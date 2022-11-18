Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream

Lake of the Woods Coffee Company

35 Reviews

102 Lake St NE

Warroad, MN 56763

Popular Items

Turkey Bacon Sandwich
Garden Island Salad
Soup of the Day

Breakfast

Bagels

Bagels

$3.00

Your choice of Blueberry, Plain or Everything bagel. Served with cream cheese or peanut butter

Breakfast Cruncher

Breakfast Cruncher

$5.25

Scrambled Eggs, your choice of sausage crumble or bacon, shredded chedder and monterey jack cheese, served in a panini grilled 12" tortilla.

Caramel Roll

$3.50
Chocolate Chip Waffle

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$2.95
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Egg & Bacon Biscuit

$5.95

Egg, Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese & hollandaise sauce. Served on a buttermilk biscuit.

Egg & Sausage Biscuit

Egg & Sausage Biscuit

$5.45

Egg sausage patty, muenster cheese & hollandaise sauce. Served on a buttermilk biscuit

Muffins

Muffins

$3.50

Blueberry - Double Chocolate - Apple Cinnamon

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$3.25

Old fashion rolled oats, milk, cranberries, slivered almonds & raw sugar served chilled in an 8oz bowl.

Sausage Biscuit Bowl

Sausage Biscuit Bowl

$5.25

Buttermilk biscuit, sausage & gravy Served in an 12oz bowl

Lunch

Two Chicken Tenders served with fruit punch juice pouch and your choice of applesauce pouch or bag of chips
BBQ Pulled Pork Toasted Sub

BBQ Pulled Pork Toasted Sub

$11.99

BBQ pulled pork, caramelized onion, LOWC BBQ sauce topped with coleslaw served on a 7" bun. All sandwich/wrap lunch items are served with a pickle spear, your choice of chips and two mini cookies.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.49

Chicken Breast, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese and Ranch Dressing, Served in a 12" tortilla All sandwich/wrap lunch items are served with a pickle spear, your choice of chips and two mini cookies.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken breasts, mixed greens, shredded parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken breasts, lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and caesar dressing in a 12" spinach herb tortilla. All sandwich/wrap lunch items are served with a pickle spear, your choice of chips and two mini cookies.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Creamy chicken salad, cashews, dried cranberries and lettuce on your choice of an cranberry wild rice bread or Focaccia Bun. All sandwich/wrap lunch items are served with a pickle spear, your choice of chips and two mini cookies.

Chicken Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.49

Creamy chicken salad, cashews, dried cranberries and lettuce. Served in a 12" tortilla. All sandwich/wrap lunch items are served with a pickle spear, your choice of BBQ or Sea Salt kettle chips and two mini cookies.

Garden Island Salad

Garden Island Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, mixed salad, served with cabbage, cranberries, sunflower seeds, shredded cheddar and monterey jack cheese served with your choice of honey mustard or ranch dressing.

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$10.99

Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce and Honey Mustard. Served on your choice of an Everything Bagel or Plain Bagel. All sandwich/wrap lunch items are served with a pickle spear, your choice of chips and two mini cookies.

Pizza Sub

Pizza Sub

$11.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone Cheese and Pizza Sauce Served on a Panini Grilled 7" Bun All sandwich/wrap lunch items are served with a pickle spear, your choice of chips and two mini cookies.

Sloppy Joe

$10.99
Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

Soup available Monday - Saturday Monday: Chef Choice Tomato Bisque or Chicken & Dumpling Tuesday: Potato Bacon Wednesday: Chili Thursday: Broccoli Cheese Friday: Chicken Wild Rice Saturday: Chef Choice Size options: 8oz Cup 12oz Bowl Served with crackers

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$10.49

Garlic Pork Carnitas: Soft flour tortilla filled with shredded pork simmered in a garlic lime chipotle sauce, topped with shredded cabbage and drizzled with your choice of chipotle mayo or ranch dressing. Served with two mini cookies

Turkey Bacon Sandwich

Turkey Bacon Sandwich

$11.99

All natural hickory smoked turkey breast, muenster cheese, lettuce and chipotle mayo. Served on cranberry wild rice bread or Focaccia Bun. All sandwich/wrap lunch items are served with a pickle spear, your choice of chips and two mini cookies.

Kids Meal

Chicken Tender Meal

Chicken Tender Meal

$7.49

Two chicken tenders served with fruit punch juice pouch and your choice of applesauce pouch or bag of chips.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

Cheese Quesadilla served with fruit punch juice pouch and your choice of applesauce pouch or bag of chips.

Sides

4 Piece Chicken Tenders

4 Piece Chicken Tenders

$8.49
Applesauce Pouch

Applesauce Pouch

$2.00
BBQ Chips

BBQ Chips

$0.99

1.5oz bag - BBQ Kettle Chips

Cheddar and Sour Cream Chips

Cheddar and Sour Cream Chips

$0.99
Jalapeno Chips

Jalapeno Chips

$0.99
Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$4.50

Two pretzel sticks served with beer cheese

Sea Salt and Vinegar Chips

Sea Salt and Vinegar Chips

$0.99
Sea Salt Chips

Sea Salt Chips

$0.99

Penne Pasta Ranch Salad

$2.95

Dessert

Cake Slices

Cake Slices

$3.50

Lemon Bread with frosting - Chocolate Banana Swirl - Banana Nut - Party Cake - Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

$4.00
Cinnamon Crumble Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Crumble Coffee Cake

$4.00
Cookie Cup

Cookie Cup

$2.99

12 mini chocolate chip cookies

Real Good Cookies

Real Good Cookies

$4.99

Coffee Drinks

16oz Hot Tea

$2.50

Americano

Espresso and hot water

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

Freshly brewed Lake of the Woods Coffee

Cappuccino

Espresso, steamed milk and milk foam

Cold Brew

Flat White

Espresso and steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Spiced Chai

Hot or Iced

Breve

Espresso and steamed half & half

Caramel Machiato

Caramel Machiato

Esspresso, vanilla flavor, steamed milk. Whip + caramel sauce

Latte

Latte

Espresso and steamed milk

Mocha

Mocha

Espresso, Chocolate and Steamed Milk. Whip + chocolate sauce

Turtle Mocha

Turtle Mocha

Espresso, Caramel, Chocolate and steamed milk. Whip + Chocolate and Caramel Sauce

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

Espresso, White Chocolate and Steamed milk. Whip + White Chocolate Sauce

Snowball

Snowball

Blended

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

Strawberry/Mango Smoothie

Frappe

Frappe

Your choice of: Mocha, White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel, Vanilla or Cookies & Cream

Cold Drinks

Bottle Pop/Water/Sweet Tea/Juice

Bottle Pop/Water/Sweet Tea/Juice

Capri Sun Pouch

Capri Sun Pouch

$1.29
Creamy Italian Soda

Creamy Italian Soda

Club Soda, 1/2 & 1/2, choice of syrup, served over ice. Topped with whip

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

Club Soda, choice of syrup Served over ice

Mountain Berry Powerade

Mountain Berry Powerade

$1.89
16oz Red Bull Coolers

16oz Red Bull Coolers

$5.29

Berry Infusion: Strawberry and Raspberry Syrup with regular or sugar-free Red Bull Blue Energizer: Blue Raspberry and Lime Syrup with regular or sugar-free Red Bull Pineapple Vanilla - Pineapple and Vanilla Syrup with regular or sugar-free Red Bull Tropical Dream - Pineapple, Coconut and Mango Syrup with tropical Red Bull

Coffee To Go

96oz Coffee Box Carrier

96oz Coffee Box Carrier

$17.99

Supplied with 12oz cups with lids; creamer, sugar selection and napkins. Brewed fresh coffee featuring our First Light Blend.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open Tuesday - Saturday: 7am - 4pm Sunday: 9am - 3pm Closed Monday Dine in, take out and drive thru available! We welcome you to come in and shop our merchandise area filled with home decor, specialty foods, gourmet baking mixes, mugs, and so much more!

Location

102 Lake St NE, Warroad, MN 56763

Directions

