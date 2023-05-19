BG picView gallery

La Gastronomia 123 Bolinas Road

review star

No reviews yet

123 Bolinas Road

Fairfax, CA 94930

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Antipasto

Pane Arabo

$21.00

House made flatbread, Parma prosciutto, mascarpone, lettuce, tomatoes

Tagliere Toscano

$28.00

Daily selection

Polpo Inzimino

$18.00

Baby octopus stewed in tomatoes and fish broth, swiss chard

Mare Caldo

$24.00

P.E.I mussels, Manila claims, Moneterey Bay calamari, shrimp, e.v.o.o. Meyer lemons, Parsley garlic

Burrata

$20.00

Calamari

$22.00

Market salad

$16.00

Pasta e Fagioli

$15.00

tuscan beans soup with homemade taglierini pasta

Pasta

Tordelli

$26.00

tuscan beef filled ravioli, 5-hours braised beef ragu

Gnocchi

$26.00

Mount Shasta mushrooms, brandy cream sauce

Spaghetti Vongole

$25.00

Manila clams, California garlic, peperoncino, e.v.o.o.

Risotto Versilia

$28.00

Manila claims,P.E.I mussels, Monterey calamari, whole shrimps

Secondi

Impepato dell'Impruneta

$30.00

Rossotti Ranch veal stew served with Stone Ground organic polenta

Fiorentina per Due

$78.00

T-bone steak for two, cannellini beans, tuscan kale

Branzino all'isolana

$34.00

Filletto al Pepe Verde

$42.00

fillet mignon with pepper corn sauce, mashed potatoes and veggies

Pollo al Mattone

$26.00

rotisserie chicken served with fingerlin potatoes, grilled vegetables

Livornese

$38.00

local, wild caught halibut, poached in tomatoes sauce with capers, olive, garlic and fresh oregano

Dolci

Crostata di Frutti di Bosco

$9.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Panna Cotta GF

$9.00

Affogato

$10.00

Biscotti con Vinsanto

$13.00

Torta della Nonna

$10.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Amaro

$12.00

Vinsanto

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We thrive on building lasting relationships within the community. We want our customers to feel the love and passion that we put into our food, following our Italian family's recipes and traditions, pairing everything with the perfect glass of Italian wine, because in Italy we do not count two things: the years passing by and the glasses of wine. Please come visit us as well!

Website

Location

123 Bolinas Road, Fairfax, CA 94930

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sorella Caffe
orange star4.6 • 718
107 Bolinas Rd Fairfax, CA 94930
View restaurantnext
Stillwater
orange star4.5 • 31
23 Broadway Blvd Fairfax, CA 94930
View restaurantnext
Good Earth Fairfax
orange star4.5 • 710
720 Center Blvd Fairfax, CA 94930
View restaurantnext
Pizzalina
orange star4.7 • 1,608
914 Sir Francis Drake San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext
The Hub - San Anselmo
orange star4.4 • 135
882 Sir Francis Drake Blvd San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext
Taco Jane's - 21 TAMALPAIS AVENUE
orange starNo Reviews
21 TAMALPAIS AVENUE San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fairfax

Sorella Caffe
orange star4.6 • 718
107 Bolinas Rd Fairfax, CA 94930
View restaurantnext
Good Earth Fairfax
orange star4.5 • 710
720 Center Blvd Fairfax, CA 94930
View restaurantnext
Fradelizio's
orange star4.0 • 222
35 Broadway Blvd Fairfax, CA 94930
View restaurantnext
Stillwater
orange star4.5 • 31
23 Broadway Blvd Fairfax, CA 94930
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fairfax
San Anselmo
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ross
review star
No reviews yet
Greenbrae
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
San Rafael
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Larkspur
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Corte Madera
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
Mill Valley
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Novato
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston