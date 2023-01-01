Pretzels in Greencastle
Lizzy's Restaurant and Ice Cream
2753 Buchanan Trail W, Greencastle
|Porky Pretzel SPECIAL
|$16.25
Our house made pork, liquid gold BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, ham, bacon on pretzel roll. Comes with fresh cuts
|Turkey Bacon Pretzel Melt SPECIAL
|$15.50
Hot turkey with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles on a pretzel roll. Comes with your choice of side.
|Sloppy Pretzel Pub Sandwich
|$14.65
Our in house sloppy Joe topped with grilled onions and our homemade beer cheese sauce on a toasted pretzel roll. Comes with freshcuts.