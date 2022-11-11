Main picView gallery

Las Margaritas 127 Hwy 64E

127 Hwy 64E

Cashiers, NC 28717

Popular Items

Menudo
B. California Mix
Pollo Fundido

A la Carte

A la Diabla (Spicy) Quesadilla-1

$5.49

A la Diabla (Spicy) Quesadilla-2

$9.25

Carnitas Quesadilla-1

$5.49

Carnitas Quesadilla-2

$9.25

Cheese Quesadilla-1

$2.99

Cheese Quesadilla-2

$4.99

Chorizo Quesadilla-1

$5.49

Chorizo Quesadilla-2

$9.25

Compechano(chorizo and steak) Quesadilla-1

$5.49

Compechano(chorizo and steak) Quesadilla-2

$9.25

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla-2

$9.25

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla-1

$5.49

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla-1

$6.75

Grilled shrimp quesadilla-2

$9.99

Grilled Steak Quesadilla-1

$5.49

Grilled Steak Quesadilla-2

$9.25

Ground Beef Quesadilla-1

$4.99

Ground Beef Quesadilla-2

$7.99

Hard taco

$2.99

Lengua (Tongue) Quesadilla-1

$6.75

Lengua (Tongue) Quesadilla-2

$10.75

Mushroom Quesadilla-1

$3.99

Mushroom Quesadilla-2

$7.25

Pastor Quesadilla-1

$5.49

Pastor Quesadilla-2

$9.25

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla-1

$4.99

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla-2

$7.99

Single Burrito

$4.99

Single Chile relleno

$6.99

Single enchilada

$2.99

Single Taco

$2.99

Your choice of meat

Single Tamal

$3.75

Soft taco

$2.99

Spinach Quesadilla-1

$3.00

Spinach Quesadilla-2

$7.25

Tostada camaron

$5.99

Tostada de ceviche

$5.99

Tostada mixta

$7.99

Beef

Arroz con Steak

$14.00

Grilled steak, rice and melted cheese

Carne Asada

$17.00

Thin ribeye, cactus, grilled onions, jalapeno. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas

Carnitas San Jose

$16.00

Chunks of pork, served with sald, beans, rice and tortillas.

Cazuelon

$20.00

Grilled ribeye, chicken, shrimp, cacctus, onions, jalapeno. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.

Chile verde o rojo

$16.00

Choose your favoritee meat: chicken, steak or pork; in green or red sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Mar y tierra

$20.00

Ribeye & shrimp served with rice, salad and tortilla

Molcajete

$29.00

Grilled ribeye, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, spicy sauce mellted cheese, cacctus, onions, jalapenos. SErved with rice, beans, salad & tortillas

Molcajete for Two

$42.00

Grilled ribeye, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, spicy sauce mellted cheese, cacctus, onions, jalapenos. SErved with rice, beans, salad & tortillas

Parrillada Special

$24.00

Grilled ribeye, chicken, pork, shrimp, chorizo, jalapenos, onions & cactus. Served with rice, beans salad & tortillas.

Sinaloa Carne Asada

$19.00

Thin ribeye, cactus, grilled onions, jalapeno & shrimp. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas

Steak Jalisco

$18.00

Grilled ribeye, mushrooms, onions served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Steak Mexicano

$18.00

Ribeye served with grilled onion, jalapeno & tomato served with rice, beans & tortillas

Steak Ranchero

$18.00

Ribeye topped with sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Steak Special

$18.00

Grilled ribeye and asparagus. Served with salad.

Steak Vallarta

$20.00

Ribeye

Pozole

$13.99

Burritos

B. California Chicken

$13.50

Served with rice, beans inside & covered with melted cheese & pico de gallo,

B. California Mix

$14.50

Served with rice, beans inside & covered with melted cheese & pico de gallo,

B. California Shrimp

$13.99

Served with rice, beans inside & covered with melted cheese & pico de gallo,

B. California Steak

$13.50

Served with rice, beans inside & covered with melted cheese & pico de gallo,

B. California Texas

$14.99

Served with rice, beans inside & covered with melted cheese & pico de gallo,

Burrito Gordo

$14.99

Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo with rice & beans inside served with melted cheese.

Burrito Loco

$14.99

Grilled ham, mushrooms, chicken, pineapple, onion, beans rice inside with green sauce, red sauce & melted cheese.

Burrito Suizo Chicken

$13.50

Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Covered in spinach sauce, topped with avocado

Burrito Suizo Chorizo

$13.50

Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Covered in spinach sauce, topped with avocado

Burrito Suizo Mix

$14.50

Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Covered in spinach sauce, topped with avocado

Burrito Suizo Shrimp

$13.99

Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Covered inspinach sauce, topped with avocado

Burrito Suizo Steak

$13.50

Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Covered in spinach sauce, topped with avocado

Burrito Suizo Texas

$14.99

Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Covered in spinach sauce, topped with avocado

Chicken

ACP

$14.00

Grilled chicken, rice and melted cheese.

Chicken Soup

$12.49

Chori Pollo

$15.49

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Milanesa de pollo

$14.00

Breaded chicken breast, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo guacamole & tortilla.

Pollo Dulce

$15.00

Grilled chicken, zucchini, onion, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served with rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and strawberry or mango sauce.

Pollo Jalisco

$15.00

Marinated chicken, grilled onions, mushrooms, topped with melted cheese served with rice, beans & tortillas

Pollo Loco

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with onions and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Pollo Mi Tierra

$15.00

Marinated chicken, zucchini, bell peppers, tomato, grilled onions and melted cheese. Served with rice, bean & tortillas.

Pollo Pina

$15.49

Chicken breast, Pineapple, onion, green bell peppers, topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and salad.

Pollo Special

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast and asparagus. Served with salad.

Pollo Yucatan

$16.75

Grilled chicken breast and shrimp. Served with rice, sour cream, salad, melted cheese & tortillas

Wings

$15.49

Menudo

$13.99

Combinations

2 Combination

$10.99

Choose from:Taco, Burrito, Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Quesadilla, Tamal, Tostada

3 Combination

$14.75

Choose from:Taco, Burrito, Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Quesadilla, Tamal, Tostada

Desserts

Brownie

$8.00

Chocolate pastry with whipped cream & topped with chocolate sauce

Chocovocano

$8.00

Chocolatee cake with chocolate on iside topped with whipped cream & choclate syrup

Churros

$8.00

Fried long flour sticks filled with caramel and topped with cinnamon sugar & chocolate

Flan

$8.00

Mexican custard

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

In fried shell topped with whipped cream & chocolate

Sopapilla

$8.00

Fried flour tortilla with honeu, butter, cinnamon & sugar cut into 4 slices

Xhangos

$8.00

Fried burrito filled with cheesecake & topped with cinnamon sugar, chocolate & whipped crea,

Dips

Bean Dip

$8.00

Cheese Dip Large

$9.00

Cheese Dip Small

$5.00

Chori Queso

$9.00

Guacamole Dip

$5.00

Sour Cream

$1.99

Spinach Dip

$8.00

Large Guacamole

$9.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Bandera

$12.99

One cheese, one beef & one chicken enchilada with green, red & cheese sauce on top. Served with rice & sour cream salad

Enchiladas Divorciadas

$12.99

One cheese & one bean enchilada with green sauce, one beef & one chicken enchilada with red sauce. Served with rice, beans & guacamole salad.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$12.99

One cheese, one beef, one chicken, one bean & one pork enchilada with red or green sauce. Served with guacamole salda.

Enchiladas Roja

$12.99

Three beef or chicken enchiladas. Served with rice, beans, red sauce shredded cheese & sour cream

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.99

Three chicken or beef enchiladas. SErved with rice, sour cream, salad & special sauce.

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.99

Three beef or chicken enchiladas. Served with rice, beans, green sauce shredded cheese & sour cream

Seafood Enchiladas

$13.99

Three crab, shrimp & scallop enchiladas topped with green sauce, diced onions, cheese & sour cream. Served with rice & beans.

Extras

Add Melted cheese

$1.99

avocado

$2.75

chiles toreados

$1.30

chips & salsa

$2.25

extra meat

$1.99

Extra shrimp

$3.00

guacamole sm side

$1.99

jalapenos

$0.99

limon

$0.99

mushrooms

$0.99

nopal

$1.99

peppers & onions

$0.99

pico de gallo

$0.99

sm queso side

$1.99

sm shred cheese

$1.99

sm side sour cream

$1.25

tortillas

$1.99

Salsa To Go large

$5.00

Salsa to go small

$2.50

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$16.00

Grilled tomatoes, onions & green bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.

Fajita B. Chicken

$13.50

Bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, beans, guacamole salad, melted cheese.

Fajita B. Chorizo

$13.99

Bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, beans, guacamole salad, melted cheese.

Fajita B. Mix

$14.50

Bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, beans, guacamole salad, melted cheese.

Fajita B. Shrimp

$13.99

Bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, beans, guacamole salad, melted cheese.

Fajita B. Steak

$13.50

Bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, beans, guacamole salad, melted cheese.

Fajita B. Texas

$14.99

Bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, beans, guacamole salad, melted cheese.

Fajita for Two

$30.00

Chorizo, pork, chicken, steak, shrimp, grilled tomatoes, onions, green bell peppers & cheese

Fajita Mix (Steak & Chicken)

$17.00

Grilled tomatoes, onions & green bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.

Fajita Q. Chorizo

$14.99

Fajita Quesadilla are served with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, rice & sour cream salad.

Fajita Q. Chicken

$14.99

Fajita Quesadilla are served with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, rice & sour cream salad.

Fajita Q. Mix

$15.75

Fajita Quesadilla are served with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, rice & sour cream salad.

Fajita Q. Shrimp

$15.50

Fajita Quesadilla are served with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, rice & sour cream salad.

Fajita Q. Steak

$14.99

Fajita Quesadilla are served with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, rice & sour cream salad.

Fajita Q. Texas

$16.00

Fajita Quesadilla are served with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, rice & sour cream salad.

Texas Fajita (Chicken, steak & shrimp)

$20.00

Grilled tomatoes, onions & green bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.

Parrillada Fajitas

$20.00

Chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, grilled tomatoes, onions, green bell peppers & topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.

Seafood Fajitas

$20.00

Scallops, shrimp, crab, grilled tomatoes, onions, green bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.00

Grilled tomatoes, onions & green bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$16.00

Grilled tomatoes, onions & green bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.

Vegetarian Fajitas

$15.00

Vegetables only. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.

Fried Foods

Chile Rellenos

$13.99

Two chile rellenos served with rice & beans. Topped with ranchera sauce & shredded cheese, with tortillas

Chimichanga

$12.75

(chicken or beef) served with rice, beans and guacamole sa;ad

Flautas

$13.99

Flour rolled fried tacos stuffed with chicken, Lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole salad, sour cream and cheese, with rice

Monster Chimichanga

$16.49

Fried burrito with grilled (chicken or steak), onions bell peppers, tomato, melted cheese. Servied wit rice, beans and guacamole salad.

Pollo Fundido

$12.99

Fried chicken burrito, topped with sour cream and cheese, served with rice and beans

Seafood Chimichanga

$13.49

One soft or fried flour tortilla filled with crab, shrimp & scallops. Topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole & tomatoes. Served with rice and beans

Kid's Menu

1. Mac & Cheese

$7.00

2. Beef taco, rice and beans

$7.00

3. Beef enchilada, rice and beans

$7.00

4. Cheese quesadilla

$7.00

5. Fried chicken burrito and french fries

$7.00

6. Hot dog and french fries

$7.00

7. Cheeseburger and french fries

$7.00

8. Corndog and french fries

$7.00

9. Chicken fingers and french fries

$7.00

10. Grilled chicken and rice

$7.00

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$9.99

Grilled Chicken nachos

$13.49

Grilled Steak nachos

$13.49

Mix nachos

$13.75

Chciken and Steak Nachos topped with melted chees

Nachos Fajita

$13.49

Bell peppers, onions, tomato, sour cream and guacamole

Seafood Nachos

$13.99

Mixture of diced shrimp, crab, scallops. Toppped with pico de gallo, melted cheese and sour cream

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$10.99

Ground Beef Nachos

$10.99

Shrimp nachos

$13.99

Texas nachos

$13.99

Vegetarian Nachos

$10.99

Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomato, zucchini and spinach topped with melted cheese

Nacho supreme

$12.99

Peluza

Chicken Peluza

$14.75

With bell pepper and onions. Served with rice and melted cheese.

Mixto Peluza

$14.99

With bell pepper and onions. Served with rice and melted cheese.

Steak Peluza

$14.75

With bell pepper and onions. Served with rice and melted cheese.

Texas Peluza

$15.99

With bell pepper and onions. Served with rice and melted cheese.

Salads

Ensalada de Cmaron y Pollo

$14.49

Grilled shrimp & chicken served on a bed of lettuce with tomato, bell peppers, onion, avocado & shredded cheese.

Fajita Taco Salad Beef

$11.99

Fajita style beef with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole in a crispy tortilla bowl.

Fajita Taco Salad Chicken

$11.99

Fajita style chicken with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole in a crispy tortilla bowl.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.49

Tender grilled chicken served on a bed of fresh lettuce with tomato, avacado, cucumber, onion, bell peppers & shredded cheese

Margarita Salad

$14.49

Grilled chicken salad with croutons, tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers & shredded red cabbage with your choice of ranch or italian dressing

Taco Salad Beef

$10.75

Gound beef with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese. Served in a crispy tortilla bowl topped with shredded cheese

Taco Salad Chicken

$10.75

Gound chicken with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese. Served in a crispy tortilla bowl topped with shredded cheese

Fajita taco salad mix

$12.99

Fajita taco salad Texas

$14.99

Guaca salad

$4.99

Sour cream salada

$3.99

Seafood

Aguachiles Mango

$18.00

Cooked shrimp with special sauce, dices onions, hard corn tortilla

Aguachiles Negros

$18.00

Cooked shrimp with special sauce, dices onions, hard corn tortilla

Aguachiles Pina

$18.00

Cooked shrimp with special sauce, dices onions, hard corn tortilla

Aguachiles Rojos

$18.00

Cooked shrimp with special sauce, dices onions, hard corn tortilla

Aguachiles Verdes

$18.00

Cooked shrimp with special sauce, dices onions, hard corn tortilla

Arroz con Shrimp

$15.99

Grilled shrimp, rice and melted cheese.

Camarones a la diabla

$17.99

Spicy shrimp served with rice, salad and tortilla.

Camarones a la Mexicana

$17.99

Shrimp in shell with special mixed garlic sauce in red sauce. Served with rice, salad & tortillas.

Camarones Blancos

$17.75

Shrimp, cauliflower, broccoli and carrots. Served with rice and topped with melted cheese.

Camarones Chipotle

$17.99

Shrimp in chipotle sauce. Served with rice, salad and tortillas.

Camarones Crema

$16.49

Grilled shrimp in cream sauce. Served with rice and sour cream salad

Camarones Dulces

$16.49

Grilled shrimp with california vegetable. Served with rice & sweet strawberry or mango sauce on top.

Camarones Empanizados

$17.99

Breaded shrimp served with french fries and salad.

Camarones Mojo

$17.99

Shrimp in garlic sauce. Served with rice, salad and tortillas

Camarones Momia

$18.99

Fried bacon-wrapped shrimp. Served with french fries, melted cheese and salad.

Camarones Rancheros

$17.99

Shrimp in special sauce. Served with rice, salad and tortillas.

Ceviche de Camaron

$15.99

Shrimp mixed with pico de gallo, avocado accompanied with hard tortilla. Can add tilapia or octopus for an extra $2

Coctel de Camarones

$18.00

Shrimp cocktail or octopus cocktal. Mix is $2 extra.

Hawaiian Fajita

$20.00

Crab, shrimp,scallops, bell peppers, onion. Served in pineapple with rice, salad, french friesand tortillas or toasted bread

Mojarra Dorada

$14.99

Whole deep fried tilapia. Served with rice, tortillas & salad.

Molcajete de mar

$29.99

Shrimp, scallops, octopus, crab, tilapia fillet, peppers, onions, with ranchera sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Salmon

$16.99

Grilled salmon with asparagus and salad.

Scallops

$17.99

Scallops, shrimp in special sauce. Served with rice, salad and tortillas.

Seafood Burrito

$13.99

Mixture of diced shrim, crab, scallops and pico de gallo. Served with rice, salad and melted cheese.

Sopa de Camaron

$15.99

Shrimp soup with broccoli, cauliflower and carrots

Soup 7 Mares

$19.75

Fish fillet, shrimp, mixed seafood soup. Served with rice, jalapeno, onions, garlic, lime, with a side of toasted bread.

Tilapia a la plancha

$15.99

Fish fillet with onion, tomatoes, jalapeno. Served with rice, salad & tortillas.

Tilapia Empanizada

$15.99

Breaded tilapia served with french fries & salad.

Sides

Black Beans

$2.99

Corn Tortilla

$1.99

Flour Tortilla

$1.99

French fries

$2.99

Jalapenos

$2.25

Pico de Gallo

$2.25

Refried beans

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Rice and beans

$5.25

Shrimp orden

$11.99

Salsa To go

$5.00

Special

Steak Margarita Special

$14.75

With broccoli, zucchini, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice and melted cheese.

Chicken Margarita Special

$14.75

With broccoli, zucchini, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice and melted cheese.

Mix Margarita Special

$14.99

With broccoli, zucchini, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice and melted cheese.

Texas Margarita Special

$15.99

With broccoli, zucchini, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice and melted cheese.

Shrimp Margarita special

$15.49

Tacos

A la Diabla (Spicy) tacos

$13.99

Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans

Asada (Steak) tacos

$13.99

Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans

Camaron (Shrimp) tacos

$13.99

Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans

Carnitas (Pork) tacos

$13.99

Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans

ChoriQueso (Chorizo & cheese) tacos

$13.99

Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans

Chorizo (Mexican sausage) tacos

$13.99

Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans

Compechanos (Chorizo & steak) tacos

$13.99

Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans

Lengua (Tongue) tacos

$13.99

Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans

Pastor (Marinated Pork) tacos

$13.99

Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans

Pescado (Fish) tacos

$13.99

Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans

Pollo (Chicken) tacos

$13.99

Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans

Tacos al Carbon

$13.99

Three steak tacos topped with ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, onion, avocado & cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Torta

Torta al gusto

$15.00

Your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, jalapeno, onion & mayo. Served with french fries.

Torta Cubano

$15.00

Mexican style sandwich, hot dog, ham, fried egg, cheese, lettuce, avocado, jalapeo, onion & mayo. Served with french fries

Torta de Jamon

$15.00

Ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, jalapeno, onion & mayo. Served with french fries.

Torta de Milanesa

$15.00

Fried and breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, jalapeno, onion & mayo. Served with french fries

Torta Hawaiiana

$15.00

Ham, pineapple, hot dog, mozzarell cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, jalapeno, onion & mayo. Served with french fries

Torta Nortena

$15.00

Steak, chorizo, grilled onion, cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, jalapeno & mayo. Served with french fries.

Torta Suprema

$19.00

Chciken, steak, chorizo, ham, pork sausage, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, jalapeno & mayo. Served with french fries.

Vegetarian

A. Bean burrito, one cheese enchilad and rice

$11.99

B. Chile relleno, bean burrito & a cheese quesadilla

$11.99

C. Two mushroom quesadillas & guacamole salad

$11.99

Served with guacamole salad

D. Cheese burrito, cheese enchilada & cheese quesadilla

$11.99

E. Vegetarian Nachos

$11.99

Tortilla chips topped with grilled zuccini, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms & cheese

F. Vegetarian chimichanga

$11.99

Burrito deep fried & grilled vegetables topped with melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & beans.

G. Vegetarian quesadilla

$11.99

Cheese quesadilla with grilled zucchini, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions & mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & rice.

H. Grilled California

$11.99

Vegetables served with rice & melted cheese

I. Two Spinach quesadillas

$11.99

Served with guacamole salad

Soups

Menudo

$13.99

Chicken soup

$12.49

7 mares

$19.75

Shrimp soup

$15.99

Caldo del dia

$13.99

Lunch

Speedy Gonzales

$8.99

One taco, one enchilada, rice or beans

Lunch #1

$8.99

One beef taco & one beef enchiladas served with rice & beans

Lunch #2

$8.99

One beef burrito with rice & beans

Lunch #3

$8.99

One beef or chicken quesadilla with rice & beans

Lunch #4

$8.99

One beef or chicken burrito with salad

Lunch #5

$8.99

One chile relleno with rice & beans

Lunch #6

$10.74

One beef burrito, one beef taco & rice

Lunch #7

$8.99

One quesadilla, one beef burrito, with rice

Lunch #8

$8.99

One fried fish fillet with french fries & salad

Lunch #9

$8.99

Beef burger with mayo. lettuce, tomato, onion & jalapeno. Served with french fries

Lunch #10

$8.99

Two beef enchiladas with rice

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.75

Scrambled eggs mexican sausage, rice, beans & tortillas

Huevos a la Mexicana

$10.75

Three scrambled eggs with onions. tomato, cilantro, rice & beans

Huevos Rancheros

$10.75

Three sunny-side up eggs with ranchero sauce, rice & beans

Huevos con Jamon

$10.75

Three scrambled eggs with ham. Served with rice, beans & tortillas

Lunch Chimichanga

$10.75

Shredded chicken or beef with beans rice, sour cream & tortillas

Lunch Fajitas

$12.50

Beef or chicken served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas

Lunch Shrimp Fajita

$12.99

Served with rice, beans & tortilla

Lunch Burrito

$10.99

Grilled steak or chicken, served with rice, beans & melted cheese

NA Beverages

Juice

$2.99

Bottle drink large

$3.25

Bottle drink reg

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Iced Tea Sweet

$2.99

Sweet or Unsweet

Iced Tea Unsweet

$2.99

Sweet or Unsweet

Lemonade

$2.99

Mello Yellow

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

To go Large dring

$3.99

Water

Horchata

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Kidz drink

$1.99

Ice coffee

$4.50

Mixed Drinks

Bahama Mama

$10.99

Tequila Sunrise

$9.75

Bloody Mary

$9.89

Daiquiri small

$8.99

Daiquiri med

$13.99

Daiquiri lg

$19.99

Corona Sunrise

$14.99

Michelada

$12.99

Pina Colada small

$8.99

Pina Colada med

$11.99

Pina Colada lg

$19.99

Margarita small

$8.99

Margarita med

$13.99

Margarita lg

$19.99

Texas small

$15.99

Texas med

$17.99

Texas lg

$29.99

Margarona

$16.99

Bayle's Ice coffee

$8.99

Vodka

Absolut

$8.99

Five O'Clock

$8.99

Tito's

$8.99

UV Silver

$8.99

Gin

Hendricks

$8.99

Tanqueray

$8.99

Rum

Amaretto

$8.99

Bacardi

$8.99

Captain Morgan

$8.99

Tequila

Herradura Reposada

$9.99

Jose Cuervo Especial

$9.99

House

$8.99

Don Julio Reposado

$11.99

Don Julio Silver

$11.99

Don Julio Reposada

$11.99

1800 Reposada

$9.99

Patron Reposada

$11.99

Sauza

$9.99

Patron Reposado

$11.99

Patron Silver

$11.99

Hornitos

$9.99

Corralejo

$9.99

Cazadores

$9.99

Don Ramon

$9.99

Centenario

$9.99

Hacienda

$9.99

Whiskey

Chivas Regal

$8.99

Black Velvet

$8.99

Red Label

$8.99

Jack Daniels

$8.99

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.99

Crown Royal

$8.99

Canadian Club

$8.99

Jim Beam

$8.99

Buchanon's Deluxe

$10.99

Gold Schlager

$10.99

Fireball

$8.99

Scotch / Bourbon

Chivas Regal

$8.99

J & B

$8.99

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.99

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.99

Wine

Cabernet sauvignon

$6.99

Red wine blend

$6.99

Merlot

$6.99

Red sangria

$6.99

Pinor noir

$6.99

Dry Rosé

$6.99

Pinot grigio

$6.99

Chardonnay

$6.99

White Zinfandel

$6.99

Draft Beer

DR Dos Equis sm

$5.75

DR Dos Equis lg

$9.25

DR Modelo Especial sm

$5.75

DR modelo Especial lg

$9.25

Pacifico sm

$5.75

Pacifico lg

$9.25

Bud light sm

$5.75

Bud light lg

$9.25

Domestic Beer

Michelob Ultra

$3.49

Bud

$3.49

Bud Light

$3.49

Coors Light

$3.49

Miller Light

$3.49

Yuengling

$3.49

Heineken

$3.49

Blue Moon

$3.49

Imported Beer

Corona

$4.75

Corona Light

$4.75

Bohemia

$4.75

Pacifico

$4.75

Tecate

$4.75

Dos X