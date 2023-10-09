Lemonade House Grille
237 South Main Street
Jonesboro, AR 72401

Food
12 and under kids
Appetizers
Green Bean Fries
Served with spicy ranch
Fried Green Tomatoes
Served with ranch
Tower Of Onion Rings
Hand Battered Tower of Dreams served with Spicy Ranch
8 Piece Traditional Wings
Bone In Wings served with ranch and your choice of 5 Sauces
Frickles
Deep Fried Dill Pickles with house made ranch dressing
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara Sauce
Grilled Brussel Sprouts
Grilled and seasoned with Teriyaki Glaze
Main Street Egg Rolls
Southwest Style Egg Roll served with spicy ranch
Spring Rolls
Chef Logan special with a tangy dipping sauce
Pretzel Knots With Pimento Cheese
Soft pretzel knots with tangy pimento cheese
Burgers
Charleston Carolina Burger
Chuck burger patty topped with a pile of smoky pulled pork, provolone cheese, house made slaw, and Carolina BBQ sauce. Amazing!!
The Memphis King
Beef patty with honey peanut butter, thick cut bacon, lettuce and tomato on a King's Hawaiian Bun
The Manhattan
Straight from a New York chop house, this gourmet burger is seasoned chuck with provolone and topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon, more provolone, New York seasonings, and A1 sauce
Main Street Burger
A fresh battered onion ring on a bacon cheeseburger with our homemade fry sauce
Butler Burger
Beef patty topped with crispy thick cut smoked bacon, sautéed onions, mushrooms, jalapenos, melted sharp cheddar and swiss cheese, topped with fresh aioli
Maui Burger
Beef patty with Swiss cheese, pico de gallo, teriyaki sauce, and grilled pineapple
Philly Cheeseburger
Grilled chopped sirloin on top of a beef patty. Provolone cheese, grilled peppers and onions
4 Cheese Mac And Cheese Burger
Bacon cheeseburger smothered with our homemade mac and cheese
Vegas All Nighter
Beef patty with fried egg, cheddar, bacon and tomato, egg comes how you like it.
The Woodshed
Beef patty with grilled jalapenos, cheddar, pepperjack, salsa, hot dog and spicy hot sauce
Dumas Walker
Beef patty with bacon, provolone, BBQ sauce and homemade slaw
Route 66 Burger
Get your kicks with this All American patty with cheddar, ketchup, mustard, raw onions, pickles, lettuce and tomato
California T-Bird
Turkey burger seasoned perfectly with fresh mushrooms, bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese, tomato and mayo.
Mushroom And Swiss
Beef patty with grilled mushrooms, swiss, bacon pieces and mayo
Lemonade House Burger
Beef patty with bacon pieces, sauteed onions, tomato lettuce and cheddar
Dessert
Easy Squeezy Lemon Meringue Pie
Bright, citrusy and refreshing with a buttery crust and a cloud of sweet, fluffy meringue on top.
Funnel Cake Fries
Served with maple syrup and topped with fresh fruit and whipped cream
Mini Bundt Cake
Topped with caramel or chocolate
Banana Pudding Egg Rolls
Campfire Churros
Churro topped with chocolate and a toasted marshmallow
Extras
Flatbreads
Pulled Pork
Slow smoked pulled pork with sweet and spicy BBQ sauce, chopped bacon, fontina cheese, jalapeños, pineapple chunks, and chopped cilantro.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
House made ranch sauce topped with Grilled Chicken, smoky bacon, roma tomatoes, arugula and fresh mozzarella.
Brisket Burnt End
Tangy Carolina BBQ sauce, grilled onions, jalapenos, fontina cheese and fresh mozzarella.
Burnin' Love
Peanut butter base with creamy bananas topped with bacon and a spicy honey glaze.
4 Cheese Margherita
Gouda, Fontina, Parmesan, and Gruyere cheeses, Tomatoes, Garlic, and Basil
Gourmet Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
Gourmet Caesar dressing, fresh Parmesan, homemade croutons with Grilled Chicken
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, fresh bacon, shredded cheddar, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, boiled egg, avocado, mixed greens and homemade croutons.
LHG Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, shredded cheddar, cucumbers, diced tomatoes with homemade croutons
Red, White And Blue Salad
Poppy Seed Dressing, RED strawberries, WHITE Feta cheese, blueberries, Mixed greens, toasted almonds, fresh bacon.
Shrimp Healthy Living Salad
Spinach, diced tomatoes, avocado, toasted almonds, grilled shrimp with fresh lemon vinaigrette
Siesta Key Salad
Poppy Seed dressing over Grilled Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Strawberries, Toasted Almonds with Homemade Croutons
Half Salads
Half Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, fresh bacon, shredded cheddar, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, boiled egg, avocado, mixed greens and homemade croutons.
Half Red, White And Blue Salad
Poppy Seed Dressing, RED strawberries, WHITE Feta cheese, blueberries, Mixed greens, toasted almonds, fresh bacon.
Half Chicken Caesar Salad
Gourmet Caesar dressing, fresh Parmesan, homemade croutons with Grilled Chicken
Half Siesta Key Salad
Poppy Seed dressing over Grilled Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Strawberries, Toasted Almonds with Homemade Croutons
Half Shrimp Healthy Living Salad
Half LHG Garden Salad
Mixed greens topped with shredded carrots, cucumbers, shredded cheddar, diced tomato and homemade croutons with ranch dressing
Hot Dogs
Classic Dog
All beef hot dog served on a fresh grilled bun
Memphis Dog
All beef hot dog piled high with pulled pork, Lemonade House slaw, bacon pieces and bbq sauce
Austin Texas Dog
All beef hot dog with melted cheddar, jalapenos, chopped onions, bacon pieces, and a drizzle of medium hot sauce
Bronx Bomber
All beef dog topped with grilled sauerkraut, caramelized onions, and spicy mustard
Maui dog
All beef hot dog with grilled pineapple, pico de gallo, and teriyaki sauce
Mains
Coconut Shrimp
9 Coconut shrimp served with a sweet dipping sauce, endless fries and creamy LHG slaw.
Kickin Shrimp And Fries
11 Sweet and Spicy Shrimp, deep fried and served with endless fries and our LHG slaw
Chicken Tenders And Fries
Your choice of 3 or 5 tenders served with fries or homemade chips
Chicken Satay
Grilled Chicken skewers served on a bed of grilled brussel sprouts, drizzled with sweet teriyaki glaze.
Brown Sugar Pork Chop
Perfectly seasoned and marinated in brown sugar, served with 2 sides.
8 Ounce Sirloin
Tender sirloin served with your choice of 2 sides
Sides
Tacos
Maui Tacos
Two grilled flour shell tacos with teriyaki, grilled chicken, mango and pi de gallo
Bourbon Tacos
Two grilled flour shell tacos with grilled chicken, homemade slaw and bbq marinade
Chicken Caesar Tacos
Two grilled flour shell tacos stuffed with grilled chicken, gourmet Caesar dressing, Romaine lettuce, and shaved Parmesan
Gulf Coast Tacos
Two grilled flour shell tacos with grilled shrimp and chicken, fresh avocado, and cilantro lime sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Tacos
Two grilled flour shell taco shells with grilled chicken, smoky bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch
Philly Steak Tacos
Two grilled flour shell tacos with grilled sirloin, melted cheddar, Roma tomatoes, grilled onions and peppers with spicy mayo.
Charleston Carolina Tacos
Two grilled flour shell tacos with slow smoked pulled pork, tangy slaw and Carolina mustard BBQ Sauce. AMAZING!
Fajita Tacos
Two grilled flour shell tacos with grilled chicken, fajita peppers, onions, fajita seasonings, spicy mayo, lettuce and tomato
Main Street Taco
Two grilled flour shell tacos with seasoned pork belly, sweet and spicy slaw
Trash Can Fries
Original Trash Can
Fries with pulled pork, aioli, parsley and butter
Big Papi Fries
Fries topped with sirloin, bell peppers, grilled onions, grilled tomatoes, cheddar and jalapenos and spicy mayo
Big Loaded Fries
Fries loaded with bacon, cheddar and house made ranch
Big Barnyard Fries
Fries topped with chicken breast, bacon, cheddar, bbq sauce and house made ranch
Beale Street Fries
Fries topped with pork, creamy slaw and bbq sauce
Wraps and Grinders
Chicken Philly Grinder
Grilled hoagie loaded with grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, grilled peppers, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo
Nashville Hot
A popular Nashville area staple. Breaded and fried chicken breast sandwich coated with spicy sauce, and bunch of pickles, lettuce and mayo on Texas toast
Steak And Potato Wrap
A grilled flour shell stuffed with seasoned sirloin, pile of fries, grilled onions and mushrooms, cheddar cheese. Side of spicy ranch for dipping
Chicken Caesar Wrap
A grilled flour shell stuffed with grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, and caesar dressing
Fiesta Wrap
A grilled shell stuffed with grilled chicken breast, fiesta pico de gallo, shredded cheddar, and fiesta smoky ranch
Sirloin Chipotle Wrap
A grilled flour shell stuffed with seasoned sirloin, tomatoes, jalapenos and chipotle sauce
Philly Cheesesteak Grinder
This Philadelphia favorite is grilled hoagie loaded with seasoned sirloin, grilled bell peppers and onions and provolone
Avocado BLT
Toasted Texas toast holds fresh sliced avocado, five strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Chicken Fajita Grinder
Hoagie roll loaded with grilled chicken breast, cheddar, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, lettuce, tomato and spicy mayo
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled flour shell stuffed with grilled chicken breast, fresh cooked bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch
NA Beverages
Drinks
Easy Squeezy Lemonades
Apple Breeze Lemonade
Blackberry Lemonade
Blackberry Pomegranate Lemonade
Blue Hawaii Lemonade
Cherry Bomb Lemonade
Cherry Lemon Limeade
Fresh Strawberry Lemonade
Fuzzy Peach Lemonade
Granny Smith Apple Lemonade
Gummy Bear Lemonade
Huckleberry Lemonade
Main Street Lemonade
Mango Lemonade
Mango Tango Lemonade
McIntosh Apple Lemonade
Michigan Blueberry Lemonade
Mixed Berry Lemonade
Old Fashioned Lemonade
Peach Berry Lemonade
Pink Pineapple Lemonade
Prickly Pear Lemonade
Red Raspberry Lemonade
Skittles Lemonade
Southern Pink Lemonade
Strawberry Sunset Lemonade
Sweet Pomegranate Lemonade
Tart Cranberry Lemonade
Wild Grape Lemonade
Sugar Free Old Fashioned Lemonade
Sugar Free Peach Lemonade
Sugar Free Pineapple Lemonade
Sugar Free Raspberry Lemonade
Sugar Free Strawberry Lemonade
By The Gallon Lemonade
Kids Lemonade
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Our mission is to provide the experience of great food and drinks to our community. Good friends, good food and good times.
237 South Main Street, Jonesboro, AR 72401