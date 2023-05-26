Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Food Trucks

Loló Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

974 Valencia St.

San Francisco, CA 94110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Drinks

Paloma

$12.00

Chela

$4.00

Chiqui

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Loló is a family-owned restaurant that offers non-traditional and uniquely inspired Mexican food, utilizing local ingredients. Through the use of color, music and great food, coupled with the vision of one of Mexico’s most creative designers, Loló invites people to experience Mexican culture and cuisine, reimagined.

Website

Location

974 Valencia St., San Francisco, CA 94110

Directions

Gallery
Loló Restaurant image
Loló Restaurant image
Loló Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Good Good Culture Club
orange starNo Reviews
3560 18th Street SF, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
The Morris
orange star5.0 • 7,608
2501 Mariposa St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
L'Ardoise Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,785
151 Noe Street San Francisco, CA 94114
View restaurantnext
RT Rotisserie - Hayes Valley
orange star4.8 • 2,801
101 Oak Street San Francisco, CA 94102
View restaurantnext
RT Rotisserie - NoPa
orange star4.3 • 198
302 Broderick street San Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurantnext
Nopa
orange star4.3 • 9,241
560 Divisadero St. San Francisco, CA 94117
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Rintaro
orange star4.9 • 15,092
82 14th St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Kitava
orange star4.8 • 13,434
2011 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Tartine Bakery
orange star4.1 • 10,002
600 Guerrero St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
The Morris
orange star5.0 • 7,608
2501 Mariposa St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
West of Pecos
orange star4.4 • 2,977
550 Valencia St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Boogaloos
orange star4.2 • 1,867
3296 22nd St. San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Mission Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
NoPa
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Hayes Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lower Pacific Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Duboce Triangle
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Union Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Bernal Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Outer Sunset
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
SoMa
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston