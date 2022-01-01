Restaurant header imageView gallery

Travis Coffee Shop

No reviews yet

23500 Greater Mack Ave

Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich 6 oz Top Sirloin

$7.15

Club Sandwich

$6.45

Fish Sandwich

$3.00

Chicken Sandwich

$4.85

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$2.50

Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

BLT Sandwich

$4.50

Egg Sandwich

$2.05

Ham Sandwich

$4.40

Ham and Egg Sandwich

$4.60

Bacon and Egg Sandwich

$4.60

Hot Dog

$2.00

Coney Island

$2.75

Sausage Sandwich

$4.25

Sausage and Egg Sandwich

$4.95

Tuna Sandwich

$4.05

Saus Egg Muff

$3.95

Egg Salad Sandwich

$3.30

Tuna Melt

$5.30

1 Sausage on a Muffin

$3.40

Western Sandwich

$4.50

Larry Club/Raisin Toast/American

$7.00

Club Sandwich DLX

$8.60

Steak Sandwich DLX

$9.30

Fish Sandwich DLX

$5.15

Chicken Sandwich DLX

$6.00

BLT Sandwich DLX

$5.65

Burgers

Hamburger

$1.55

Cheeseburger

$1.90

DHB

$3.00

DCB

$3.15

DCB BAC

$4.50

Patty Melt

$4.70

1/4 lb. Mushroom Burger

$4.30

Mr. 5x5

$4.00

6 Hamburger Special

$8.00

6 Cheeseburger Special

$9.75

12 CB

$19.50

18 CB

$29.25

24 CB

$39.00

30 CB

$48.75

12 HB

$16.00

18 HB

$24.00

30 HB

$32.00

CB Deluxe

$3.05

HB Deluxe

$2.65

DCB DLX

$5.30

DHB DLX

$5.15

5 x 5 deluxe HB

$6.15

5 x 5 deluxe CB

$6.30

Children’s Menu

Kids Burger & FF

$4.00

Kids Cheeseburger & FF

$4.35

Kids Grilled Cheese & FF

$3.95

Kids Hot Dogs & FF

$3.95

Two Chicken Strips & FF

$3.95

Kids Hot Cakes with Bacon

$3.95

Kids Hot Cakes with Links

$3.95

Kids French Toast with 2 Bacon

$3.95

Kids French Toast with 2 Links

$3.95

Kids One Egg with 2 Bacon

$3.95

Kids One Egg with 2 Links

$3.95

Side Orders

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.50

Chicken Strips

$5.35

Cole Slaw

$1.95

Tossed Salad

$2.55

1/2 Chef Salad

$4.50

Chef Salad

$6.50

1/2 Chili FF

$2.75

Chili FF

$3.25

1/2 Chili Cheese FF

$3.15

Chili Cheese FF

$4.20

1/2 Cottage

$2.25

Cottage

$2.75

1/2 FF

$1.65

FF

$2.15

1/2 Hash

$1.65

Hash

$2.15

1/2 OR

$2.50

OR

$2.95

Fried Clams

$3.30

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.35

Original Wings

$4.95

Boneless Wings

$4.95

Desserts

Ice Cream

$1.70

Ice Cream with Chocolate Syrup

$2.40

Pie

$2.65

Pie a la Mode

$3.30

Soup / Chili

Cup soup

$2.00

Bowl soup

$3.00

Quart Soup

$6.30

Cup Chili

$2.30

Bowl Chili

$3.40

Quart chili to go

$7.00

Breakfast Specials

Special

$5.95

1 Egg Special

$5.60

1 Egg/Half Meat Special

$4.60

Hungryman

$7.75

Super Breakfast

$7.25

Hot Cakes (3)

$3.70

One Hot Cake

$1.00

Hot Cakes and Eggs

$5.00

Hot Cakes w/ Meat

$5.95

Short Stack

$3.15

Short Stack & Eggs

$4.50

Short Stacks w/ Meat

$5.10

Half Order French Toast

$3.15

French Toast

$3.75

French Toast w/ Meat

$5.95

1/2 French w/Meat

$5.10

French Tst and Eggs

$5.00

$3.60

All hours
Sunday6:01 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:01 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:01 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:01 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:01 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:01 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:01 am - 12:00 am
23500 Greater Mack Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080

