Restaurant header imageView gallery

SUSHIDELIC

review star

No reviews yet

177 Lafayette street

New York, NY 10013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

SUSHIDELIC is a new generation sushi restaurant where you can trip on delicious and cute menus, and enjoy the space between reality and imagination. Step inside the busy street of New York and enter our colorful world. Our iconic staff, the Delic Girl, will guide you to your seat. Get ready to immerse yourself in Tokyo's pop culture scene here at SUSHIDELIC, where you can break free from the mundane and experience a chic, exhilarating, and trippy adventure.

Website

Location

177 Lafayette street, New York, NY 10013

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Maman Soho - Soho
orange starNo Reviews
239 Centre Street New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Ed's Lobster Bar - 155 Grand Street
orange star4.0 • 1,024
155 Grand St New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Soho Thai - 141 Grand Street
orange starNo Reviews
141 Grand Street New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
L’Amore restaurant - 171 Mulberry Street
orange starNo Reviews
171 Mulberry Street New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
La Bella Vita - 163 Mulberry Street
orange starNo Reviews
163 Mulberry Street New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
La Esquina - SoHo
orange star3.8 • 2,928
114 Kenmare St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston