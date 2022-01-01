Los Churrascos imageView gallery
Latin American

Los Churrascos

review star

No reviews yet

2500 Murfreesboro Pike #107

Nashville, TN 37217

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Pico De Gallo

$2.99

Guacamole Dip

$4.99

Cheese Dip

$4.99

Bean Dip

$5.99

Nachos Fajita (Chicken)

$12.99

Nachos Fajita (Steak)

$13.99

Nachos Supremo

$12.99

Chicken Wings

$11.50

Nachos Supremos Mixtos

$16.99

A LA Carte

Beans

$2.99

Mixta mixta

$8.99

Rice & Beans

$4.25

Chile Relleno (Beef)

$4.25

Chile Relleno (Chicken)

$4.25

Chuchito (Chicken)

$3.50

Tostada salpicon

$4.50

Doblada (Chicken)

$3.50

Shuco Mixto

$9.50

French Fries

$3.25

Mixtas

$5.99

Mixtas (Steak)

$7.50

Quesadilla (Grilled Chicken)

$4.50

Quesadilla (Shredded Chicken)

$3.99

Quesadilla (Steak)

$6.25

Shucos

$7.50

Shucos (Steak)

$8.50

Soft Taco (Grilled Chicken)

$3.25

Soft Taco (Shredded Chicken)

$2.99

Soft Taco (Steak)

$3.50

Tostada (Beans)

$2.50

Tostada (Carne)

$2.99

Tostada (Chaomin)

$2.99

Tostada (Guacamole)

$2.50

Tamal

$4.50

Enchilada guatemalteca

$4.50

Steak Fajitas

Parrilla Chapina

$59.99

Churrascon

$24.50

Churrasco

$19.50

Churrasco Express

$14.50

Fajitas De Pollo

$15.99

Bistec Encebollado

$14.50

Tacos Al Carbon (Chicken)

$11.99

Tacos Al Carbon (Steak)

$12.99

Costillas De Res

$16.50

Fajitas De Carne

$16.99

Fajitas Mixtas

$19.99

Carne Asada

$18.99

Carne Asada con Camarones

$24.99

Chicken

Pollo Enquesado

$12.99

Milanesa De Pollo

$14.99

Pollo Frito

$14.99

Pollo A La Parrilla

$14.99

Pollo Con Tajada

$14.50

Polio end crema

$14.50

Specials

Burrito Churrasco (Chicken)

$12.99

Burrito Churrasco (Steak)

$13.99

Burrito Fritos (Chicken)

$11.99

Burrito Fritos (Steak)

$13.99

Chuleta De Puerco

$15.99

Carne Adovada

$17.99

Burrito Supremo (Chicken)

$11.99

Burrito Supremo (Beef)

$11.99

Chaomin

$13.99

Quesadilla Fajita (Chicken)

$13.99

Quesadilla Fajita (Steak)

$14.99

Tacos Dorados

$11.99

Enchiladas Supremas

$10.99

Chiles Rellenos (Chicken)

$15.99

Chiles Rellenos (Beef)

$15.99

Chimichanga

$9.99

Chimichanga (Chicken)

$11.99

Chimichanga (Steak)

$12.99

Atol Chico

$3.50

Atol Med.

$4.99

Atol Grande

$9.99

Chomin Mixto

$15.99

Hamburguesa Churrasco

$15.99

Atol plátano grande

$7.99

Atol plátano mediano

$3.99

Fish & Shrimp

Camarones A La Plancha

$15.99

Camarones A La Diabla

$15.99

Camarones Empanizados

$15.99

Mojarra Frita

$17.99

Tacos De Pescado

$15.99

Orden Camarones (6)

$5.99

Orden Camarones (12)

$10.99

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$15.99

Soup Salad & More

Caldo De Gallina

$16.99

Pepian

$21.99

Garnachas

$11.99

Churrasquito

$11.99

Pan Con Chile Relleno

$11.99

Chicken Taco Salad

$11.99

Fajita Taco Salad (Chicken)

$10.99

Fajita Taco Salad (Steak)

$11.99

Chicken Fajita Salad

$10.50

Caldo De Res

$17.99

Caldo de pata

$21.99

Caldo de marisco

$22.99

Kack ik

$21.99

Hilachas

$18.99

venta De Dulces

Fried Ice Cream

$2.99

Ice Cream

$2.50

Chocobananos

$1.50

Rellenitos

$3.25

Platanos Fritos

$3.25

Tamalitos de elote

$3.25

Chips

$3.50

Paleta Payaso

$1.50

Venta De Dulces

$0.25

Pan

$5.00

Piazza

$1.25

Galletas Diana picnic

$3.50

Diana alboroto

$3.50

Sides

Torttilas

$1.00

Macaroni

$2.99

Jalapenos Toreados

$2.75

Papa Horneada

$2.99

Elote

$1.00

Cebolla Cambray

$2.75

Aguacate

$1.99

Chorizo

$2.75

Queso Fresco

$1.99

Pedaso De Churrasco

$9.50

Piece Of Carne Asada

$7.50

Adovada

$6.50

Huevo

$1.00

Guacamole

$1.99

Queso Dip

$1.99

Crema

$0.99

Children Menu

Kids Quesadilla (Chicken)

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla (Meat)

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Tender

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

Lunch

Lunch Fajitas (Chicken)

$11.99

Lunch Fajitas (Steak)

$12.99

Lunch Pollo Enquesado

$11.99

Lunch Nachos Supremos

$9.99

Lunch Chimichanga

$9.99

Lunch Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Lunch Pan Con Pollo Parrila

$11.99

Lunch Enchiladas

$7.99

Lunch Taco Salad

$8.99

Lunch Burrito Supremo

$9.99

Lunch Huevos Revueltos

$10.99

Lunch Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Beverages

Kinds Drink

$2.75

Soft Drinks

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.99

Atol Elote Chico

$3.50Out of stock

Imposted Domestic Beers

$4.50

Flavor Water

$3.99

Coca Cola

$3.50

Jarritos

$2.99

Micheladas

$9.99

Famosa grande

$8.99Out of stock

Atol De Elote Grande

$9.99Out of stock

Red bull

$4.99

Cafe

$2.99

Michelada Mneral

$8.50

Agua botella

$1.99

Refil

$1.00

Famosa Grande

$8.99

Dianas

Galletas diana

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2500 Murfreesboro Pike #107, Nashville, TN 37217

Directions

Gallery
Los Churrascos image

Similar restaurants in your area

Riddim N Spice
orange star4.8 • 633
2116 Meharry Blvd Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston