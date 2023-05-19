La Gastronomia 123 Bolinas Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We thrive on building lasting relationships within the community. We want our customers to feel the love and passion that we put into our food, following our Italian family's recipes and traditions, pairing everything with the perfect glass of Italian wine, because in Italy we do not count two things: the years passing by and the glasses of wine. Please come visit us as well!
Location
123 Bolinas Road, Fairfax, CA 94930
Gallery