Greencastle restaurants you'll love

Greencastle restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Greencastle

Must-try Greencastle restaurants

Lizzy's Restaurant image

 

Lizzy's Restaurant

2753 Buchanan Trail W, Greencastle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 LB. Burger$9.00
2 1/4 Pound 100% fresh not frozen all Beef Patties on a Toasted Brioche or Pretzel Roll with your choice of over 20 different customizable toppings.
1/4Lb. Burger$6.50
Our 1/4 Pound Burger Seasoned with our Special Lizzy's Burger Seasoning on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Make it your own with any combination of our available toppings.
Chicken Strip Basket$8.25
An order of chicken strips with fresh cut fries.
More about Lizzy's Restaurant
Lizzy's Food Truck image

 

Lizzy's Food Truck

2753 Buchanan Trail W, Antrim Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Claw Burger and Fries$14.00
Coke$1.50
Crabby Fries$8.75
More about Lizzy's Food Truck
Restaurant banner

 

4 Fields Concessions

12315 grant shook Rd., Greencastle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about 4 Fields Concessions

