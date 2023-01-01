Restaurant info

SUSHIDELIC is a new generation sushi restaurant where you can trip on delicious and cute menus, and enjoy the space between reality and imagination. Step inside the busy street of New York and enter our colorful world. Our iconic staff, the Delic Girl, will guide you to your seat. Get ready to immerse yourself in Tokyo's pop culture scene here at SUSHIDELIC, where you can break free from the mundane and experience a chic, exhilarating, and trippy adventure.

