

163 Mulberry Street

New York, NY 10013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Dinner Menu

Antipasti

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.00

Lemon Mussels

$16.00

Oreganata Mussels

$17.00

Baked Clams

$19.00

Mozzarella Caprese

$15.00

Carpaccio di Manzo

$17.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$17.00

Bruscheta

$13.00

Mozzarella Prosciutto

$17.00

Hot Antipasto

$25.00

Burrata

$15.00

Pasta Fagioli

$12.00

Stracciatella Soup

$12.00



Salads

House Salad

$11.00

Arugula Salad

$15.00

Ceaser Salad

$13.00

Spinach Salad

$15.00

Bella Vita Salad

$17.00

Seafood Salad

$20.00



Pasta

Papardelle Bolognese

$20.00

Penne alla Vodka

$20.00

Fettucine Alfredo

$20.00

Cheese Ravioli

$20.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

$24.00

Gnocchi Napoletana

$24.00

Gnocchi Pesto and Mussels

$27.00

Homemade Lasagna

$24.00

Sapghetti Primavera

$20.00

Spaghetti Garlic Oil

$15.00

Fettuccine Meatballs

$23.00

Lobster Ravioli

$25.00

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Garganelli Boscaiola

$20.00

Linguini Frutti Di Mare

$36.00

Linguini Vongole

$29.00

Eggplant Parm

$25.00

Spagheti Pomodoro

$15.00

Penne Arrabiata

$20.00



Pizza

Pizza Margherita

$20.00

Pizza Pepperoni

$22.00

Pizza Formaggi

$24.00

Pizza Grandma Parma

$24.00

Pizza Diavola

$24.00

Pizza Bella Vita Parma

$26.00

Pizza Cheese

$20.00



Chicken

Chicken Bella Vita

$26.00

Chicken Florentina

$26.00

Chicken Francese

$26.00

Chicken Scarpariello

$26.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$26.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$26.00

Chicken Sorrentina

$26.00

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Chicken Piccata

$26.00

Chicken Milanese

$26.00

Veal

Veal Bella Vita

$29.00

Veal Florentina

$29.00

Veal Francese

$29.00

Veal Piccata

$29.00

Veal Parmigiana

$29.00

Veal Cacciatore

$29.00

Veal Sorrentina

$29.00

Veal Milanese

$29.00

Veal Scarpariello

$29.00

Veal Marsala

$29.00

Steak/Seafood

Grilled Sirloin

$39.00

Grilled Rib Eye

$41.00

Grilled Salmon

$35.00

Branzino Modena

$35.00

Dinner Specials

1/2 Seafood Lobster

$60.00

Seafood Lobster

$95.00

Assorted Ravioli

$40.00

Papardelle Pesto Shrimp

$35.00

Lamb Chops

$49.00

Seafood risotto

$45.00

Lunch Menu

Antipasti Lunch

Mozzarella Sticks Lunch

$13.95

Fried Calamari Lunch

$14.95

Backed Clams Lunch

$16.00

Caprese Lunch

$14.00

Carpaccio Lunch

$15.00

Eggplant Rollatini Lunch

$14.95

Bruschetta Lunch

$13.00

Burrata Lunch

$15.00



Salads Lunch

House Salad Lunch

$10.95

Arugula Salad Lunch

$14.95

Caesar Salad Lunch

$12.95



Pasta Lunch

Spaghetti Marinara Lunch

$12.95

Spaghetti Garlic oil Lunch

$12.95

Cheese Ravioli Lunch

$14.95

Lasagna Lunch

$14.95

Fettucine Alfredo Lunch

$14.95

Penne Vodka lunch

$14.95

Spaghetti Bolognese Lunch

$14.95

Spaghetti Carbonara Lunch

$14.95

Spaghetti Meatballs Lunch

$14.95

Eggplant Parmesan Lunch

$15.95

Chicken Parmesan Lunch

$16.95

Lobster Ravioli Lunch

$16.95

Chicken Marsala Lunch

$16.95

Chicken Francese Lunch

$16.95

Gnocchi Pesto Lunch

$16.95

Spinach Ravioli Lunch

$16.95

Penne Arrabiata Lunch

$14.95



Desserts

Tiramisu

$12.00

Cannoli

$12.00

Tartufo

$12.00

Coffee

$3.95

Espresso

$3.95

Macato

$4.95

Latte

$5.95

Cappucino

$5.95

Double Espresso

$4.95

Wine by the bottle

Red WIne

Torrebruna Sangiovese

$45.00

Chianti Riserva Tamoiolo

$49.00

Chianti Villa Corti

$45.00

Chianti Classico Riserva Familia Castellani

$59.00

Super Tuscan La Cattura

$55.00

Pinot Noir Monte Degli

$49.00

Montepulciano Cadetto

$55.00

Cabernet Sauvignion La Lecciaia

$69.00

Malbec Grand Selection

$59.00

Merlot Chateau Damase

$59.00

Valpolicella Ripasso Zeni

$59.00

Barolo

$79.00

Amarone Della Valpolicella

$99.00

Brunello di Montalcino

$120.00

White Wine

Sauvignion Blanc Petit

$49.00

Pinot Grigio Castellani

$49.00

Chardonnay Langhe Rocca

$49.00

Riesling Auslese Dr.Hans

$49.00

Rose/Sparkling

Whie Zinfinde;l Stowell

$49.00

Cotes de Provence Mi Mi

$55.00

Moscato d'Asti Villa Jolanda

$55.00

Prosecco Villa Jolanda

$55.00

Wine by the Glass

Red Wine

Merlot

$15.00

Cabernet Sauvignion

$15.00

Pinot Noir

$15.00

Malbec

$15.00

Chianti

$15.00

Montepulciano

$15.00

Red Sangria Glass

$15.00

1/2 Carafe Of Wine

$35.00

Full Carafe Of Wine

$45.00

White Wine

Chardonnay

$15.00

Pinot Grigio

$15.00

Riesling

$15.00

White Sangria Glass

$15.00

1/2 Carafe of Wine

$35.00

Full Carafe of Wine

$45.00

Rose/Sparkling

Cerasuolo

$15.00

White Zinfindel

$15.00

Moscato D'Asti

$16.00

Prosecco

$16.00

Beers

All Beers

Bud Light

$8.00

Budweiser

$8.00

Coors light

$8.00

Blue Moon

$10.00

Samuel Adams

$10.00

Brooklyn Lager

$10.00

IPA

$10.00

Amstel Light

$10.00

Corona

$10.00

Stella

$10.00

Peroni

$10.00

Moretti

$10.00

Heineken

$10.00

Hoegaarden

$10.00

Guinnes

$10.00

Beverages

Soda

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Ginger ale

$3.95

Fanta

$3.95

Lemonade

$4.95

Soda

$3.95

Sparkling Water

$8.00

Still Water

$8.00

Happy Hour

Happy Hours

HH Glass of Wine

$12.00

HH Beer

$7.00

HH Full Carafe

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

163 Mulberry Street, New York, NY 10013

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
