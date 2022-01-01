Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lizzy's Food Truck

2753 Buchanan Trail W

Antrim Township, PA 17225

Order Again

Food

1/4 lb Burger and Fries

$11.75

1/2 lb Burger and Fries

$14.25

Pork BBQ with Fries

$12.00

Fries

$4.25

Chili

$6.00

Cheese Fry

$5.25Out of stock

Crab Claw Burger and Fries

$15.75Out of stock

Crabby Fries

$9.50Out of stock

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Cheese Steak w fries

$15.00Out of stock

Hot Dog W Fries

$9.50Out of stock

Chicken Cheddar Sandwich W Fries

$11.75Out of stock

Chili Cheese Fry

$7.25

Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Mtn.Dew

$1.50

Ice Cream

Vanilla

$3.95+

Chocolate

$3.95+

Cappuccino Crunch

$3.95+

Mint Chip

$3.95+

Pb twist

$3.95+

Cookies N Cream

$3.95+

Cotton Candy

$3.95+Out of stock

Double Dunker

$3.95+Out of stock

Slushee

$5.00Out of stock

Breast Cancer Delight Donation

$4.50

Breast Cancer Donation

$5 donation Thank You for your support

$5.00

$1 donation Thank You for your support

$1.00

.25 donation Thank You for your support

$0.25

.10 donation Thank You for your support

$0.10

.01 donation Thank You for your support

$0.01
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Our classic burgers and fresh cut fries that you've come to love from our restaurant now on our truck

Location

2753 Buchanan Trail W, Antrim Township, PA 17225

Directions

Lizzy's Food Truck image
Lizzy's Food Truck image
Lizzy's Food Truck image

