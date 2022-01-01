Greencastle restaurants you'll love
Must-try Greencastle restaurants
More about Lizzy's Restaurant
Lizzy's Restaurant
2753 Buchanan Trail W, Greencastle
|Popular items
|1/2 LB. Burger
|$9.00
2 1/4 Pound 100% fresh not frozen all Beef Patties on a Toasted Brioche or Pretzel Roll with your choice of over 20 different customizable toppings.
|1/4Lb. Burger
|$6.50
Our 1/4 Pound Burger Seasoned with our Special Lizzy's Burger Seasoning on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Make it your own with any combination of our available toppings.
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$8.25
An order of chicken strips with fresh cut fries.
More about Lizzy's Food Truck
Lizzy's Food Truck
2753 Buchanan Trail W, Antrim Township
|Popular items
|Crab Claw Burger and Fries
|$14.00
|Coke
|$1.50
|Crabby Fries
|$8.75