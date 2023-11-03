Lost Pizza Co - CABOT
1315 South Pine Street
Cabot, AR 72023
Starters
- 6 LPC Wings$8.99
6 Bone In Wings
- 12 LPC Wings$15.99
12 Bone In Wings
- 10 Boneless Wings$9.99
10 Boneless Wings
- 20 Boneless Wings$17.99
20 Boneless WIngs
- Garlic Bread Sticks$5.99Out of stock
Garlic Bread Sticks, Cup of Marinara
- Cheese Sticks$6.99
Cheese Sticks, Cup of Marinara
- Olive Bread$7.99Out of stock
Cheese Sticks topped with Olive Salad, Cup of Marinara
- 3 Delta Tamales$6.99
Hand Rolled in the Mississippi Delta. Served with crackers & hot sauce
- 6 Delta Hot Tamales$10.99
Hand Rolled in the Mississippi Delta. Served with crackers & hot sauce
- BBQ Nachos$11.99
Tortilla chips, Pulled Pork, Cheese, BBQ sauce, cup of jalapenos
- Queso Dip$6.99
Cheese Dip served with Torilla Chips
- Fried Ravioli$6.99
6 Fried Ravioli, Cup of Marinara
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$8.99
Homemade, Served with tortilla chips
Salads
- Small House Salad$3.99
Lettuce,Tomatoe,Pickle,Crutons,Cheese
- Large House Salad$5.99
Lettuce,Tomatoe,Pickle,Crutons,Cheese
- Small Chef Salad$5.99
Ham,Turkey,Pepperoni, on our House Salad
- Large Chef Salad$10.99
Ham,Turkey,Pepperoni, on our House Salad
- Greek Salad$11.99
Lettuce,Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Grilled Artichoke, Red Onion, Olive Salad, Banana Peppers,Roasted Red Peppers, Goat Cheese
- Small Caesar Salad$4.99
Romaine,Parmesan,Crutons
- Large Caesar Salad$7.99
Romaine,Parmesan,Crutons
Signature Pizzas
Small
- Lucille (SMALL)$9.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted garlic, fresh tomatoes with a ranch drizzle
- Kujo (SMALL)$10.99
Bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms
- Otis (SMALL)$9.99
The Daddy of All Meat Lovers! Bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pork sausage, ground beef & grilled chicken breast
- El Diablo (SMALL)$9.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted red peppers, banana peppers & jalapeños with a BBQ sauce drizzle
- Popeye (SMALL)$9.99
Grilled chicken, spinach, onions with a garlic alfredo base
- Islander (SMALL)$9.99
Bacon, pineapple & roasted red peppers
- Fatboy Cheese Burger (SMALL)$9.99
Seasoned ground beef, bacon, red onions, ketchup, mustard & cheddar, cooked & topped with lettuce, fresh tomatoes & pickles
- Happy Hippie (SMALL)$9.99
Fresh baby spinach, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, green peppers, onions & black olives
- Hot Chick (SMALL)$9.99
Housemade ranch base, grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo wing sauce & onions
- Pitboss (SMALL)$9.99
Pulled pork, red onions, Cheddar & bacon with a BBQ sauce drizzle
- Hector Taco Pie (SMALL)$9.99
Seasoned ground beef, onions & Cheddar with a salsa base, cooked & topped with fresh tomatoes & lettuce
Medium
- Lucille (MED)$18.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted garlic, fresh tomatoes with a ranch drizzle
- Kujo (MED)$20.99
Bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms
- El Diablo (MED)$18.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted red peppers, banana peppers & jalapeños with a BBQ sauce drizzle
- Otis (MED)$20.99
The Daddy of All Meat Lovers! Bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pork sausage, ground beef & grilled chicken breast
- Popeye (MED)$18.99
Grilled chicken, spinach, onions with a garlic alfredo base
- Islander (MED)$17.99
Bacon, pineapple & roasted red peppers
- Fatboy Burger (MED)$18.99
Seasoned ground beef, bacon, red onions, ketchup, mustard & cheddar, cooked & topped with lettuce, fresh tomatoes & pickles
- Happy Hippie (MED)$18.99
Fresh baby spinach, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, green peppers, onions & black olives
- Hot Chick (MED)$18.99
Housemade ranch base, grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo wing sauce & onions
- Pitboss (MED)$19.99
Pulled pork, red onions, Cheddar & bacon with a BBQ sauce drizzle
- Hector Taco Pie (MED)$18.99
Seasoned ground beef, onions & Cheddar with a salsa base, cooked & topped with fresh tomatoes & lettuce
- Half & Half (MED)$20.99
Half & Half Signature Pizza! Merging of 2 Masterpieces.
Large
- Lucille (LARGE)$22.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted garlic, fresh tomatoes with a ranch drizzle
- Kujo (LARGE)$23.99
Bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms
- El Diablo (LARGE)$22.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted red peppers, banana peppers & jalapeños with a BBQ sauce drizzle
- Otis (LARGE)$23.99
The Daddy of All Meat Lovers! Bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pork sausage, ground beef & grilled chicken breast
- Popeye (LARGE)$22.99
Grilled chicken, spinach, onions with a garlic alfredo base
- Islander (LARGE)$21.99
Bacon, pineapple & roasted red peppers
- Fatboy Burger (LARGE)$22.99
Seasoned ground beef, bacon, red onions, ketchup, mustard & cheddar, cooked & topped with lettuce, fresh tomatoes & pickles
- Happy Hippie (LARGE)$22.99
Fresh baby spinach, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, green peppers, onions & black olives
- Hot Chick (LARGE)$22.99
Housemade ranch base, grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo wing sauce & onions
- Pitboss (LARGE)$22.99
Pulled pork, red onions, Cheddar & bacon with a BBQ sauce drizzle
- Hector Taco Pie (LARGE)$21.99
Seasoned ground beef, onions & Cheddar with a salsa base, cooked & topped with fresh tomatoes & lettuce
- Half & Half (LARGE)$23.99
Half & Half Signature Pizza! Merging of 2 Masterpieces.
Cauliflower
- Lucille (CAULI)$22.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted garlic, fresh tomatoes with a ranch drizzle
- Kujo (CAULI)$24.99
Bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms
- El Diablo (CAULI)$22.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted red peppers, banana peppers & jalapeños with a BBQ sauce drizzle
- Otis (CAULI)$24.99
The Daddy of All Meat Lovers! Bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pork sausage, ground beef & grilled chicken breast
- Popeye (CAULI)$22.99
Grilled chicken, spinach, onions with a garlic alfredo base
- Islander (CAULI)$21.99
Bacon, pineapple & roasted red peppers
- Fatboy Burger (CAULI)$22.99
Seasoned ground beef, bacon, red onions, ketchup, mustard & cheddar, cooked & topped with lettuce, fresh tomatoes & pickles
- Happy Hippie (CAULI)$22.99
Fresh baby spinach, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, green peppers, onions & black olives
- Hot Chick (CAULI)$22.99
Housemade ranch base, grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo wing sauce & onions
- Pitboss (CAULI)$23.99Out of stock
Pulled pork, red onions, Cheddar & bacon with a BBQ sauce drizzle
- Hector Taco Pie (CAULI)$22.99
Seasoned ground beef, onions & Cheddar with a salsa base, cooked & topped with fresh tomatoes & lettuce
- Half & Half (CAULI)$24.99
Half & Half Signature Pizza! Merging of 2 Masterpieces.
Kids
- Kids Spaghetti & Meatball$7.99
angel hair, marinara, meatballs
- Kids Chicken Alfredo$7.99
Angel hair, grilled chicken, alfredo sauce
- Kids Pizza$7.99
Small 1 topping pizza
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.99
Cheddar, Provolone cheese
- Kids Boneless Wings$7.99
A kids-sized portion (6) of boneless wings, sauce optional
- Kids Buttered Noodles$7.99
Dessert
Dessert Pizzas
Cinnamon Sticks
Softdrinks/Tea
Softdrinks / Tea
Extras
Extra Dressing**
Cup Of**
Side Potato Salad**
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
1315 South Pine Street, Cabot, AR 72023