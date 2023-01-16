- Home
Labas Latte & Vino
160 Reviews
$$
25646 S Governors
Monee, IL 60449
Popular Items
Coffees
Hot Chocolate/ Vanilla Chai
Lemonade
Sparkling Water
Tea
Appetizers
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Buffalo chicken, giardiniera, crumbled blue cheese
Burrata Flatbread
Prosciutto, mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts topped w/ burrata
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Chicken, crumbled bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado drizzled w/ ranch dressing
Marghertia Flatbread
Fresh mozzarella topped w/ fresh basil
Caprese Bruschetta
Fresh slices of mozzarella topped with fresh tomatoes and basil
Goat Cheese Bruschetta
Creamy goat cheese topped w/ hazel nuts and drizzled with honey
French Brie Bruschetta
Fresh homemade fig jam, topped w/ sliced brie and apple slices drizzled w/ honey
Smoked Salmon Bruschetta
Fresh homemade basil pesto, topped w/ fresh smoked salmon, capers and red onion
Charcuterie Board
Sopressata, Capicola & Prosciutto meats. Gouda, Blue Cheese & Rokiskio cheese. All served w/ whole grain mustard, homemade fig jam, fresh honey comb, pickles, olives, fruit, chocolate and bread
Humus Board
Fresh homemade sriracha hummus served w/ celery, carrots, cucumber and cherry tomatoes
Fried Calamari
Sauteed Calamari
Oysters
Oysters Rockefeller
Shrimp Cocktail
Pick Two Combos
Filet Slider Combo
Two Filet sliders w/ blue cheese. Served w/ your choice of salad or soup.
Pick Two Caprese
Half caprese panini served w/ your choice of salad or soup
Pick Two Chicken Chipotle Panini
Half chicken chipotle served w/ your choice of salad or soup
Pick Two Grilled Cheese
Half grilled cheese served w/ your choice of salad or soup
Pick Two Soprano
Half soprano served w/ your choice of salad or soup
Pick Two Salad
Choice of salad paired w/ soup
Pick Two Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Half buffalo chicken wrap served w/ your choice of salad or soup
Pick Two Chicken Cheddar Wrap
Half turkey cheddar wrap served w/ your choice of salad or soup
Pick Two Veggie Wrap
Half veggie wrap served w/ your choice of salad or soup
Salads
Caesar Salad
Cobb Salad
Spring greens, tomatoes, egg, bacon, red onion, avocado, blue cheese, ranch dressing
Fall Salad
Greek Salad
Spring greens, tomatoes, chick peas, red onion, cucumber, olives, pepperoncini, feta, Greek vinaigrette
House Salad
Tomato, cucumber, red onion, blue cheese, cranberries and balsamic vinaigrette
Salmon Salad
Spring greens, salmon, artichoke, tomato in a balsamic vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Sandwiches
Black Bean Burger
BLT
Bacon, lettuce & tomato
Caprese Panini
Fresh homemade basil pesto topped w/ fresh mozzarella, & tomato drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade chicken salad served on a croissant or stuffed tomato
Chipotle Chicken Avocado Panini
Chicken drizzled in homemade chipotle sauce topped with avocado and gouda cheese
Grilled Cheese Panini
Sharp cheddar & provolone cheese topped to your liking
Hamburger
Labas Burger
Lobster Roll
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Shrimp Po Boy
Soprano Panini
Capicola, prosciutto, sopressata salami, provolone cheese, giardiniera & fresh pesto
Wraps
Pastas
Kids Meals
Kids 1/2 Grilled Cheese
Provolone and cheddar served w/ chips and a pop
Kids Cheese Flatbread
Marinara sauce w/ mozzarella cheese. Includes kids drink.
Kids Pasta with Butter
Angel hair pasta w/ butter. Includes a drink
Kids Pasta with Marinara
Angel hair pasta w/ marinara sauce. Includes a drink.
Kids Chicken tenders
Homemade chicken tenders w/ fries. Includes a drink.
Add On
Dinner Soup/Salad
Entrees
12oz Ribeye
Bowtie Afredo
Chicken Caprese
Juicy, seasoned grilled chicken breast, topped with fresh mozzarella & basil, then drizzled with balsamic. Served with potato and your choice soup or salad.
Chicken Lemon
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Parmesan
Creamy Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Creamy cajun shrimp sauce served over bow tie pasta. Includes side salad or soup.
Fettuccini With Italian Sauce
Filet
Grilled Shrimp
Jumbo Say Boat Scallops
Maple Glazed Bourbon Salmon
Prime Rib
Seafood Platter
Shrimp Scampi
Fish and Chips
Cake
Gelato
After Dinner Drinks
APPS
ENTREES
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Delicious & Different. Give us a try, you’ll be happy you did!
25646 S Governors, Monee, IL 60449