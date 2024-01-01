Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken cheesesteaks in Greencastle

Greencastle restaurants
Greencastle restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks

Lizzy's Restaurant image

 

Lizzy's Restaurant and Ice Cream

2753 Buchanan Trail W, Greencastle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
12" Chicken Cheesesteak$13.00
Shaved Chicken, with your Choice of Griddled Mushrooms, Onions and Peppers, Served on a Hoagie Roll.
Chipotle Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap SPECIAL$13.00
Our chicken cheese steak with pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole on your choice of wrap and choice of grilled onions, mushrooms, and peppers. Comes with fresh cut fries.
BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak Sub SPECIAL$10.50
A 6" chicken cheese steak with our house made BBQ, provolone cheese, grilled onions and peppers. Comes with Fresh Cut Fries.
Restaurant banner

 

B-Sides -

104 East Baltimore Street, Greencastle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Cheese Steak$12.00
Wood oven roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, provolone, mayo
