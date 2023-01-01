Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Greencastle

Go
Greencastle restaurants
Toast

Greencastle restaurants that serve pretzels

Lizzy's Restaurant image

 

Lizzy's Restaurant and Ice Cream

2753 Buchanan Trail W, Greencastle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Porky Pretzel SPECIAL$16.25
Our house made pork, liquid gold BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, ham, bacon on pretzel roll. Comes with fresh cuts
Turkey Bacon Pretzel Melt SPECIAL$15.50
Hot turkey with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles on a pretzel roll. Comes with your choice of side.
Sloppy Pretzel Pub Sandwich$14.65
Our in house sloppy Joe topped with grilled onions and our homemade beer cheese sauce on a toasted pretzel roll. Comes with freshcuts.
More about Lizzy's Restaurant and Ice Cream
Restaurant banner

 

B-Sides -

104 East Baltimore Street, Greencastle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Warm Pretzels$10.00
Blue Devil Blonde Beer Cheese
More about B-Sides -

Browse other tasty dishes in Greencastle

Chicken Wraps

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Greencastle to explore

Frederick

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Martinsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1271 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1311 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (980 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1787 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (358 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston