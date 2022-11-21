  • Home
A map showing the location of Los Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant #2 Lake Toxaway 9 Toxaway Falls Dr

Los Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant #2 Lake Toxaway 9 Toxaway Falls Dr

No reviews yet

9 Toxaway Falls Dr

Lake Toxaway, NC 28747

Order Again

Popular Items

Nachos Supreme
Mexican Tacos
Soft Tacos

Dips and Appetizers

Wings

$8.00+

Cheese Dip

$5.00+

Chicken Flautas

$12.00

Four rolled up tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken and deep fried. Topped with sour cream and Pico de Gallo

Chori Queso

$5.00+

Traditional Mexican cheese dip with Mexican chorizo

Guacamole

$5.00+

Spinach Dip

$8.00

Pan sauteed spinach served with Mexican cheese dip

Taquitos de Camaron

$14.00

Deep fried, 10 inch rolled up taco stuffed with shrimp and cheese. Topped with Pico de Gallo and served with cheese dip

Extra Bag of Chips

$2.00

LG Salsa

$6.00

Sm Salsa

$3.50

LG Pico

$6.00

Sm Pico

$3.50

Burritos

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$9.00

Topped with Cheese Dip

Burrito Options

10 inch flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, cheese and choice of meat. Topped with red salsa and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans, lettuce, Pico de Gallo and sour cream

Burrito Vaquero

$17.00

12 inch flour tortilla filled with chicken, steak, shrimp and grilled onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip and sour cream

Chimichangas

Chimichanga

10 inch flour tortilla burrito, deep fried and stuffed with your choice of meat, grilled bell peppers & onions. Topped with cheese dip and red salsa. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and Pico de Gallo

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Carnitas

$14.00

Threee corn tortillas stuffed with pulled pork. Topped with cheese dip and served with beans and rice

Enchiladas Supremas

$12.00

One beef,one cheese. one bean and one chicken enchilada. Topped with melted cheeses, red salsa, tomato, lettuce

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.00

Threee corn enchiladas stuffed with chicken, topped with green salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans

Fajita Options

Fajita Del Mar

$20.00

Tilapia, Scallops, and Shrimp

Fajita Hawaiian

$18.00

Chicken, Chorizo and Pineapple

Fajita Vaquero

$20.00

Steak, Shrimp and Chicken

Fajitas

Served with grilled tomatoes, onions, red and green bell peppers, mushrooms. Includes rice and beans, tortillas, guqcamole, Pico de Gallo and sour cream

Fajitas for Two

$30.00

Steak, Shrimp and Chicken, Pork and Chorizo

Los Vaqueros Specialties

Arroz con Pollo

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast strips. Served with Mexican rice and topped with cheese dip

Burritos Verde

$14.00

Two burritos stuffed with pork carnitas. Topped with cheese dip and home-made salse verde. Served with rice and Pico de Gallo

Carne Asada Supreme

$22.00

Thin sliced steak marinated and grilled, shrimp and chorizo. Served with rice, beans, avocado, Pico de Gallo, cactus chambray, onions and tortillas

Carne Asada

$17.00

Thin sliced steak marinated and grilled. Served with rice, beans, avocado, Pico de Gallo, cactus chambray, onions and tortillas

Carnitas

$14.00

Slow cooked and deep fried pulled pork served with rice, beans and Pico de Gallo

Cazuelon

$16.00

Grilled chicken and steak topped with chorizo, grilled onions and Picode Gallo. Served with beans and rice

Chicken Milanesa

$14.00

Marinated chicken breast, breaded and deep fried. Served with rice, PIco de Gallo, avocado and tortillas

Chile Verde

$15.00

Homemade pork carnitas covered with our Los Vaqueros salsa verde. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Chiles Poblanos

$18.00

Two poblano peppers stuffed with beef or chicken and cheese, breaded and deep fried. Served with rice and beans.

Chori Pollo

$13.00

Mexican chorizo and grilled chicken strips topped with cheese dip. Sereved with Mexican rice and tortillas

Huevos con Chorizo

$12.00

Scrambled eggs cooked with Mexican chorizo. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Vaquero Hamburger

$15.00

A beef and chorizo patty topped with red onion, tomato, Romaine lettuce, jalapenos, pickles and chipotle mayo. Served with fries

Molcajete

$30.00

Carved volcanic stone bowl filled with steak, chicken, carnitas pork, chorizo, shrimp, cheese quesidilla, cactus, toreado jalepeno peppers, chambray onions, queso fresco, tortillas, rice and beans. Great for two!

Pancho Special

$15.00

Grilled chicken, shrimp and onions. Topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Pina Vaquera

$20.00

Fresh pineapple stuffed with grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with melted cheese and served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo ala Parilla

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, topped with grilled onions & Pico de Gallo. Served with rice and beans

Pollo Fundido

$14.00

Two deep fried chicken burritos topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and sour cream

Pollo Loco

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, topped with spinach, mushrooms, grilled onions and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans

Steak con Camaron

$16.00

Grilled shrimp and steak covered with cheese dip. Served with rice

Tacos Los Vaqueros

$14.00

Three corn tortilla tacos filled with pork carnitas, chorizo, onions and pineapple. Served with beans and rice

Tacos ala Diabla (spicy)

$14.00

Three corn tortilla tacos filled with steak, chorizo and grilled onions. Served with beans and rice

Tacos de Pescado

$14.00

Two flour tortillas filled with marinated tilapia filets, breaded and deep fried. Topped with lettuce, cheese, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle dressing. Served with rice and beans

Texas A.C.P.

$20.00

Mexican rice, grilled chicken, steak and shrimp. Topped with cheese dip

Huevos ala Mexicana

$12.00

Charola Fiesta

$70.00

Pollo Jalisco

$15.00

Carnitas Dinner

$16.00

Nachos

Nacho Fajita

Topped with grilled bell peppers, onions, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, cheese dip and choice of meat

Nachos Locos

$12.00

Nachos topped with steak and cheese dip

Nachos Supreme

$11.00

Topped with refried beans, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and beef or chicken

Cheese Nachos

$7.00

Quesadillas

12 Inch Quesadilla Fajita

$18.00

Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, with Steak, Shrimp and Chicken. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream and Pico de Gallo

12 Inch Quesadilla Vaquero

$17.00

Onions, mushrooms, chorizo, chicken,and shrimp, Served with rice, guacamole, and Pico de Gallo

Quesadilla Options

Served with cheese on a 10 inch flour tortilla with rice and beans.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Romaine lettue tossed with Los Vaqueros Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese. Served with croutons and choice of meat.

Taco Salad

Flour tortilla shell filled with iceburg lettuce, spring mix, grilled bell peppers and onions, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and chiptole dressing

Vaquero Bowl

$12.00

10 inch hard shell taco bowl filled with Romaine lettuce, ground beeF OR shredded chicken, black beans. Topped with Chipotle mayo and shredded cheese

Spinach Salad

Seafood

Camaron al Ajillo

$17.00

One dozen black tiger shrimp with shells. Pan sauteed with garlic, butter, cilantro and salt. Served on top of grilled bell peppers and onions with a side of Mexican rice

Camaron Chipotle (Spicy)

$17.00

Twelve peeled black tiger shrimp pan sauteed with chipotle peppers and topped with creamy chipotle salsa. Served with rice, avacado, lettuce, Pico de Gallo and tortillas

Camarones ala Diabla (Spicy)

$18.00

Twelve black tiger shrimp with tails, pan sauteed and served with diabla spicy sauce, bell pepper, onions, broccoli and rice

Camarones con Queso

$15.00

One dozen sauteed shrimp with butter, topped with grilled onions and cheese dip. Served with guacamole salad and tortillas.

Ceviche

$13.00

Fresh shrimp cured in lime juice, mixed with Pico de Gallo and cucumbers. Served with crispy tortillas and avocado

Filete de Pescado

$14.00

Pan sauteed tilapa, spicy or with garlic. Served with rice, lettuce, PIco de Gallo, sliced avocado.Servied with tortillas

Mojarra Frita

$14.00

Whole tilapa, deep fried. Served with rice, avocado and Pico de Gallo

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Boiled shrimp served in a large margarita glass , Pico de Gallo, Los Vaqueros cocktail sauce. Served with avacado and crackers

Aqua Chiles

$18.00

Shrimp Cucaracha

$25.00

Oysters

$25.00

Soups

Sopa de Pollo

$11.00

Homemade soup with chicken, rice, avocado and PIco de Gallo

Caldo de Camaron

$15.00

Homemade shrimp soup with fresh shrimp in shells with chayote and potatoes served with bread or tortillas

Tacos

Mexican Tacos

Mexican tacos prepared with corn tortillas, choice of meat, onions and cilantro

Soft Tacos

..................

Tortas

Tortas

Mexican sandwich made with mayonaise, avocado, jalepenos, lettuce, beans, fresco chesse. Served with French fries

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Chimichanga

$13.00

10 inch flour tortilla filled with pan sauteed veggies, squash, zuchinni, carrots, corn, mushrooms. Topped with red salsa and cheese dip

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$13.00

3 Corn tortillas stuffed with pan sauteed veggies, squash, zucchini, carrots, corn, mushrooms, topped with red salsa and shredded cheese. Served with black beans and rice.

Vegetarian Fajitas

$15.00

Grilled tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, and cauliflower

Vegetarian Poblanos

$15.00

2 poblano peppers stuffed with pan sauteed veggies, squash, zuchinnie, carrots, corn and mushrooms. Topped with red salsa and shredded cheese

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

Cheese, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions. Served with guacamole salad and Pico de Gallo

Veggie Burritos

$13.00

Kids Menu

Bean Burrito

$7.00

Bean and cheese burrito topped with cheese dip

Corn Dog includes French fries

$7.00

Chicken Tenders includes French fries

$7.00

Soft Steak Taco includes French fries

$7.00

Cheese Quesadilla includes French Fries

$7.00

A La Carta

Hard Ground Beef Taco

$3.00

Soft Ground beef Taco

$3.00

Ground Beef Enchilada A la Carta

$2.50

Fish Taco A la Carta

$4.50

French Fries

$3.50

Chicken Quesadilla A la Carta

$6.00

Steak Quesadilla A la Carta

$7.00

Shrimp Quesadilla A la Carta

$8.00

Chicken Enchilada A la Carta

$2.50

Cheese Enchilada A la Carta

$2.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Extras

1/2 Avocado

$1.50

Add Shrimp

$5.00

Beans

$3.00

Cheese Dip

$2.00

Extra Tortillas

$1.50

Guacamole

$2.00

Lg. Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Lg. Salsa

$5.00

Mushrooms

$2.00

Pickled Jalapeno

$1.50

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Rice

$3.00

Rice and Beans

$3.00

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Spinach

$2.00

Toreados Jalepenos

$3.00

Whole Avocado

$3.00

Fajita Sides

$6.00

Guacamole Salad

$3.50

Dessert

Chango

$8.00

Mexcian fried cheesecake chimichanga

Churro

$8.00

Made with this strips of dough piped through a pastry bag, deep-friedand coated in a cinnamon-sugar mixture. Garnished with whipped cream

Flan

$8.00

Traditional flan prepared with evaporated milk, sugar, vanilla and eggs

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Made from a breaded scoop of ice cream that is quickly deep-fried. Topped with whipped cream

Sopapilla

$8.00

Deep-fried flour tortilla chips mixed with cinnamon & sugar. Served with ice cream, topped with whipped cream

LUNCH OPTIONS

Speedy Gonzales

$10.00

Includes one soft or hard beef taco, one beef or chicken enchilada, served with rice and beans

Burrito Don Pancho

$10.00

Eight-inch flour tortilla stuffed with pulled chicken, beans and cheese. Topped with cheese dip and and served with rice

Cheese Steak Taco

$11.00

Eight-inch flour tortilla filled with steak, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and cheese dip

Quesadilla Especial

$11.00

Eight-inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, pulled chicken, spinach, mushrooms and served with rice

Dos Amigos

$10.00

Two hard tacos filled with ground beef, lettuce, cheese, tomato, rice and beans

Enchilads Rancheras

$10.00

One beef, one chicken enchilada, topped with red salsa. Served with rice and beans

N/A Beverages

Soda Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Jaritos/Topo Chico

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

1/2 Liter Coca Cola

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Water

Mixed Drinks

Classic Mojito

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Michelada 24 oz.

$9.00

Shrimpchelada 24 oz.

$12.00

Traditional Cantarito

$40.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Sangria

$10.00

Margaritas

Classic Margarita

$8.00+

Cowboy Margarita

$22.00

Key Lime Pie Margarita

$13.00

Margarona

$15.00

Skinny Margarita

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise Margarita

$13.00

Classic Margarita Pitcher

$45.00

Texas Margarita Pitcher

$65.00

Draft Beer

Dos Equis

$5.00+

Modelo Especial

$5.00+

Corona

$5.00+

Michelob Ultra

$5.00+

Lagunitas

$5.00+

Pitcher Dos XX

$16.00

Pitcher Modelo Especial

$16.00

Pitcher Michelob Ultra

$16.00

Pitcher Lagunitas

$16.00

Pitcher Pacifico

$16.00

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.50

IPA Lagunitas

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Imported Beer

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Negro Modelo

$4.00

Dos Equis Amber

$4.00

Dos Equis Lager

$4.00

Hineken

$4.00

Wine

Glass of Chardonnay

$8.00

Glass of Pino Grigo

$8.00

Glass of Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

1/2 Bottle Pinot Noir

$20.00

1/2 Bottle Cabernet

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wonderful, authentic Mexican food at an exceptional location

Location

9 Toxaway Falls Dr, Lake Toxaway, NC 28747

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

