Luogo 211 12th avenue south

211 12th avenue south

Nashville, TN 37203

Order Again

Breadsticks & Olives

Breadsticks & Olives

For The Table

SHRIMP, CALAMARI, OCTOPUS, ZUCCHINI​, ARRABBIATA S​AUCE

Crispy Piadina Bread

$25.00

CANNELLINI BEAN • HOUSEMADE RICOTTA WITH LEMON ZEST • COD PURÉE (BACCALA)

Arancini del Luogo

$24.00

PARMIGIANO REGGIANO, MOZZARELLA, LEMON AOILI

Grilled Pizza Margherita

$29.00

BEL PAESE, PECORINO ROMANO, FRESH BASIL AND TOMATO SAUCE

Potato & Zucchini Chips

$22.00

MELTED GORGONZOLA CHEESE

Fritto Misto

$32.00

SHRIMP, CALAMARI, OCTOPUS, ZUCCHINI​ ARRABBIATA S​AUCE

Appetizers and Salads

Minestrone

$12.00

SIMMERED SEASONAL VEGETABLES ​ CANNALINI BEANS, TUBETTINI

Stracciatella

$10.00

ROMAN-STYLE EGG DROP SOUP, CHICKEN BROTH, SPINACH​ ​

Winter Salad

$16.00

TRI COLORE LETTUCE, CANDY CANE BEETS, BOSCH PEAR ​ HEIRLOOM RADISH, MUSHROOM, SHAVED RICOTTA SALATA​ RED WINE VINAGRETTE

Faroe Island Salmon Tartare

$15.00

CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, CALABRIAN VINAIGRETTE, CRISPY ZUCCHINI CHIPS

Whole Milk Burrata

$22.00

ROASTED PUMPKIN SEEDS, ARUGULA, PUMPKIN SEED PESTO, HERB CROSTINI

Grilled Caesar Salad

$18.00

GRILLED HEARTS OF ROMAINE, PRESERVED LEMON, PARMIGIANO REGGIANO ​ HERB CROUTONS

Seafood Salad

$22.00

SERVED WARM, ASSORTED SEAFOOD, FRESH ORANGES, BLACK OLIVES ​ CITRUS VINAIGRETTE

Eggplant and Zucchini Pie

$24.00

RICOTTA, HOMEMADE MOZZARELLA, PARMIGIANO REGGIANO, TOMATO SAUCE

Beef Meatball alla Toscana

$29.00

PROVOLONE, TOMATO BASIL SAUCE, RICOTTA

Pastas

Risotto

$22.00

CHEF'S SEASONAL SELECTION

Tagliolini with Jonah Crab Fra Diavola

$32.00

CLAMS, SHRIMP, MUSSELS, CALAMARI IN A GARLIC SPICY TOMATO SAUCE

Manilla Clam Spaghetti

$27.00

OVEN-ROASTED ROMA TOMATO, OLIVE OIL, GARLIC, PARSLEY, WHITE WINE

Cavatelli with Broccoli Rabe Purée and Sausage

$25.00

GARLIC EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, CHILI FLAKES

Paccheri Bolognese

$28.00

BEEF AND CHICKEN RAGU, PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

Chitarra with Beef Meatballs

$25.00

HOUSEMADE TOMATO SAUCE, PECORINO ROMANO, RICOTTA

Tagliatelle with Duck Ragu

$29.00

SLOW BRAISED DUCK CONFIT, TOMATO, PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

Entrees

Mediterranean Harvest

$28.00

ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS AND PUMPKIN, GRILLED RADICCHIO, BELGIAN ENDIVE ​ AND RED ONION, CREAM POLENTA FRIES

Faroe Island Salmon*

$35.00

PURPLE RADISH, TOASTED ALMOND, FENNEL PURÉE, LEMON PRESERVE

Filet of Sole Oreganata*

$39.00

FRIED CAPERS, GARLIC-PARSLEY BREADCRUMB, WHITE WINE LEMON SAUCE

Grilled Catch of the Day*

HERB PESTO

Roasted Chicken Cacciatore

$29.00

SOFFRITTO, GREEN OLIVES, HERBS, WHITE WINE

Luogo Grilled Sausage

$37.00

HOUSE BLEND FILLED WITH CHEESE AND PARSLEY, ROASTED ONION, BUTTER BEANS, PEPPERS

Grilled Veal Chop*

$65.00

16 OUNCE CHOP, WILD MUSHROOM SAUCE

Grilled Angus Sirloin Steak Pizzaiola*

$59.00

SHAVED PARMESAN, BLACK OLIVES, OREGANO TOMATO SAUCE

Sides

Parmesan Mashed Potatoes

$14.00

Tuscan Fries

$12.00

Creamy Polenta

$12.00

Sautéed Spinach

$12.00

Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

Roasted Broccoli

$12.00

Luogo Specialty Cocktails

Amalfi Aperitivo

$15.00

aperol, prosecco, apple cider, blood orange, soda

Scotto Tesoro

$14.00

vodka, ramazzotti rosato, prosecco, strawberries, lime

Raccolto Margarita

$16.00

tequila reposado, orange liqueur, allspice & clove, cranberry

G&T Italiano

$15.00

gin, campari, sweet vermouth, tonic

Città Della Musica Manhattan

$16.00

bourbon, amaretto, maraschino

Limoncello Fizz

$14.00

limoncello, prosecco, ginger liqueur, fresh lemon

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Beer

Birra Morretti Bottle

$9.00

Menabrea Bottle

$10.00

Tailgate Orange Wheat Can

$10.00

Bearded Iris IPA

$11.00

Luogo Limoncello Cider Draft

$10.00

Peroni Draft

$10.00

Wines BTG

Rose, Whispering Angel

$16.00+

Pinot Grigio, Teifenbrunner

$13.00+

Gavi Di Gavi, Villa Sparina

$13.00+

Chardonnay, Talbott Kali Hart

$14.00+

Chianti, Villa Cafaggio

$13.00+

Barbera D'Alba, Seghesio Family

$13.00+

Dolcetto D'Alba, Massolino

$14.00+

Nebbiolo, Silvio Grasso

$12.00+

Cabernet, "Red Dirt" by Scotto

$16.00+

Sparkling Wine

Moscato D'Asti, Saracco

$16.00+

Prosecco, Mionetto

$13.00+

Chandon Garden Spritz

$17.00+

Cuvee, Ca'Del Bosco

$110.00

Rose Prosecco, La Marca

$56.00

Rose Prosecco, Berlucchi

$83.00

Bottle Wine

Bianco, Villa Antinori Toscana

$62.00

Bianco, Bertani Due Uve

$62.00

Blend, Conundrum

$76.00

Vermentino, Guado Al Tasso

$100.00

Gavi di Gavi, La Scolca

$67.00

Arneis, Ceretto Blange Langhe

$58.00

Grecco di Tufo, Fuidi di San Gregorio

$93.00

Pinot Bianco, J. Hofstatter

$57.00

Pinot Grigio, Jermann

$85.00

Pinot Grigio, Villa Russiz

$88.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Honig

$62.00

Sancerre, Charles Debourges

$77.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Cloudy Bay

$112.00

Chardonnay, Crossbarn

$59.00

Chardonnay, Trefethen Family

$68.00

Chardonnay, Bramito del Cervo

$91.00

Chardonnay, Stag's Leap

$95.00

Chardonnay, Cakebread Cellars

$149.00

Resling, Dr Loosen

$57.00

Resling, Hugel

$69.00

Resling, Trimbach

$100.00

Pinto Noir, Sokol Blosser Evolution

$68.00

Pinot Noir, Ken Write Cellars

$82.00

Pinot Noir, Patz & Hall

$126.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Girard

$95.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Sequoia Grove

$170.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Orin Swift

$195.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Caymus

$350.00

Chianti, Ruffino Riserva Ducale

$132.00

Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Avignonesi

$68.00

Etna Rosso, Tenuta Delle Terre Nere

$74.00

Gattinara, Travaglini

$148.00

Barbaresco, Produttori

Barbaresco, Cerretto

$183.00

Barolo, GD Vaja Albe

$112.00

Barolo, Fontanafredda

$147.00

Barolo, Marchesi di Tradizione

$217.00

Barolo, Gaja Dagromis

$384.00

Super Tuscan, Bibi Graetz

$68.00

Super Tuscan, Villa Antinori

$104.00

Super Tuscan, Le Volte

$131.00

Super Tuscan, Gaja Ca'marcanda

$175.00

Super Tuscan, Tenuta San Guido

$217.00

Super Tuscan, Tignanello

$391.00

Valpolicella, Bolla

$50.00

Valpolicella, Tommasi Ripasso

$65.00

Amarone, Masi Costacera

$199.00

Amarone, Allegrini Classico

$269.00

Amarone, Bertani

$386.00

Soda & Juice

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Caffe Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Americano

$6.00

Macchiato

$6.00

Shakerato

$6.00

Vodka

BELVEDRE

DEEP EDDIE’S

GREY GOOSE

KETEL ONE

PICKERS

Gin

Bombay Saphire

Hendrick's

Tanqueray

Malfy

Rum

BACARDI SUPERIOR

EL DORADO 8YR

FLOR DE CAÑA

RON ZACAPA 23YR

Tequila & Mezcal

Banhez Mezcal

Casamigos Mezcal

Casamigos Blanco

Cimarron Blanco

Clase Azul Reposado

Don Julio 1942

Maestro Dobel Diamante

Partida Enejo

Bourbon/Whiskey & Rye

Bulleit Bourbon

Belleit Rye

George Dickel 8/12yr

Jameson

Knob Creek

Maker's Mark

Nelson's Green Brier

Old Overhold Rye

Scotch

Chivas Regal

Glenfiddich 12yr

Johnny Walker Blue Label

Macallan 12yr

Macallan 18yr

Liqueurs/Cordials

Averna Amaro Siciliano

Chambord

Aperol

Campari

Cointreau

Fernet Branca

Gran Marnier

Kahlua

Licor 43

Limoncello

Luxardo Maraschino

Sambuca Romana

Ramazzotti Aperitivo Rosato

St. Elder Pampelmousse

Creme de Cassis

St. Germain

Brandy & Cognac

Remy Martin

Torres 10

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Luogo is a new Italian restaurant by Anthony Scotto that is sure to become Nashville’s newest dining hotspot. After three decades in New York City’s hospitality scene, Luogo marks Anthony’s first solo venture and his first restaurant in Music City. Located in The Gulch and named after the Italian word for “the place,” Luogo offers upscale, authentic Italian food featuring Anthony’s signature northern Mediterranean flair and five-star service. The light and airy atmosphere transports guests to the Italian coast, as though they are dining in a modern European oasis. Scotto’s restaurant features menus ranging from weekend brunch to Sunday supper, and weekday power lunches to elevated dinner hours.

Location

211 12th avenue south, Nashville, TN 37203

Directions

