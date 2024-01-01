Chicken cheesesteaks in Greencastle
Greencastle restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks
Lizzy's Restaurant and Ice Cream
2753 Buchanan Trail W, Greencastle
|12" Chicken Cheesesteak
|$13.00
Shaved Chicken, with your Choice of Griddled Mushrooms, Onions and Peppers, Served on a Hoagie Roll.
|Chipotle Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap SPECIAL
|$13.00
Our chicken cheese steak with pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole on your choice of wrap and choice of grilled onions, mushrooms, and peppers. Comes with fresh cut fries.
|BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak Sub SPECIAL
|$10.50
A 6" chicken cheese steak with our house made BBQ, provolone cheese, grilled onions and peppers. Comes with Fresh Cut Fries.