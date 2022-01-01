Restaurant header imageView gallery

Villanova Pizzera

review star

No reviews yet

24317 Jefferson Avenue

St. Clair Shores, MI 48080

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Arancini (2 pc)

$12.99

Sicilian Rice Balls stuffed with peas, meat sauce, and mozzarella, breaded and flash fried to perfection. Served with marinara.

Breaded Cauliflower

$9.99

Breaded Cauliflower, served with house ranch or cocktail sauce.

Breaded Fried Ravioli

$11.99

Breaded cheese ravioli served with sugo

Breaded Green Pepper Rings

$9.99

Breaded with graham cracker crumbs and flash fried, served with house cocktail sauce

Calamari

$13.99

Flour dusted and flash fried, served with housemade cocktail sauce

Caprese

$11.99

Fresh mozzarella topped with sliced tomatoes, drizzled with pesto, balsamic, and olive oil

Housemade Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Breaded tenders served with housemade ranch or BBQ sauce

Saus & Pep

$10.99

Rinaldi's Italian Sausage sautéed with peppers and onions.

Roasted Red Peppers & Fontinella

$12.99

Roasted peppers and fontinella cheese served with olives, drizzled with olive oil and balsamic glaze. Served with crostinis

House Meatballs w/ Sugo

$12.99

Salad

Antipasto

$12.99+

Chopped romaine, genoa Salami, prosciutto cotto ham ,Provolone, tomatoes, black olive, pepperoncini, red onion, drizzled with housemade Italian dressing.

Caesar

$10.99+

Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, housemade caesar dressing,

Garden

$10.99+

Chopped romaine, spring mix, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella, red onion, housemade croutons, drizzled with housemade italian dressing

NC Salad

SIDE SALAD

$4.99+

SIDE SALAD (U)

$3.00+

Soup

Italian Wedding

$3.00+

Minestrone

$3.00+

Pizza

"Russo" Nautical Napoli Pizza

$15.99

Housemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella and anchovies

"Trupiano" Palermo Pesto Pizza

$14.99

Pesto sauce topped with Artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, kalamata olive,

Big Ang Pizza

$16.99

Pepperoni, Prosciutto Cotto (ham), bacon, sausage, mozzarella, and housemade pizza sauce

Build Your Own - Square

$9.99

Deep dish square

Cheese Sticks

$9.99

Dennis Delight (Supreme) Pizza

$16.99

Pizza sauce topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, and onion

Geo-Classico Pizza

$14.99

The classic cheese and pepperoni pie

Gracie’s Favorite

$14.99

Marghe"Rita" Pizza

$14.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pizza sauce, and topped with fresh basil

Mel-iterranean (Shrimp) Pizza

$16.99

Olive oil topped with shrimp, artichoke hearts, capers, garlic, arugala, and dusted with parmesan

Paulinas Palomino Pizza

$15.99

Housemade meat and cream sauce, mozzarella, and topped with crumbled meatball

Phillip, the Spicy Sicillian Pizza

$14.99

Light pizza sauce topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella, crumbled blue cheese, and topped with Frank's red hot sauce

Phillipo's Florentine Pizza

$14.99

Olive oil pizza topped with spinach, mozzarella, goat cheese, and garlic

Sfinciuni

$18.95

The Dom (Eggplant Caprese) Pizza

$14.99

Pizza sauce topped with thin sliced breaded egglpant, light mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, and finished off with chopped basil and balsamic glaze

The Jill (Peppadew) Pizza

$14.99

Olive oil topped with peppadew peppers, mozzarella, and goat cheese

The Josie (BBQ Chicken) Pizza

$15.99

Sweet baby ray's bbq topped with mozzarella, red onion, and grilled chicken breast

Entrees

Lemon Breaded Chicken

$18.99

Panko breaded chicken breast drizzled with a lemon oil dressing.

Shrimp Scampi

$21.99

Shrimp marinated with butter, garlic, and house breadcrumb, served on spaghetti

Spidini

$18.99

Our Italian breaded steak rolled and filled with salami, fontinella cheese, tomato, and red onion

Catch of the Day

$24.99

Swordfish steak topped with pesto and sundried tomatoes

(D) Siciliano

(D) Marsala

(D) Piccata

(D) Parmesan

Pasta

BYO Pasta

$15.99

Choice of noodle, sauce, and optional meat

Cheese Ravioli

$17.99

Cheese ravioli served with pomodoro sauce

Fetticine Alfredo

$16.99

The classic alfredo... cream, butter, and parmesean cheese on fetticuine noodles

Gnocchi

$17.99

Potato and spinach gnocci served with palomino or pomodoro

Spaghetti with White Clam Sauce

$22.99

chopped clams in a white wine cream sauce and topped with shrimp and diced tomato

Meat Ravioli

$17.99

Meat ravioli served with palomino sauce

Lasanga

$17.99

Side Pasta

Kid's Menu

Little Bambino Thin Crust

$8.99

KIDS Chicken Tenders and Fries

$8.99

Kiddie Pasta

$8.99

Kid's Spagetti with Meat sauce or Sugo

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.99

Housemade Tiramisu

$7.99

Mini Cannolis

$4.99

2 mini cannolis

Lemoncello

$6.50

Misc

Side Green Beans

$2.99

Side Fries

$3.99

Test

$0.01

Domestic

Blue Moon

$4.75

Bud

$4.75

Bud Lite

$4.75

Coors Light

$4.75

Corona Extra

$4.75

Labatts

$4.75

BlueLight

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.75

Miller High Life

$4.75

Miller Lite

$4.75

Sam Adams Oktoberfest

$4.75

Peroni

$5.50

Moretti

$5.75

Premium/IPAs

Dirty Blonde

$5.75

2 Hearted

$5.75

Dirty Bastard

$5.75

Frankenmuth B69

$5.75

All Day IPA

$5.75

Other

White Claw

$5.50

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$5.50

Blakes Triple berry

$5.50

Bravazzi Limon hard soda

$5.50Out of stock

Clementina Bravazzi hard soda

$5.50

Blake’s Flannel Mouth

$5.50

NA Beer

$4.25

House Wines

House Castle Rock Merlot

$9.00+

House Castle Rock Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Dipinti Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Dipinti Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Protocolo Rose

$8.00+

Villa San G. Chianti Fiasc

$9.00+

Villanova Cabernet

$8.00+

Villanova Chardonnay

$8.00+

Golden Pinot Noir

$10.00+

House Merlot

$10.00+

Sparkling Wines

Centorri Moscato

$9.00+

Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco Ambile

$10.00+

Farive Prosecco Bottle (750 mL)

$46.00

Farive Prosecco Split (187 mL)

$9.00

Aperol/Prosecco Spritz

$13.00

Whites and Rose

Dipinti Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Donna Laura Rosato

$10.00+

Terlan Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Golden Chardonnay

$11.00+

Terlan Chardonnay

$46.00

Surrau Vermintino

$12.00+

Dry,citrus great w/ seafood/fish/garlic oil pasta/

Red Wines

Dama Montepulciano

$11.00+Out of stock

Donnatella Rosso Di Montalcino

$52.00+

E Mezzo Primitivo

$11.00+

Farina Valpolicca Ripasso

$12.00+

Fly By Cabernet

$12.00+

Marco Pontarelli Barbera

$11.00+

Scavino Dolcetto D'Alba

$12.00+

Villa Puccini Chianti

$11.00+

Villa Puccini Toscana

$11.00+

Tascante Ghiaia Nera

$46.00

Calera Pinot Noir

$55.00

Cancello Barolo Riserva

$65.00

Clos de Napa Cabernet

$75.00

Gordon Estate Merlot

$14.00+

Drinks

Aqua Panna

$3.50

Coffee

$3.75

Espresso

$5.50

Double Espresso

$7.49

Iced Tea

$3.75

Juice

$3.75

Pellegrino Water

$3.50

Pop

$2.99

Sicily Blood Orange

$3.50

SP Lemon

$3.50

NC Milk

NC Juice

Root Beer Bottle

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.75

Dessert Drinks

Lucina Lemoncello

$6.75

Donna Antonia Tawny Port

$6.75

Baileys Shot

$5.75
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A family eatery serving up traditional Italian food since the 1960's. Featuring both Detroit Sicilian and Stone fire pizza, as well as many different pastas, entrees and other Italian specialties brought down through the family for over 60 years.

Location

24317 Jefferson Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dragon's Landing - Saint Clair Shores
orange starNo Reviews
24409 Jefferson Ave Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurantnext
Travis Coffee Shop
orange starNo Reviews
23500 Greater Mack Ave Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
Detroit's Finest - St. Clair Shores
orange starNo Reviews
25801 E Jefferson Ave Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurantnext
Pat O'Brien's - 10 Mile Rd
orange star4.1 • 485
22385 E 10 Mile Rd St. Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
El Charro - St Clair Shores
orange star3.9 • 218
24401 Harper Ave St Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
The Continental at Ford House - Continental Dining
orange starNo Reviews
1100 Lake Shore Road Grosse Pointe Shores, MI 48236
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St. Clair Shores

Modern Cone - 28616 Harper Ave
orange star4.7 • 546
28616 Harper Ave St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurantnext
Pat O'Brien's - 10 Mile Rd
orange star4.1 • 485
22385 E 10 Mile Rd St. Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
Corner Kitchen - St. Clair Shores, MI
orange star4.6 • 191
22428 Greater Mack Ave St Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. Clair Shores
Roseville
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Fraser
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Harper Woods
review star
No reviews yet
Clinton Township
review star
No reviews yet
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Mount Clemens
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Grosse Pointe
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston