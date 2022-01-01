Lizzy's Food Truck
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Our classic burgers and fresh cut fries that you've come to love from our restaurant now on our truck
Location
2753 Buchanan Trail W, Antrim Township, PA 17225
