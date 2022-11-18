- Home
- Lake of the Woods Coffee Company
35 Reviews
102 Lake St NE
Warroad, MN 56763
Breakfast
Bagels
Your choice of Blueberry, Plain or Everything bagel. Served with cream cheese or peanut butter
Breakfast Cruncher
Scrambled Eggs, your choice of sausage crumble or bacon, shredded chedder and monterey jack cheese, served in a panini grilled 12" tortilla.
Caramel Roll
Chocolate Chip Waffle
Cinnamon Roll
Egg & Bacon Biscuit
Egg, Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese & hollandaise sauce. Served on a buttermilk biscuit.
Egg & Sausage Biscuit
Egg sausage patty, muenster cheese & hollandaise sauce. Served on a buttermilk biscuit
Muffins
Blueberry - Double Chocolate - Apple Cinnamon
Overnight Oats
Old fashion rolled oats, milk, cranberries, slivered almonds & raw sugar served chilled in an 8oz bowl.
Sausage Biscuit Bowl
Buttermilk biscuit, sausage & gravy Served in an 12oz bowl
Lunch
BBQ Pulled Pork Toasted Sub
BBQ pulled pork, caramelized onion, LOWC BBQ sauce topped with coleslaw served on a 7" bun. All sandwich/wrap lunch items are served with a pickle spear, your choice of chips and two mini cookies.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chicken Breast, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese and Ranch Dressing, Served in a 12" tortilla All sandwich/wrap lunch items are served with a pickle spear, your choice of chips and two mini cookies.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breasts, mixed greens, shredded parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with caesar dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breasts, lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and caesar dressing in a 12" spinach herb tortilla. All sandwich/wrap lunch items are served with a pickle spear, your choice of chips and two mini cookies.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Creamy chicken salad, cashews, dried cranberries and lettuce on your choice of an cranberry wild rice bread or Focaccia Bun. All sandwich/wrap lunch items are served with a pickle spear, your choice of chips and two mini cookies.
Chicken Salad Wrap
Creamy chicken salad, cashews, dried cranberries and lettuce. Served in a 12" tortilla. All sandwich/wrap lunch items are served with a pickle spear, your choice of BBQ or Sea Salt kettle chips and two mini cookies.
Garden Island Salad
Grilled chicken breast, mixed salad, served with cabbage, cranberries, sunflower seeds, shredded cheddar and monterey jack cheese served with your choice of honey mustard or ranch dressing.
Ham & Swiss Sandwich
Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce and Honey Mustard. Served on your choice of an Everything Bagel or Plain Bagel. All sandwich/wrap lunch items are served with a pickle spear, your choice of chips and two mini cookies.
Pizza Sub
Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone Cheese and Pizza Sauce Served on a Panini Grilled 7" Bun All sandwich/wrap lunch items are served with a pickle spear, your choice of chips and two mini cookies.
Sloppy Joe
Soup of the Day
Soup available Monday - Saturday Monday: Chef Choice Tomato Bisque or Chicken & Dumpling Tuesday: Potato Bacon Wednesday: Chili Thursday: Broccoli Cheese Friday: Chicken Wild Rice Saturday: Chef Choice Size options: 8oz Cup 12oz Bowl Served with crackers
Street Tacos
Garlic Pork Carnitas: Soft flour tortilla filled with shredded pork simmered in a garlic lime chipotle sauce, topped with shredded cabbage and drizzled with your choice of chipotle mayo or ranch dressing. Served with two mini cookies
Turkey Bacon Sandwich
All natural hickory smoked turkey breast, muenster cheese, lettuce and chipotle mayo. Served on cranberry wild rice bread or Focaccia Bun. All sandwich/wrap lunch items are served with a pickle spear, your choice of chips and two mini cookies.
Kids Meal
Sides
Dessert
Coffee Drinks
Hot or Iced
Breve
Espresso and steamed half & half
Caramel Machiato
Esspresso, vanilla flavor, steamed milk. Whip + caramel sauce
Latte
Espresso and steamed milk
Mocha
Espresso, Chocolate and Steamed Milk. Whip + chocolate sauce
Turtle Mocha
Espresso, Caramel, Chocolate and steamed milk. Whip + Chocolate and Caramel Sauce
White Chocolate Mocha
Espresso, White Chocolate and Steamed milk. Whip + White Chocolate Sauce
Snowball
Blended
Cold Drinks
Bottle Pop/Water/Sweet Tea/Juice
Capri Sun Pouch
Creamy Italian Soda
Club Soda, 1/2 & 1/2, choice of syrup, served over ice. Topped with whip
Italian Soda
Club Soda, choice of syrup Served over ice
Mountain Berry Powerade
16oz Red Bull Coolers
Berry Infusion: Strawberry and Raspberry Syrup with regular or sugar-free Red Bull Blue Energizer: Blue Raspberry and Lime Syrup with regular or sugar-free Red Bull Pineapple Vanilla - Pineapple and Vanilla Syrup with regular or sugar-free Red Bull Tropical Dream - Pineapple, Coconut and Mango Syrup with tropical Red Bull
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Open Tuesday - Saturday: 7am - 4pm Sunday: 9am - 3pm Closed Monday Dine in, take out and drive thru available! We welcome you to come in and shop our merchandise area filled with home decor, specialty foods, gourmet baking mixes, mugs, and so much more!
