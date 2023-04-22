Restaurant header imageView gallery

Osteria Del Monte 19131 Rosman Hwy.

19131 Rosman Hwy.

Sapphire, NC 28774

Popular Items

Chicken Piccata
Linguine & Clams
Prosciutto Melone


Appetizers

Escargot

$19.00

Eggplant Rolatini

$14.00

Portobello Gorganzola

$16.00

Prosciutto Melone

$18.00

Smoked Salmon

$17.00

Mozzerella Caprese

$16.00

Mussels

$18.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Soup of the day

$9.00

Veal Meatball

$16.00Out of stock

Steak Tartare

$25.00Out of stock

Zucchini Flowes

$17.00

Crab Panzanella

$24.00

Beef Carpaccio

$22.00

Fior Gras

$30.00

Shrimp Panzenella

$20.00

Salad

Gorganzola Salad

$16.00

Gorganzola Salad Large

$19.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad Large

$15.00

House Salad

$10.00

House Salad Large

$13.00

Avocado Salad

$14.00

Pasta

Cappelini Bella Napoli

$23.00

Canelloni

$27.00

Rigatoni Osteria

$28.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$26.00

Linguine & Clams

$29.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$25.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$25.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$25.00

Featured Pasta

$37.00

Lasagna

$29.00

Chicken

Chicken Marsala

$28.00

Chicken Piccata

$28.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$28.00

Chicken Francese

$29.00

Veal

Veal Piccata

$32.00

Veal Pizzaiola

$32.00

Veal Parmigiana

$33.00

Veal Gorganzola

$34.00

Veal Carciofini

$32.00

Veal Saltimboca

$36.00

Featured Veal

$37.00

Fish

Salmon Livornese

$32.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$35.00

Snapper Meuniere

$32.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$35.00

Featured Fish

$42.00

Trout

$32.00Out of stock

Entree Meat

NY Strip Au Pouvre

$48.00

Filet Mignon

$52.00Out of stock

Pork Loin

$34.00

Sides

Escarola Side

$10.00

French Fries

$7.00

Spinach Side

$10.00

Pasta Side

$8.00

Meatballs

$15.00

Rosemary Potato

$9.00

Half Order Pasta

Cappelini Bella Napoli HALF ORDER

$13.00

Canelloni HALF ORDER

$15.00

Rigatoni Osteria HALF ORDER

$15.00

Spaghetti Bolognese HALF ORDER

$14.00

Linguine & Clams HALF ORDER

$18.00

Fettuccine Alfredo HALF ORDER

$15.00

Penne Alla Vodka HALF ORDER

$14.00

Dessert

Apple Strudel

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Creme Caramel

$12.00

Cannoli

$12.00

Chocolate Mouse

$12.00

Ice Cream

$8.00

Affogato

$12.00

Cheese Cake

$12.00

Banana Foster

$22.00

Key Lime

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Osteria Del Monte was established in 2002 and is a staple for authentic Italian food in western North Carolina.

Location

19131 Rosman Hwy., Sapphire, NC 28774

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

