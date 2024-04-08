Lark Brewing Co.
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Lark Brewing Co., we're not just crafting Beer; we're creating an experience. We can't wait to raise a glass with you and celebrate the opening of Lark Brewing Co. Together, we'll create memories, share stories, and savor exceptional brews.
Location
24205 James Monroe Hwy, Aldie, VA 20105
