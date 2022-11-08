Luogo 211 12th avenue south

Restaurant info

Luogo is a new Italian restaurant by Anthony Scotto that is sure to become Nashville’s newest dining hotspot. After three decades in New York City’s hospitality scene, Luogo marks Anthony’s first solo venture and his first restaurant in Music City. Located in The Gulch and named after the Italian word for “the place,” Luogo offers upscale, authentic Italian food featuring Anthony’s signature northern Mediterranean flair and five-star service. The light and airy atmosphere transports guests to the Italian coast, as though they are dining in a modern European oasis. Scotto’s restaurant features menus ranging from weekend brunch to Sunday supper, and weekday power lunches to elevated dinner hours.