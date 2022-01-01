Restaurant header imageView gallery

Legends Coney Express 17821 E 9 Mile Rd.

17821 E 9 Mile Rd.

Eastpointe, MI 48021

Order Again

Popular Items

CORNED BEEF EGGROLL
CORNED BEEF
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

APPETIZERS

BATTERED DIPPED MUSHROOMS

$5.99

CHEESE NACHOS

$4.49

CHEESE STICKS

$6.50

6 PIECE

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.49

5 PIECE

CORNED BEEF EGGROLL

$4.99

JALAPENO POPPERS

$6.99

6 PIECE

NACHOS SUPREME

$9.49

GROUND BEEF, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, JALAPENO, CHEESE

ONION RINGS

$4.99

SHRIMP IN A BASKET

$6.99

21 PIECE

Fish and chips

$10.99

SOUPS & CHILLI

CHICKEN LEMON RICE

$4.00+

PLAIN CHILLI

$4.50+

CHICKEN NOODLE

$4.00+

SALADS

GREEK

$8.99+

ROMAIN LETTUCE, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, ONIONS, BEETS, FETA CHEESE, BLACK OLIVES, PEPPERONCINI

TOSSED

$4.99

ROMAIN LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, CUCUMBER

CHEF SALAD

$9.99

ROMAIN LETTUCE, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, EGG, HAM AND TURKEY, SWISS CHEESE, AMERICAN CHEESE

HAWAIIAN CHICKEN

$11.49

ROMAIN LETTUCE, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, SUNFLOWER SEEDS, PINEAPPLE, GRILLED CHICKEN

TUNA SALAD

$11.49

ROMAIN LETTUCE, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, ONIONS, BEETS, FETA CHEESE, BLACK OLIVES, PEPPERONCINI, TUNA

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.49

ROMAIN LETTUCE, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, EGG, SHREDDED CHEESE

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$11.49

ROMAIN LETTUCE, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, EGG, SHREDDED CHEESE,

SANDWICHES

LEGENDS SLIM JIM

LETTUCE, TOMATO, AMERICAN CHEESE ON A SUB BUN

FISH

LETTUCE, TOMATO, TARTAR SAUCE, SESAME SEED BUN

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO

BLT

BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO

CORNED BEEF

CORNED BEEF ON GRILLED BREAD WITH SWISS CHEESE

REUBEN

CORNED BEEF AND SAUERKRAUT, AND SWISS CHEESE ON GRILLED BREAD

TURKEY BREAST

MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE ON BREAD

GRILLED HAM & CHEESE

MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, HAM AND CHEESE

HOAGIE STEAK

THINLY SLICED STEAK, LETTUCE, TOMATO, GRILLED ONION, SWISS CHEESE ON SUB BUN

CLUB SANDWICH

TRIPPLE DECKER, BACON, TURKEY, SWISS CHEESE, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO

PHILLY STEAK

THINLY SLICED STEAK, GRILLED GREEN PEPPERS, GRILLED ONIONS, SWISS CHEESE ON A SUB BUN

PITAS

TURKEY WRAP

$7.99

MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, WRAPPED IN A PITA

HAM & CHEESE WRAP

$7.99

MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, WRAPPED IN A PITA

YA YA WRAP

$9.99

FRIED CHICKEN, WITH SWISS AND AMERICAN CHEESE, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO WRAPPED IN A PITA

GRILLED CHICKEN PITA

$9.99

GRILLED CHICKEN , WITH SWISS AND AMERICAN CHEESE, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO WRAPPED IN A PITA

VEGETARIAN WRAP

$7.49

LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, AND FETA CHEESE WRAPPED IN A PITA

CORNED BEEF WRAP

$10.49

CORNED BEEF, AND SWISS CHEESE WRAPPED IN A PITA

GYRO

$8.99

TOMATO, ONION WITH TAZIKI SAUCE ON THE SIDE

TUNA PITA

$8.99

BURGERS & MELTS

GROUND ROUND

$4.99

1/4LB BEEF PATTY WITH MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, AND PICKLE

DOUBLE GROUND ROUND

$6.99

2-1/4LB BEEF PATTIES WITH MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, AND PICKLE

DOUBLE BACON BURGER

$8.99

2-1/4LB BEEF PATTIES WITH BACON,MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, AND PICKLE

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$6.49

1/4LB BEEF PATTY WITH MUSHROOM, SWISS, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, AND PICKLE

TURKEY BURGER

$6.99

1/4LB TURKEY PATTY WITH MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, AND PICKLE

VEGGIE BURGER

$6.99

MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, AND PICKLE

CHILI BURGER

$6.99

1/4LB BEEF PATTY WITH CHILI, MUSTARD, AND ONIONS

PATTY MELT

$6.49

1/4LB BEEF PATTY WITH SWISS AMERICAN CHEESE, AND GRILLED ONIONS ON GRILLED RYE BREAD

SUPER MELT

$8.49

1/4LB BEEF PATTY WITH SWISS AMERICAN CHEESE, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND GRILLED ONIONS ON GRILLED RYE BREAD

TUNA MELT

$7.49

TUNA ON GRILLED RYE BREAD WITH SWISS CHEESE

TURKEY MELT

$7.49

GRILLED TURKEY ON GRILLED RYE BREAD WITH SWISS CHEESE

CONEYS

PLAIN HOT DOG

$1.89

PLAIN HOT DOG ON HOT DOG BUN

CONEY ISLAND

$2.69

HOT DOG WITH CHILI, MUSTARD, AND ONIONS ON DOG BUN

CONEY WRAP

$5.49

GROUND BEEF, CHILI, SHREDDED CHEESE ON GRILLED PITA BREAD

LOOSE HAMBURGER

$3.79

GROUND BEEF. CHILI, MUSTARD, AND ONIONS ON HOT DOG BUN

LEGENS SPECIAL

$4.79

HOT DOG WITH GROUND BEEF, CHILI, MUSTARD, AND ONIONS ON HOT DOG BUN

CONEY TACO

$4.99

HOT DOG BUN WITH GROUND BEEF, CHILI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, AND SHREDDED CHEESE

NEW YORK HOT DOG

$3.19

HOT DOG WITH SAUERKRAUT, AND MUSTARD

FISH DOG

$3.99

FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

CHEESE FRIES

$4.49

CHILI FRIES

$4.99

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.49

LEGENDS BACON CHEDDAR FRIES

$6.49

FRIES WITH CHEESE AND BACON

WING DINGS

WING DINGS (6)

$7.49

WING DINGS (8)

$9.49

WING DINGS (12)

$12.49

KIDS MENU

KIDS PLAIN HOT DOG

$4.99

SERVED WITH FRIES AND A DRINK

KIDS CHCKEN STRIPS

$6.49

SERVED WITH FRIES AND A DRINK

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$4.99

SERVED WITH FRIES AND A DRINK

KIDS WING DINGS

$6.49

SERVED WITH FRIES AND A DRINK

KIDS HAMBURGER (1/4 LB)

$6.49

SERVED WITH FRIES AND A DRINK

SIDES

PITA BREAD

$1.75

SIDE OF BACON

$3.50

SIDE OF CHEESE

$1.50

SIDE OF CHILLI

$2.50

SIDE OF DRESSING

SIDE OF FETA

$1.99

SIDE OF GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.99

SIDE OF CORNER BEEF

$7.99

BEVERAGES

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

SMALL DRINK

$1.85

16oz.

MEDIUM DRINK

$2.25

24oz.

LARGE DRINK

$2.65

32oz.

MILK SHAKES

LARGE MILK SHAKE

$5.75

HANDMADE MILKSHAKES VANILLA, CHOCOLATE, STRAWBERRY

SMALL MILK SHAKE

$4.75

HANDMADE MILKSHAKES VANILLA, CHOCOLATE, STRAWBERRY

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$3.49

EGG SANDWICH SERVED WITH MAYO, LETTUCE, AND TOMATO ON YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Legends Coney Express

Location

17821 E 9 Mile Rd., Eastpointe, MI 48021

Directions

