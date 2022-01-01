Restaurant header imageView gallery

Whiteside Brewing Company

449 Reviews

$$

128 NC-107

Cashiers, NC 28717

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Whiteside Smash Burger
Tenders
Kid's Smash Burger

Appetizers

Pretzels

$10.00

Lightly fried pretzel pieces tossed in clarified butter and salt served with house beer cheese

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Garlic parmesan Wisconsin Cheddar curds, breaded and flash fried. Served with zesty tomato dipping sauce

Brussel Stouts

$10.00

Fresh sprouts roasted then flash fried crispy. Tossed in house made stout/sweet chili sauced topped with bacon pieces.

Wings

$15.00

One pound of jumbo wings tossed in choice of sauce. Celery on request. Choice of dipping sauce. Add fries $2

Tenders

$13.00

Hand cut and breaded tenders, choice of dipping sauce. Add fries $2

'Chos

$10.00

House fried tortilla chips, pico de gallo, jalapeño, green onion, sour cream, house beer cheese.

Soup & Salads

Kale, Caesar!

$13.00

Fresh kale greens, parmesan, bread crumbs and house lemon buttermilk Caesar dressing

Cashiers Field Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, green apples, dried cranberries, sunflower seed, feta cheese crumbles.

The Greek

$13.00

Mixed greens, pickled onion, tomato, cucumber, Kalamata olive, feta, vinaigrette

Tomato Basil Bisque, (cup)

$5.00

Tomato Basil Bisque, (bowl)

$7.00

Chili, (cup)

$5.00

Chili, (bowl)

$7.00

The Goods

Whiteside Smash Burger

$16.00

6oz local American Wagyu patty (Providence Farmstead- Otto, NC) Smashed thin and grilled, American Cheese, lettuce, diced onions, smash sauce, toasted brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Sando

$15.00

Marinated grilled Springer Mountain Chicken Breast, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ranch mayo, toasted brioche bun

Salmon BLT

$19.00

Grilled Salmon Filet, thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch mayo, toasted brioche bun

Mother Hen

$15.00

Hand battered Springer Mountain chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ranch mayo, toasted brioche bun.

Reuben

$15.00

Choice angus brisket, Swiss, Kraut, 1000 Island, Toasted Marble Rye.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Melted American, Mozzarella, Cheddar, thick cut bacon, tomato, toasted sourdough.

Chicken Salad

$14.00

Kids

Chic-A-Deez

$9.00

3 Hand Breaded chicken tenders, choice of dipping sauce

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Melted American cheese on buttery, toasted sourdough

Wee, Doggy

$8.00

Grilled hot dog on a soft bun

Kid's Smash Burger

$9.00

3 oz burger patty, American Cheese, toasted brioche bun

Sides

Hand-cut Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Slices

$4.00

Veggie of the Day

$4.00

Veggie of the Day

House Salad

$6.00

Superfood Slaw

$6.00

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Desserts

Smore Kit

$5.84

Daily Special

WOW

$14.00

Chopped Wedge Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Balsamic Sweet Fries

$11.00Out of stock

Blazing BBQ Sammy

$14.00Out of stock

Classic BLT

$13.00

Soft Drinks

Coke Products

$3.00

Aqua Panna

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

YooHoo

$3.00

RootBeer

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Liquid Death

$3.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

128 NC-107, Cashiers, NC 28717

Directions

Whiteside Brewing Company image

