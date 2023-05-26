Dessert & Ice Cream
Food Trucks
Loló Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Loló is a family-owned restaurant that offers non-traditional and uniquely inspired Mexican food, utilizing local ingredients. Through the use of color, music and great food, coupled with the vision of one of Mexico’s most creative designers, Loló invites people to experience Mexican culture and cuisine, reimagined.
Location
974 Valencia St., San Francisco, CA 94110
Gallery