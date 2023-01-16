Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Labas Latte & Vino

160 Reviews

$$

25646 S Governors

Monee, IL 60449

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lobster Roll
Caprese Bruschetta
Goat Cheese Bruschetta

Coffees

Americano

$3.00

Cappucino

$4.50

Coffee

$3.00

Cortado

$4.50

Espresso

$3.00

Frappe

$4.95

Iced Americano

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Macchiato

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Shot Espresso

$3.00

Drip

$3.00

Hot Chocolate/ Vanilla Chai

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Vanilla Chai

$4.00

Iced Vanilla Chai

$4.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pine Apple

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$3.00

Flat Lemonade

$3.00

Mango Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Sparkling Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

Whole

$3.00

Skim

$3.00

Coconut

$3.00

Chocolate

$3.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Tea

Hot Black Tea

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Hot Mint Tea

$3.00

Hot Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Hot Breakfast Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea Black

$3.00

Iced Tea Green

$3.00

Green Tea Latte

$3.00

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.95

Buffalo chicken, giardiniera, crumbled blue cheese

Burrata Flatbread

Burrata Flatbread

$12.95

Prosciutto, mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts topped w/ burrata

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$11.95

Chicken, crumbled bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado drizzled w/ ranch dressing

Marghertia Flatbread

Marghertia Flatbread

$10.95

Fresh mozzarella topped w/ fresh basil

Caprese Bruschetta

Caprese Bruschetta

$10.95

Fresh slices of mozzarella topped with fresh tomatoes and basil

Goat Cheese Bruschetta

Goat Cheese Bruschetta

$9.95

Creamy goat cheese topped w/ hazel nuts and drizzled with honey

French Brie Bruschetta

French Brie Bruschetta

$9.95

Fresh homemade fig jam, topped w/ sliced brie and apple slices drizzled w/ honey

Smoked Salmon Bruschetta

Smoked Salmon Bruschetta

$10.95

Fresh homemade basil pesto, topped w/ fresh smoked salmon, capers and red onion

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$25.95

Sopressata, Capicola & Prosciutto meats. Gouda, Blue Cheese & Rokiskio cheese. All served w/ whole grain mustard, homemade fig jam, fresh honey comb, pickles, olives, fruit, chocolate and bread

Humus Board

$13.95

Fresh homemade sriracha hummus served w/ celery, carrots, cucumber and cherry tomatoes

Fried Calamari

$14.95

Sauteed Calamari

$14.95

Oysters

$14.95+

Oysters Rockefeller

$17.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95

Pick Two Combos

Filet Slider Combo

Filet Slider Combo

$18.95

Two Filet sliders w/ blue cheese. Served w/ your choice of salad or soup.

Pick Two Caprese

$10.95

Half caprese panini served w/ your choice of salad or soup

Pick Two Chicken Chipotle Panini

$10.95

Half chicken chipotle served w/ your choice of salad or soup

Pick Two Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Half grilled cheese served w/ your choice of salad or soup

Pick Two Soprano

$10.95

Half soprano served w/ your choice of salad or soup

Pick Two Salad

$8.95+

Choice of salad paired w/ soup

Pick Two Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Half buffalo chicken wrap served w/ your choice of salad or soup

Pick Two Chicken Cheddar Wrap

$10.95

Half turkey cheddar wrap served w/ your choice of salad or soup

Pick Two Veggie Wrap

$10.95

Half veggie wrap served w/ your choice of salad or soup

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.95
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Spring greens, tomatoes, egg, bacon, red onion, avocado, blue cheese, ranch dressing

Fall Salad

$13.95
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$15.95

Spring greens, tomatoes, chick peas, red onion, cucumber, olives, pepperoncini, feta, Greek vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$12.95

Tomato, cucumber, red onion, blue cheese, cranberries and balsamic vinaigrette

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$17.95

Spring greens, salmon, artichoke, tomato in a balsamic vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$13.95

Baskets

Buffalo Chicken Wing Basket

Buffalo Chicken Wing Basket

$14.95

Six buffalo wings w/ fries

Fish and Chips

$18.95

Sandwiches

Black Bean Burger

$13.95

BLT

$10.95

Bacon, lettuce & tomato

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$10.95

Fresh homemade basil pesto topped w/ fresh mozzarella, & tomato drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Homemade chicken salad served on a croissant or stuffed tomato

Chipotle Chicken Avocado Panini

Chipotle Chicken Avocado Panini

$12.95

Chicken drizzled in homemade chipotle sauce topped with avocado and gouda cheese

Grilled Cheese Panini

Grilled Cheese Panini

$9.95

Sharp cheddar & provolone cheese topped to your liking

Hamburger

$13.95

Labas Burger

$16.95

Lobster Roll

$19.95

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$18.95

Shrimp Po Boy

$17.95
Soprano Panini

Soprano Panini

$12.95

Capicola, prosciutto, sopressata salami, provolone cheese, giardiniera & fresh pesto

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Bufflalo chicken, letuce, tomato and ranch dressing

Chicken Bacon Cheddar Wrap

Chicken Bacon Cheddar Wrap

$11.95

Turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.

Vegetarian Wrap

Vegetarian Wrap

$9.95

Sriracha hummus, cucumber, carrots, lettuce and tomato.

Pastas

Bowtie Alfredo

$13.95

Creamy Cajun Pasta

$17.95

Fettuccini with Italian Sausage

$16.95

Chicken Parmesan

$18.95

Kids Meals

Kids 1/2 Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Provolone and cheddar served w/ chips and a pop

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$8.95

Marinara sauce w/ mozzarella cheese. Includes kids drink.

Kids Pasta with Butter

$8.95

Angel hair pasta w/ butter. Includes a drink

Kids Pasta with Marinara

$8.95

Angel hair pasta w/ marinara sauce. Includes a drink.

Kids Chicken tenders

$9.95

Homemade chicken tenders w/ fries. Includes a drink.

Add On

Blue Cheese

$2.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.00

Grilled Onions

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Soup

$4.00

Side Garlic Mashed

$3.00

Side pasta salad

$3.00

Side Veggie

$3.00

Bread Basket

$1.00

Extra Board Bread

$1.00

Fries

$3.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Quart Soup

$9.95

Quart Pasta Salad

$15.00

Dinner Bread

$1.00

side ranch

$0.50

Appetizers

Filet Sliders

$20.95

Burrata Flatbread

$12.95

Marghertia Flatbread

$10.95
Caprese Bruschetta

Caprese Bruschetta

$10.95

Fresh slices of mozzarella topped with fresh tomatoes and basil

French Brie Bruschetta

French Brie Bruschetta

$9.95

Fresh homemade fig jam, topped w/ sliced brie and apple slices drizzled w/ honey

Goat Cheese Bruschetta

Goat Cheese Bruschetta

$9.95

Creamy goat cheese topped w/ hazel nuts and drizzled with honey

Smoked Salmon Bruschetta

Smoked Salmon Bruschetta

$10.95

Fresh homemade basil pesto, topped w/ fresh smoked salmon, capers and red onion

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$25.95

Sopressata, Capicola & Prosciutto meats. Gouda, Blue Cheese & Rokiskio cheese. All served w/ whole grain mustard, homemade fig jam, fresh honey comb, pickles, olives, fruit, chocolate and bread

Humus Board

$13.95

Fresh homemade sriracha hummus served w/ celery, carrots, cucumber and cherry tomatoes

Fried Calamari

$14.95

Sauteed Calamari

$14.95

Lemon Butter Scallops Appetizer

$17.95

Oysters

$14.95+

Oysters Rockefeller

$17.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95

Soups

Cup soup

$3.50

Bowl soup

$4.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.95
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Spring greens, tomatoes, egg, bacon, red onion, avocado, blue cheese, ranch dressing

Fall Salad

$14.95
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$15.95

Spring greens, tomatoes, chick peas, red onion, cucumber, olives, pepperoncini, feta, Greek vinaigrette

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$17.95

Spring greens, salmon, artichoke, tomato in a balsamic vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$13.95

Sandwiches

Labas Burger

$16.95

Lobster Roll

$19.95

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$18.95

Shrimp Po Boy

$17.95

Dinner Soup/Salad

Dinner Salad

Dinner Soup

Bread Basket

Fall Salad

Entrees

12oz Ribeye

$34.95

Bowtie Afredo

$16.95
Chicken Caprese

Chicken Caprese

$26.95

Juicy, seasoned grilled chicken breast, topped with fresh mozzarella & basil, then drizzled with balsamic. Served with potato and your choice soup or salad.

Chicken Lemon

$25.95

Chicken Marsala

$25.95

Chicken Parmesan

$25.95
Creamy Cajun Shrimp Pasta

Creamy Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$21.95

Creamy cajun shrimp sauce served over bow tie pasta. Includes side salad or soup.

Fettuccini With Italian Sauce

$19.95

Filet

$47.95

Grilled Shrimp

$21.95

Jumbo Say Boat Scallops

$31.95

Maple Glazed Bourbon Salmon

$30.95

Prime Rib

$36.95+

Seafood Platter

$49.95

Shrimp Scampi

$23.95

Fish and Chips

$22.95

Kids Meals

Kids 1/2 Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Provolone and cheddar served w/ chips and a pop

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$8.95

Marinara sauce w/ mozzarella cheese. Includes kids drink.

Kids Chicken tenders

$9.95

Homemade chicken tenders w/ fries. Includes a drink.

Kids Pasta with Butter

$8.95

Angel hair pasta w/ butter. Includes a drink

Kids Pasta with Marinara

$8.95

Angel hair pasta w/ marinara sauce. Includes a drink.

Add Ons

Blue Cheese

$2.00

Bread Basket

$1.00

Extra Board Bread

$1.00

Grilled Onions

$2.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.00

Side Garlic Mashed

$3.00

Side pasta salad

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Soup

$4.00

Side Veggie

$3.00

sour cream

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Side of Fries

$3.50

Quart Pasta Salad

$11.95

Quart Soup

$9.95

side ranch

$0.50

Cake

Apple Crisp

$5.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Grilled Peach Sunday

$6.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Fried Ice Cream

$4.95

Gelato

Blueberry

$4.00

Brown Sugar Cinnamon

$4.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Lemon Marscapone Gelato

$4.00

Nutella

$4.00

Peppermint

$4.00

Pumpkin cold brew

$3.00

Rasberry Cheesecake

$3.00

Rasberry Chocolate Gelato

$4.00

Salted Caramel Gelato

$4.00

Strawberry

$4.00

Turtle Gelato

$3.00

Vanilla Bean Gelato

$4.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$4.00

After Dinner Drinks

baileys

$7.00

kahlua

$7.00

kahlua and cream

$8.00

Dinner Soup/Salad

Dinner Salad

Dinner Soup

APPS

Beef Carpaccio

$16.95

California Roll

$15.95

Crab Stuffed Muchrooms

$12.95

Scallop Crudo

$17.95

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.95

Fried Calamari

$14.95

Mussels in White Wine w/ Garlic

$17.95

Oysters

$14.95+

Oysters Rockefeller

$17.95

Sauteed Calamari

$12.95

ENTREES

All You Can Eat Crab

$69.95

Baked Rigatoni

$17.95

Chicken in Champagne Cream Sauce

$19.95

Citurs Basil Walleye

$24.95

Ribeye w/ Creamy cajun shrimp

$37.95

Seafood Pasta

$28.95

Tomahawk

$79.95

Baked Stuffed Lobster

$64.95

Pan Seared Halibut

$39.95

Veal Osso Bucco

$29.95

Potato Gnocchi

$24.95

Coq Au Vin

$27.95

BUFFET

Adult

$39.95

Senior

$28.76

Kid

$15.95

Food

Oysters

$20.00

Chicken Wings

$20.00

Chips and Salsa

$20.00

Chips and Guacamole

$20.00

Nachos

$9.95+

Cheese Sticks

$6.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious & Different. Give us a try, you’ll be happy you did!

Location

25646 S Governors, Monee, IL 60449

Directions

Gallery
Labas Latte & Vino image
Labas Latte & Vino image

Similar restaurants in your area

Michaels on the Green
orange starNo Reviews
19110 S. Ridgeland Ave Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
Stacks Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch - Chicago Heights
orange starNo Reviews
222 Dixie Highway Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View restaurantnext
North & Maple - North & Maple Kitchen + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
18401 NORTH CREEK DRIVE Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
EggCetera Cafe - 191st Street
orange star4.5 • 696
10120 191st Street Mokena, IL 60448
View restaurantnext
Rok Island Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
Nugent Street Glenwood, IL 60425
View restaurantnext
The Station Pizzeria - 151 North Glenwood Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
151 North Glenwood Avenue Glenwood, IL 60425
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Monee
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Chicago Heights
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Country Club Hills
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Mokena
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Homewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Tinley Park
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Glenwood
review star
No reviews yet
Manteno
review star
No reviews yet
New Lenox
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston